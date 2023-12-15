  1. Realting.com
  3. New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
About the complex

The ultimate premium beachfront destination in Phuket where luxury and comfort meet. Stunning condos offer breathtaking sea views, spacious floor plans, and all bedrooms come with ensuite bathrooms for a truly indulgent experience. The perfect blend of premium beachfront living and convenience. And with Chalong Beach only 80 meters away, exploring the island's beauty is just a walking distance. The complex has a large swimming pool, restaurant, parking for 31 cars, and more than 1000 m2 of green areas.

Advantages
  • Reservation fee - 200,000 THB
  • Contract signing (minus reservation fee) within 20 days - 50%
  • December 15, 2023 - 20%
  • March 15, 2024 - 20%
  • Upon transfer - 10%
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Chalong Beach - 80 m
  • Chalong Pier - 800 m
  • Rawai Beach - 5 km
  • Kata Beach - 6 km
  • Nai Harn Beach - 7 km
  • Patong Beach - 14,5 km
  • International Airport - 40 km
  • Phunaka Golf Driving Range - 4,5 km
  • Phuket Country Golf Club - 12,5 km
  • Loch Palm Golf Club - 15,3 km
  • Red Mountain Golf Club Phuket - 15,3 km
  • Makro Rawai - 600 m
  • Tesco lotus Rawai - 550 m
  • Fisherman Way Village - 800 m
  • King Power Duty Free - 6 km
  • Central Phuket Floresta - 10,5 km
  • Chalong Hospital - 1,5 km
  • Dibuk Hospital - 5,5 km
  • Bangkok Hospital Siriroj - 11,8 km
  • Bangkok Hospital - 14,5 km
  • BCIS Phuket International school - 6,2 km
  • Oak Meadow International School - 8,5 km
  • Head Start International School - 10,7 km
  • BISP International School - 15,8 km
  • Big Buddha Phuket - 2,8 km
  • Karon View Point - 7,57 km
  • Windmill View point - 8,2 km
  • Phromthep Cape - 8,7 km
New building location
Phuket, Thailand

