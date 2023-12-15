New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand

The ultimate premium beachfront destination in Phuket where luxury and comfort meet. Stunning condos offer breathtaking sea views, spacious floor plans, and all bedrooms come with ensuite bathrooms for a truly indulgent experience. The perfect blend of premium beachfront living and convenience. And with Chalong Beach only 80 meters away, exploring the island's beauty is just a walking distance. The complex has a large swimming pool, restaurant, parking for 31 cars, and more than 1000 m2 of green areas.Advantages