Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the beach and the marina, Phuket, Thailand

The complex consists of modern luxury villas, built using high-quality materials and with great attention to details. With modern designs
and functional living spaces, they cater to all needs.
The project features:
reception
fitness center
meeting room
wellness center
sauna
around-the-clock…
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*
Who it suits:
The Beachfront Bliss Phuket Condominium project is ideal both for comfortable living and for investment. It is created for those who value privacy and coziness, as well as for those who aim to achieve stable rental income.
About the loca…
The complex consists of 18 modern luxury villas. The project includes two-storey houses with 3-5 bedrooms.
Features:
terrace
swimming pool
parking
elevator
outdoor lounge area
Location and nearby infrastructure
International school - 7 minutes
Robinson Lifestyle Thalang - 15 minutes
Phuk…