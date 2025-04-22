Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to international schools, Phuket, Thailand

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
An elite residence located near the beaches of Layan and Bang Tao. The complex consists of 4 six-storey buildings and offers a wide range of luxury apartments with a modern design, providing a high level of comfort. There are apartments with different layouts from one-bedroom to three-bedroo…
The complex infrastructure:
park of 2 ha
sports complex
golf and ski simulators
supermarkets
boutiques
restaurants
school
Completion:
1st phase - 2026
whole project - 2028.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Nai Yang and Mai Khao Beaches are the secluded and picturesque place on the north…
A new elite project on the first line of Bangtao
This project offers 141 residences 50 meters from the Bang Tao Beach.
Each is distinguished by amazing views of the sea or internal garden, access to the developed infrastructure of the complex and a first -class hotel service.
The proje…