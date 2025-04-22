Residential complex New residential villa complex opposite British International School in Koh Kaew, Phuket, Thailand

A private gated community consisted of 9 spacious and fully-functional villas meticulously designed for families with kids. The project is located on a hillwith a picturesque view in close proximity to international schools.

Large plots from 670 m² to 1195 m². Bedrooms 20-27 m², bathrooms 10-16 m². Kitchen overlooking the internal garden. Parking 53 m² - 68 m² for two cars, entry from the top floor.

Form of ownership: leasehold and freehold

2% - Reservation fee

28% - Sign contract day (30 days after the reservation)

20% - 10 days after foundament is completed

20% - 10 days after main structure is completed

20% - 10 days after interior decoration completed

10% - Day of land registration and villa transfer

30% value increase guaranteed by the developer at the time of move in

Private wells filled with purest water and electricitydirectly from the public supplier

Each villa plot features its own certificate of ownership

Management company will provide care for the villa, resolve rental and sales issues

AdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

International schools

British School — 3 minutes

Finnway — 7 minutes

KIS — 15 minutes

HeadStart — 25 minutes

Beaches

Bangtao — 20 minutes

Layan — 25 minutes

Yacht clubs

Boat Lagoon — 7 minutes

Royal Phuket Marina — 7 minutes

Loch Palm Golf Club – 7 minutes

Supermarkets, hospitals and shopping centers — 10-15 minutes