  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential complex First class residential complex near the sea and golf course in Laguna Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex First class residential complex near the sea and golf course in Laguna Phuket, Thailand

Mueang Phuket, Thailand
from
$398,697
;
9
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27212
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2471996
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 02/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket

About the complex

Discover the perfect balance of heritage and contemporary luxury at an exotically-designed sanctuary inspired by the rich history of Laguna Phuket. Once the site of Phuket’s historic tin mines, the land has long since been transformed to the lush green landscapes of a world-class integrated resort. Yet its storied history lives on in the thoughtful design of this exclusive new residential development.

Comprising one, two and three-bedroom layouts, along with spacious two- and three-bedroom penthouses, the residences are thoughtfully arranged across 5 interconnected, finger-shaped low-rise buildings. This unique design maximizes panoramic views, ensuring every unit enjoys breathtaking sunsets and stunning vistas of the golf course and surrounding tropical landscape. Select ground-foor residences also feature private pools or lush garden spaces, adding an extra touch of luxury and privacy.

A natural palette of light wood, earth tones, and stone textures enhances the connection to the outdoors, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. The lush landscaping celebrates Phuket’s tropical beauty, with palm and coconut trees, serene gardens, and 4 free form communal pools—complete with sundecks, alfresco BBQs, and stylish social areas—all adorned with traditional Thai blue mosaics, ofering residents a lifestyle of refned relaxation.

Advantages

A dedicated owner’s service team is readily available to homeowners, and a professional team will always be on hand to assist in maintenance and rental services -ensuring top tier administration and supervision of homes all yearround.

Additionally, special programme ofers exceptional benefts for homeowners. This includes one year free property management and insurance, plus lifestyle benefts such as a one year free enrollment at onsite kindergarten. You can also enjoy generous discount on entrance fees at leading international schools as well as medical and health benefts.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Set within the prestigious Laguna Phuket community, complex enjoys an unparalleled location defned by nature, tranquillity, and convenience. Residents are perfectly positioned to enjoy the very best of Phuket, with the sparkling waters of Bang Tao Beach just a short drive away and award-winning dining, luxury spas, and the championship Laguna Golf Phuket course all within easy reach. Despite this proximity, complex ofers a serene retreat, surrounded by lush greenery, overlooking tranquil landscaped gardens that evoke a sense of calm and exclusivity.

Location on the map

Mueang Phuket, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Sunshine Beach Condominium
Phang-nga Province, Thailand
from
$243,739
Residential complex Complex of premium villas 10 minutes away from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$390,003
Residential complex The Panora Condominium s udobnoy planirovkoy
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$111,768
Residential complex The Title Nayang Halo 1
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$119,751
Residential complex New complex of sea view villas at 300 meters from Nai Thon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$1,41M
You are viewing
Residential complex First class residential complex near the sea and golf course in Laguna Phuket, Thailand
Mueang Phuket, Thailand
from
$398,697
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Luxury complex of villas in a prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury complex of villas in a prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,07M
The developer calls the design “modern tropical”, combining wood with rocky textures, and the villas are a symbol of tranquility, eco-friendliness and wealth. Each villa will have natural ventilation, white goods, parking, swimming pool and garden. The complex has 3 types of villas with 3-4 …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Villas with private pools, terraces, tropical gardens, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools, terraces, tropical gardens, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$1,11M
The project is based on the tradition of feng shui, a well-known Eastern philosophy whose origins are lost in time. The first aim was to create a direct connection with nature. Thanks to the large number of windows, the wind literally blows through the walls of the house, thus creating a vis…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residence with 5 swimming pools, a restaurant and a co-working area, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with 5 swimming pools, a restaurant and a co-working area, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$247,638
A modern residential complex located in a picturesque area of ​​Phuket, within walking distance of famous beaches. It consists of 3 seven-storey buildings, a total of 234 units (studios, 1 and 2 bedroom units, and duplexes). Features: 5 swimming pools, including a roof-top pool and a kids' …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Show all publications