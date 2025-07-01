Residential complex Elegant residential complex with first-class infrastructure near the sea, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand

The complex includes 3 elegant seven-storey buildings, where everyone will find their own corner for relaxation and inspiration. The complex offers a harmony of sophisticated style, impeccable comfort and exceptional amenities.
The complex has several swimming pools, restaurants with a variety of gastronomic offerings, a children's club for the little ones, a modern fitness center and a comfortable coworking space for productive work. The unique recreation area on the roof deserves special attention - an exclusive space with a bar, a summer cinema and individual gazebos with a jacuzzi.
The surrounding area of the complex is decorated with greenery, decorative tropical shrubs and palm trees.Features of the flats