Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean at 200 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand

In the modern condominium with a rooftop pool, underground parking and concierge service, residents will enjoy peace and tranquility while admiring the stunning beauty of the seascapes.

The architecture of the complex is characterized by practicality, environmental friendliness and restraint of cubic forms. The natural texture of the materials and the skillful combination of natural shades of the facades harmoniously fit

into the tropical landscape of the area. Panoramic windows, open balconies with glass parapets and patterned translucent decor made of silver metal make the architecture of the building light and airy.

stylish lobby with a sitting area

relaxation area and roof-top swimming pool

underground parking with video surveillance

private terraces

ocean view

Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.

Advantages

Guaranteed income up to 10% per annum.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The condominium is being built in one of the most popular locations - in the heart of Rawai and just 2 minutes walk from the waterfront with the famous seafood market. The building, immersed in the lush greenery of palm trees and slender rows of bamboo, is located next to all the necessary infrastructure for life and recreation.

The location of Dominion Rawai allows you to fully experience the flavor of the island with Buddhist temples, traditional markets, modern supermarkets, shopping centers and international schools and kindergartens.