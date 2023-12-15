New residential complex of apartments with private pools on the first line from the beach in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand

Ban Kata, Thailand

from €99,314

Completion date: 2023

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Vip Karon Condominium – is the new project of the Thai developer Phuket9 Co., Ltd. The modern complex is located on the cleanest and most beautiful beach of Phuket with « singing sand » – Karon. The Andaman Sea washes three kilometers of a white sand beach surrounded by tropical trees. Infrastructure: Vip Karon Condominium will have a modern premium infrastructure: – 2 rooftop pools; – areas for walking in a garden with tropical plants; – gym equipped with modern simulators; – closed and protected area; – electronic security system; – round-the-clock security and video surveillance systems; – internet and cable TV; – underground parking; – access to wi-fi and cable TV. Location: – Distance to the beach line – 600 meters; – A large selection of restaurants and cafes with local and European cuisine, within walking distance; – Large Tesco Lotus and Makro supermarkets are nearby, as well as 7/11 and Family Mart 24-hour minimarkets; – Distance to Phuket International Airport ( HKT ) – 41.6 km. Project Features: All offered apartments in the VIP Karon Phuket project will be rented with full premium decoration. Panoramic windows allow you to fully enjoy the view that opens on the Andaman Sea. Luxury furniture, modern appliances, a kitchen and a European-class plumbing will make living in the apartment as comfortable as possible. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Thailand. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!