Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand

Rawai, Thailand
$888,190
ID: 19545
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2369178
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Rawai

About the complex

We offer villas with terraces, swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Seafood market - 3.3 km
  • Nai Harn Beach - 4.2 km
  • Chalong Pier - 4.9 km
  • Promthep Cape - 6.2 km

Rawai, Thailand

Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$888,190
