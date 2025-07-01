  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Elegant residential complex with first-class infrastructure near the sea, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand

Mueang Phuket, Thailand
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 23233
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2415601
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 10/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket

About the complex

The complex includes 3 elegant seven-storey buildings, where everyone will find their own corner for relaxation and inspiration. The complex offers a harmony of sophisticated style, impeccable comfort and exceptional amenities.

The complex has several swimming pools, restaurants with a variety of gastronomic offerings, a children's club for the little ones, a modern fitness center and a comfortable coworking space for productive work. The unique recreation area on the roof deserves special attention - an exclusive space with a bar, a summer cinema and individual gazebos with a jacuzzi.

The surrounding area of ​​the complex is decorated with greenery, decorative tropical shrubs and palm trees.

Features of the flats
  • Upholstered furniture is made of high-quality materials
  • Wear-resistant porcelain stoneware
  • All cabinet furniture is custom-made with Blum fittings
  • Painting of ceilings and walls
  • Modern air conditioning systems (HVAC)
  • Glazing with athermal coating
  • Double walls with a low heat transfer coefficient
  • Modern noise insulation standards
  • 24/7 video surveillance system
  • Access control using key cards
  • Fire alarm, notification and evacuation management system, sprinkler fire extinguishing
  • Termite protection and deratization system
  • 24-hour security
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Cafe and Restaurant - 1-2 minutes
  • Rawai Park - 4 minutes
  • Supermarket - 5 minutes
  • School and Kindergarten - 6 minutes
  • Yanui Beach - 7 minutes
  • Prom Thep Cape - 10 minutes
  • Kata Beach - 15 minutes
  • Hospital - 16 minutes
  • The Big Buddha - 21 minutes

Location on the map

Mueang Phuket, Thailand

