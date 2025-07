Enigma Residence is the unique residential complex, where comfort and quality are combined with advanced technologies, coming true.

Features

sea view apartments

reasonable layouts

"Smart Home" system

modern design and quality materials

lobby and reception

underground parking

co-working area

2 gyms

sauna

roof-top swimming pool with a panoramic view

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on a rise and has panoramic views of Rawai and Chalong Bays, green hills and Nai Harn Beach surroundings. There is a kids' park, cafes, restaurants and bars, a promenade, an international school, spa salons within walking distance.