  Residential complex New residential villa complex opposite British International School in Koh Kaew, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New residential villa complex opposite British International School in Koh Kaew, Phuket, Thailand

Ko Kaeo, Thailand
20
ID: 19659
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2371755
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Ko Kaeo

About the complex

A private gated community consisted of 9 spacious and fully-functional villas meticulously designed for families with kids. The project is located on a hillwith a picturesque view in close proximity to international schools.

Large plots from 670 m² to 1195 m². Bedrooms 20-27 m², bathrooms 10-16 m². Kitchen overlooking the internal garden. Parking 53 m² - 68 m² for two cars, entry from the top floor.

Form of ownership: leasehold and freehold

  • 2% - Reservation fee
  • 28% - Sign contract day (30 days after the reservation)
  • 20% - 10 days after foundament is completed
  • 20% - 10 days after main structure is completed
  • 20% - 10 days after interior decoration completed
  • 10% - Day of land registration and villa transfer
Advantages
  • 30% value increase guaranteed by the developer at the time of move in
  • Private wells filled with purest water and electricitydirectly from the public supplier
  • Each villa plot features its own certificate of ownership
  • Management company will provide care for the villa, resolve rental and sales issues
Location and nearby infrastructure

International schools

  • British School — 3 minutes
  • Finnway — 7 minutes
  • KIS — 15 minutes
  • HeadStart — 25 minutes

Beaches

  • Bangtao — 20 minutes
  • Layan — 25 minutes

Yacht clubs

  • Boat Lagoon — 7 minutes
  • Royal Phuket Marina — 7 minutes

Loch Palm Golf Club – 7 minutes

Supermarkets, hospitals and shopping centers — 10-15 minutes

Location on the map

Ko Kaeo, Thailand

