Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a new residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand

A magnificent complex on the east coast of Phuket includes several zones - 3 luxury villas, townhouses, 2 apartment buildings, a club house, a hotel and a marina. A 20-minute boat ride takes you to another secluded island, Coconut Island, just 500 meters away. Residents and guests of the complex will have access to first-class services for a carefree lifestyle:

Supermarket

Pharmacy

Restaurant

Café

Water park

Rooftop bar

Game room

Resort shuttle service

Round-trip shuttle bus to Phuket Town

Over 1000 m² children's playground

Family library

Kids' restaurant

Baby care room

Features of the flats

Buyers can choose from fully furnished studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments.

Advantages

15-year long-term management agreement, providing a stable annualized return of 6%

Bangkok Hospital Phuket — 5 km

Finnway International School — 6 km

British International School Phuket — 6 km

Premium Outlet — 5 km

Intara Pier — 0.4 km

Big C Phuket — 4 km

Kajonkiet International School — 9 km

Royal Phuket Marina — 6 km

Phuket Town — 6 km

Coconut Island — 1 km

Red Mountain Golf Club — 10 km

Chillva Market — 6 km

Monkey Hill — 8 km

SuStar Islands — 14 km

Let’s Relax SPA — 7 km

Location and nearby infrastructure