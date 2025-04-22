  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and picturesque views, 2 minutes away from Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Rawai, Thailand
ID: 22552
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2411005
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Rawai

About the complex

The complex consists of 9 two-storey villas.

Features

  • swimming pool of 30 m2 with sun loungers and a shower
  • barbecue area with an outdoor kitchen, a lounge area and a terrace
  • parking
  • garden with palm trees and decorative tropical plants
  • breathtaking views of the mountains
  • around-the-clock security and video surveillance

Construction start - October, 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Nai Harn Beach - 2 minutes
  • School and kindergarten - 6 minutes
  • Rawai Park - 9 minutes
  • Kata Beach Community Park - 15 minutes
  • The Big Buddha - 26 minutes
  • Phuket International Airport - 56 minutes
  • Restaurant - 4 minutes
  • Cape Phrom Thep - 7 minutes
  • Yanui Beach - 7 minutes
  • Kata Noi Beach - 15 minutes

Location on the map

Rawai, Thailand

