  4. Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.

Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.

Karon, Thailand
from
$129,000
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
15
ID: 27567
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 003131
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 06/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Karon

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A modern Mediterranean-style residential complex, located within walking distance from the popular Kata Beach, offers comfortable apartments and developed infrastructure.

The complex consists of eight seven-story buildings, two parking buildings and a pet area. The project includes 760 apartments, ranging from 28 m2 to 168 m2, including studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, and penthouses.

The complex has everything for a comfortable life and recreation, and in the immediate vicinity are shops, restaurants, cafes and popular attractions of Phuket.

The apartments are decorated in an elegant Mediterranean style using warm colors and natural materials. Spacious rooms, a modern kitchen and large windows create a comfortable space overlooking the greenery and landscapes.

Completion date: 2nd quarter of 2027.

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pools
  • Fitness center
  • Yoga zone
  • Mini-cinema
  • Coworking areas
  • Game room
  • And much more

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

