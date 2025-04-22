  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to international schools, Phuket, Thailand

Chalong, Thailand
12
ID: 25706
In CRM: 2446408
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Chalong

About the complex

The complex includes 28 villas with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.

Features:

  • 2 parking spaces
  • salt-water swimming pool
  • terrace
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • air conditioning
  • built-in wardrobe
  • kitchen
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • International school - 9 minutes
  • Robinson Lifestyle Chalong - 14 minutes
  • Chalong Pier - 25 minutes
  • Big Buddha - 30 minutes
  • Central Phuket Shopping Mall - 40 minutes
  • Hospital - 40 minutes
  • Old Town Phuket - 45 minutes
  • Phuket International Airport - 55 minutes

Location on the map

Chalong, Thailand

