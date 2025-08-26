Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.

A modern Mediterranean-style residential complex, located within walking distance from the popular Kata Beach, offers comfortable apartments and developed infrastructure.

The complex consists of eight seven-story buildings, two parking buildings and a pet area. The project includes 760 apartments, ranging from 28 m2 to 168 m2, including studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, and penthouses.

The complex has everything for a comfortable life and recreation, and in the immediate vicinity are shops, restaurants, cafes and popular attractions of Phuket.

The apartments are decorated in an elegant Mediterranean style using warm colors and natural materials. Spacious rooms, a modern kitchen and large windows create a comfortable space overlooking the greenery and landscapes.

Completion date: 2nd quarter of 2027.

Infrastructure:

Swimming pools

Fitness center

Yoga zone

Mini-cinema

Coworking areas

Game room

And much more

