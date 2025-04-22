Residential complex New complex of villas 5 minutes away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand

A premier luxury villa project nestled in the vibrant heart of Karon Beach, Phuket. This development is a stunning example of Modern Tropical architecture, harmoniously blending contemporary design with the natural beauty of the Andaman Sea.

The villas are designed in a Modern Tropical style with open layouts that enhance natural light and ventilation, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor spaces.

air conditioning

built-in wardrobe

kitchen

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

Located just minutes away from some of Phuket's most iconic destinations, the property provides easy access to the best the island has to offer. Residents can enjoy a leisurely 5-minute stroll to the pristine shores of Karon Beach, a 9-minute drive to the vibrant Kata Beach. The strategic location not only offers breathtaking views but also ensures convenience and connectivity, making it an ideal choice for those who seek both serenity and a vibrant lifestyle.