Residential complex Elegant residential complex with first-class infrastructure near the sea, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand

The complex includes 3 elegant seven-storey buildings, where everyone will find their own corner for relaxation and inspiration. The complex offers a harmony of sophisticated style, impeccable comfort and exceptional amenities.

The complex has several swimming pools, restaurants with a variety of gastronomic offerings, a children's club for the little ones, a modern fitness center and a comfortable coworking space for productive work. The unique recreation area on the roof deserves special attention - an exclusive space with a bar, a summer cinema and individual gazebos with a jacuzzi.

The surrounding area of ​​the complex is decorated with greenery, decorative tropical shrubs and palm trees.

Upholstered furniture is made of high-quality materials

Wear-resistant porcelain stoneware

All cabinet furniture is custom-made with Blum fittings

Painting of ceilings and walls

Modern air conditioning systems (HVAC)

Glazing with athermal coating

Double walls with a low heat transfer coefficient

Modern noise insulation standards

24/7 video surveillance system

Access control using key cards

Fire alarm, notification and evacuation management system, sprinkler fire extinguishing

Termite protection and deratization system

24-hour security

Cafe and Restaurant - 1-2 minutes

Rawai Park - 4 minutes

Supermarket - 5 minutes

School and Kindergarten - 6 minutes

Yanui Beach - 7 minutes

Prom Thep Cape - 10 minutes

Kata Beach - 15 minutes

Hospital - 16 minutes

The Big Buddha - 21 minutes

