Condominium with sea, mountain, jungle and island views, 800 metres to Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Comfortable condominium for year round living, rental and passive income. Close to Kata beach, in a cosy and peaceful location.

The project has apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Most of the flats have sea, mountain and jungle views.

Good choice for family or romantic holidays, as well as for winter holiday.

Rental programme from the developer will be offered in the proportion of 70/30.

It is possible to purchase a full furniture package.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Details: private territory with video surveillance, reception, lobby with lounge area, swimming pool on the ground floor, relaxation pool with jacuzzi on the roof, roof terrace with sea views, meeting room and library, fitness club, shuttle to the beach and supermarket.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in a picturesque location on the island of Phuket on the coast of the Andaman Sea.

Kata Beach is one of the most beautiful beaches of the island with snow-white sand and azure water.

The location of the house allows you to move comfortably around the island, to visit fashionable places and bright sights - Big Buddha temple, Chalong temple, Karon observation deck, shopping centre Central Festival.

Not far from the complex is necessary infrastructure for life and tourism: cafes and restaurants, supermarkets, pharmacies, hospitals, surfing schools, car and moped hire, spa salons, excursion bureaus, play area for children on the beach, and international schools.

Distance: