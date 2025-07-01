Residential complex First class residential complex near the sea and golf course in Laguna Phuket, Thailand

Discover the perfect balance of heritage and contemporary luxury at an exotically-designed sanctuary inspired by the rich history of Laguna Phuket. Once the site of Phuket’s historic tin mines, the land has long since been transformed to the lush green landscapes of a world-class integrated resort. Yet its storied history lives on in the thoughtful design of this exclusive new residential development.

Comprising one, two and three-bedroom layouts, along with spacious two- and three-bedroom penthouses, the residences are thoughtfully arranged across 5 interconnected, finger-shaped low-rise buildings. This unique design maximizes panoramic views, ensuring every unit enjoys breathtaking sunsets and stunning vistas of the golf course and surrounding tropical landscape. Select ground-foor residences also feature private pools or lush garden spaces, adding an extra touch of luxury and privacy.

A natural palette of light wood, earth tones, and stone textures enhances the connection to the outdoors, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. The lush landscaping celebrates Phuket’s tropical beauty, with palm and coconut trees, serene gardens, and 4 free form communal pools—complete with sundecks, alfresco BBQs, and stylish social areas—all adorned with traditional Thai blue mosaics, ofering residents a lifestyle of refned relaxation.

Advantages

A dedicated owner’s service team is readily available to homeowners, and a professional team will always be on hand to assist in maintenance and rental services -ensuring top tier administration and supervision of homes all yearround.

Additionally, special programme ofers exceptional benefts for homeowners. This includes one year free property management and insurance, plus lifestyle benefts such as a one year free enrollment at onsite kindergarten. You can also enjoy generous discount on entrance fees at leading international schools as well as medical and health benefts.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Set within the prestigious Laguna Phuket community, complex enjoys an unparalleled location defned by nature, tranquillity, and convenience. Residents are perfectly positioned to enjoy the very best of Phuket, with the sparkling waters of Bang Tao Beach just a short drive away and award-winning dining, luxury spas, and the championship Laguna Golf Phuket course all within easy reach. Despite this proximity, complex ofers a serene retreat, surrounded by lush greenery, overlooking tranquil landscaped gardens that evoke a sense of calm and exclusivity.