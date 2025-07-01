  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Wichit
  Residential complex Origin Place Centre Phuket

Residential complex Origin Place Centre Phuket

Wichit, Thailand
Price on request


ID: 25456
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/03/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Wichit

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

About the project:

  • Location: Muang Phuket, Phuket
  • Area of land Pribl. 4 paradise
  • Type of project Low-rise condominium 3 buildings (8 et.), 1 clubhouse
  • Total number of units 585 units / 2 retail stores
  • Type of units Smart Living 26.50 - 27.80 sq.m. (Smart Living)
  • Leisure Living 30.80 - 31.70 sqm (Lager Living)
  • Master Living 48.80 - 49.60 sqm (Master Living)
  • Parking / Parking Approx. 45% (with parallel parking)
  • Start of construction 3 quarter 2025
  • Transfer of the project 1 quarter 2027

Location:

  • 400m from CENTRAL FLORESTA PHUKET (2 min)
  • 900m from MAKRO (4 min)
  • 900m from BANN & BEYOND (4 min)
  • 1.1 km from BIG C (6 min)
  • 2.4 km from LOTUS (9 min)
  • 2.8 km from Chao FA Variety Market (10 min)
  • 3.8 km from King Power Phuket (10 min)
  • 2 km from BANGKOK HOSPITAL (5 min)
  • 3.8 km from PHUKET OLD TOWN (10 min)
  • 4.2 km from KHAORANG VIEWPOINT (13 min)
  • 900m from DARASAMUTH SCHOOL (4 min)
  • 900m from Headstart International School (3 min)
  • 1.2 km from WICHITSONGKRAM SCHOOL (6 min)
  • 1.6 km. From PHUKET THAIHUA ASEAN WITTAYA SCHOOL (6 min)

Get into the concept of maximum comfort and luxury life. To experience the joy of bliss and rest with the designer of the Interior, who sincerely combines with nature.

Location on the map

Wichit, Thailand

