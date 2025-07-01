Residential complex Origin Place Centre Phuket

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Invest in a unique villa on Koh Samui that combines comfort, style and high profitability - MISS VILLA! Installments available! Furnished! Only 700m to Maenam Beach! Amenities: terrace, designer repair, landscape design, security, video surveillance. Location: - in one of the best locations …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
The residence features a 50-meter-long swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a parking, a tropical park, a kids' pool and a games room, a bar, a fitness center, a sauna, a restaurant, a conference room, around-the-clock security.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Cable TV
Wi-Fi
Advantages
Guaran…
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!*
Who is it for: The project is ideal for family living, expatriates, and long-term rentals.
About the location: The complex is located in the heart of Phuket, in the Kathu area, providing easy access to urban infrastructure, international schools, shoppin…