  Residential complex Premium project Hennessy Residence Karon, 100 meters from the sea.

Residential complex Premium project Hennessy Residence Karon, 100 meters from the sea.

Karon, Thailand
from
$264,185
10
Last update: 23/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Karon

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Hennessy Residence Karon is an architectural statement of style, comfort, and quality, located 100 meters from Karon Beach.

This project by Art House Group, a developer with a proven track record in Phuket, offers residence-style living with a signature design, a unique concept, and the atmosphere of a private club.

Hennessy's amenities go beyond the standard amenities: two signature bars (Moet and Hennessy), a Cohiba cigar lounge, a library with coworking space, Mirage restaurant, a kids' club, an infinity pool, and a rooftop bar.

The complex consists of nine four-story buildings, comprising 297 units—one-bedroom (1+1) and two-bedroom (2+1) apartments ranging from 45 sq m to 94 sq m.

All apartments are offered fully finished, with designer furniture, a built-in kitchen, plumbing, and air conditioning.

Additionally, you can order a complete furniture and textile package from the developer.

Guaranteed rental income: 7% for 3 years!
Rental Pool Program: 60% | 40%.

Layouts and Prices:

  • 1BR (45 sq m - 47 sq m) - price from 8,660,000 ฿
  • 2BR (57 sq m - 94 sq m) - price upon request!

Down payment: 30%
No-interest installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2026.

Infrastructure:

  • Panoramic pool
  • Rooftop bar
  • Mirage restaurant
  • Two signature bars: Moet and Hennessy
  • Cohiba cigar lounge
  • Library with coworking space
  • Kids' club
  • 24/7 security

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Karon, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Ask all your questions
