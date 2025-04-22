  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Villas with large plots, 5 minutes away from an international school, Phuket, Thailand

Mueang Phuket, Thailand
from
$770,387
14/04/2025
$767,013
13/04/2025
$767,463
12/04/2025
$763,546
11/04/2025
$762,280
10/04/2025
$750,471
09/04/2025
$760,309
08/04/2025
$758,510
07/04/2025
$764,719
06/04/2025
$764,789
05/04/2025
$762,610
04/04/2025
$767,646
03/04/2025
$781,365
02/04/2025
$782,810
01/04/2025
$784,538
31/03/2025
$785,086
30/03/2025
$784,870
29/03/2025
$788,058
28/03/2025
$788,605
27/03/2025
$788,860
26/03/2025
$785,582
19
ID: 19694
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2367477
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket

About the complex

We offer villas with swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces.

The residence features a kids' playground, a garden, an event area, a mini golf course, a tennis court.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • School - 5 minutes
  • Water park - 6 minutes
  • Bang Tao Beach - 15 minutes
  • Golf club - 15 minutes
  • Local market - 1 minute walk
  • Hospital - 12 minutes
  • Phuket International Airport - 25 minutes

Location on the map

Mueang Phuket, Thailand

