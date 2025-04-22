  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean at 200 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Rawai, Thailand
from
$234,557
14/04/2025
$233,108
13/04/2025
$233,244
12/04/2025
$232,054
11/04/2025
$234,394
10/04/2025
$230,764
09/04/2025
$233,788
08/04/2025
$233,235
07/04/2025
$235,144
06/04/2025
$235,166
05/04/2025
$234,496
04/04/2025
$236,045
03/04/2025
$240,263
02/04/2025
$240,708
01/04/2025
$241,239
31/03/2025
$241,407
30/03/2025
$241,341
29/03/2025
$242,321
28/03/2025
$242,489
27/03/2025
$242,567
26/03/2025
$241,559
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 23341
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2417337
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Rawai

About the complex

In the modern condominium with a rooftop pool, underground parking and concierge service, residents will enjoy peace and tranquility while admiring the stunning beauty of the seascapes.

The architecture of the complex is characterized by practicality, environmental friendliness and restraint of cubic forms. The natural texture of the materials and the skillful combination of natural shades of the facades harmoniously fit

into the tropical landscape of the area. Panoramic windows, open balconies with glass parapets and patterned translucent decor made of silver metal make the architecture of the building light and airy.

  • stylish lobby with a sitting area
  • relaxation area and roof-top swimming pool
  • underground parking with video surveillance
  • private terraces
  • ocean view

Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.

Advantages

Guaranteed income up to 10% per annum.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The condominium is being built in one of the most popular locations - in the heart of Rawai and just 2 minutes walk from the waterfront with the famous seafood market. The building, immersed in the lush greenery of palm trees and slender rows of bamboo, is located next to all the necessary infrastructure for life and recreation.

The location of Dominion Rawai allows you to fully experience the flavor of the island with Buddhist temples, traditional markets, modern supermarkets, shopping centers and international schools and kindergartens.

  • Rawai Beach - 200 meters
  • Nai Harn Beach - 5 minutes drive
  • Shopping mall, school, kindergarten, children's amusement park - 100 meters

Location on the map

Rawai, Thailand

