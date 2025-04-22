Residential complex Modern residential complex with a large swimming pool opposite a shopping center in Chalong, Phuket, Thailand

New condominium in the south of Phuket, where tropical charm is seamlessly combined with modern amenities. Just steps from Robinson Lifestyle Chalong and a short drive from the enchanting southern beaches, this exclusive development promises an unparalleled lifestyle experience filled with well-being. Immerse yourself in a luxurious lifestyle - from a large swimming pool (580 m2) to Southeast Asian-style restaurants, co-working spaces and a gym, parking.

Features of the flats

The complex has a choice of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments. You can purchase a furniture package for 180,000, 300,000 and 400,000 baht respectively. In addition, if you want to rent out your property under the rental pool program, for 100,000, 150,000 and 200,000 baht, you can purchase an additional set of decor.

Shopping center - 350 m

Sports street Muay Thai - 450 m

The Distillery Phuket Bistro Restaurant - 1 km

Parlai Seafood Restaurant - 2 km

Kan Eang Pier - 3.8 km

Central Floresta Shopping Center - 5.2 km

Phuket town pedestrian street - 5.9 km

Dibuk Hospital - 2.3 km

Bangkok Siriroj Hospital - 6 km

Bangkok Hospital Phuket - 6.9 km

BCIS International School - 740 m

International School BUDS - 690 m

RIS International School - 1.55 km

OAK MEADOW International School - 1.8 km

International School HEAD START - 7.1 km

International School KAJONKIET - 7.2 km

Palay Beach - 2.3 km

Chalong Pier - 3.8 km

Kata Beach - 8.9 km

Rawai Beach - 9 km

Nai Harn Beach - 9.4 km

Karon Beach - 9.7 km

Location and nearby infrastructure