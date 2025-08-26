  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Wyndham Fantasea complex in Chalong.

Residential complex Wyndham Fantasea complex in Chalong.

Chalong, Thailand
ID: 28085
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Chalong

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A new residential complex managed by the world-renowned hotel brand Wyndham offers premium living in the Chalong area of ​​Phuket.

The complex comprises 398 apartments located on a 7,420 m² plot, with a total built-up area of ​​25,000 m².

Property details:

  • Distance to sea: 8,900 m
  • Bedrooms: 1, 2, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1 - 2
  • Living area: 28 m² - 92 m²

Income: Actual rental income (management company Wyndham)
Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners, and furniture.

No-interest installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2026.

Facilities:

  • Swimming pool
  • Walking paths
  • Restaurant and bar
  • SPA
  • Gym
  • Children's play areas
  • And much more

Location on the map

Chalong, Thailand

