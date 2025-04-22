  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New complex of villas 5 minutes away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New complex of villas 5 minutes away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Karon, Thailand
$1,71M
12
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Karon

About the complex

A premier luxury villa project nestled in the vibrant heart of Karon Beach, Phuket. This development is a stunning example of Modern Tropical architecture, harmoniously blending contemporary design with the natural beauty of the Andaman Sea.

The villas are designed in a Modern Tropical style with open layouts that enhance natural light and ventilation, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor spaces.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • air conditioning
  • built-in wardrobe
  • kitchen
Location and nearby infrastructure

Located just minutes away from some of Phuket's most iconic destinations, the property provides easy access to the best the island has to offer. Residents can enjoy a leisurely 5-minute stroll to the pristine shores of Karon Beach, a 9-minute drive to the vibrant Kata Beach. The strategic location not only offers breathtaking views but also ensures convenience and connectivity, making it an ideal choice for those who seek both serenity and a vibrant lifestyle.

  • Karon Beach - 5 minutes
  • Kata Beach - 9 minutes
  • Kata Noi Beach - 14 minutes
  • Patong Beach - 15 minutes
  • Chalong Bay - 18 minutes
  • Nai Harn Beach - 23 minutes
  • Yanui Beach - 25 minutes
  • Promthep Cape - 25 minutes
  • Jungceylon Shopping Mall - 20 minutes
  • Big Buddha - 30 minutes
  • Central Phuket Shopping Mall - 40 minutes
  • Hospital - 40 minutes
  • Old Town Phuket - 45 minutes
  • Phuket International Airport - 55 minutes

Location on the map

Karon, Thailand

Ask all your questions
