  Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the beach and the marina, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the beach and the marina, Phuket, Thailand

Mueang Phuket, Thailand
from
$1,08M
19/05/2025
$1,08M
18/05/2025
$1,08M
17/05/2025
$1,09M
16/05/2025
$1,08M
14/05/2025
$1,09M
13/05/2025
$1,09M
11/05/2025
$1,09M
10/05/2025
$1,08M
09/05/2025
$1,09M
08/05/2025
$1,08M
07/05/2025
$1,08M
14/04/2025
$1,00M
13/04/2025
$1,00M
12/04/2025
$996,855
11/04/2025
$1,01M
10/04/2025
$991,312
09/04/2025
$1,00M
08/04/2025
$1,00M
07/04/2025
$757,599
06/04/2025
$757,668
15
ID: 16034
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2360788
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket

About the complex

We offer tropical villas with large windows, beautiful gardens and swimming pools, garages. The design of the houses is based on the tradition of Feng Shui.

Completion - 2024-2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Airport - 60 minutes
  • Chalong Pier and Marina - 5 minutes
  • Nai Harn Beach - 8 minutes
  • Famous clubs and restaurants - 6-12 minutes
  • International Schools - 10-20 minutes

Location on the map

Mueang Phuket, Thailand

