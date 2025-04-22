Residential complex Modern residential complex with a large swimming pool opposite a shopping center in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand

New condominium in the south of Phuket, where tropical charm is seamlessly combined with modern amenities. Just steps from Robinson Lifestyle Chalong and a short drive from the enchanting southern beaches, this exclusive development promises an unparalleled lifestyle experience filled with well-being. Immerse yourself in a luxurious lifestyle - from a large swimming pool (580 m2) to Southeast Asian-style restaurants, co-working spaces and a gym, parking.Features of the flats
The complex has a choice of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments. You can purchase a furniture package for 180,000, 300,000 and 400,000 baht respectively. In addition, if you want to rent out your property under the rental pool program, for 100,000, 150,000 and 200,000 baht, you can purchase an additional set of decor.Location and nearby infrastructure