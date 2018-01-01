One-bedroom apartments in a new guarded residence, near Karon beach, Phuket, Thailand

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

We offer new one-bedroom apartments with balconies.

The residence features a swimming pool, around-the-clock security, gardens and lounge areas, a parking, a roof-top terrace.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Equipped kitchen
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located a few minutes walk from Patak Street, near shops, restaurants, nightlife.

  • Karon beach - 2 minutes
  • Patong - 10 minutes
Phuket, Thailand

