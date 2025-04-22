  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Rawai
  4. Residential complex Modern residential complex with a wide range of services near Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex Modern residential complex with a wide range of services near Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Rawai, Thailand
from
$361,308
08/05/2025
$361,308
07/05/2025
$360,784
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25859
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2451193
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 08/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Rawai

About the complex

This modern condominium with a unique romantic style captivates from the first second with its cozy atmosphere and a feeling of absolute serenity. A sensational cocktail of light shades, surprisingly simple forms and characteristic interiors creates a feeling of spaciousness and perfectly emphasizes the diversity of the surrounding nature. Here you will find a huge range of services to meet any needs. When getting acquainted with the common areas, the word perfectionism in its best sense immediately comes to mind, and the areas adjacent to the residential areas conceal simplicity and tranquility in their purest form. For true connoisseurs of a romantic atmosphere. The complex offers 48 stylish residential units with 1 and 2 bedrooms and good infrastructure:

  • Reception area
  • Restaurant
  • Rooftop bar
  • Infinity swimming pool with sea views
  • Sundeck area
  • Yoga center
  • Laundry
  • Shopping area
  • Parking area
  • Shuttle bus service to Nai Harn beach
  • 24 hours security
Advantages
  • Just 2 minutes from Rawai Beach.
  • Infinity pool on the roof with stunning sea views.
  • Beach shuttle available.
Location and nearby infrastructure

Condominium is conveniently located walking distance from Rawai beach on the loftiness overlooking both Promthep Cape and Nai Harn Beach. Such location allows to enjoy the beaches and every day charming sunsets, visit luxury parties at popular beach clubs around, enjoy internation cuisine restaurants or visit small homely bakery &s cafes all around. Condominium is surrounded with Villa Market, bank, convenient stores, seven-eleven, Tesco Lotus Express, taxi point, travel agencies and exchange counters.

Location on the map

Rawai, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex CABANAS
Hua Hin, Thailand
from
$75,469
Residential complex The Momentum
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$141,471
Residential complex Beverly Mountain Bay s krasivym vidom na more
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$99,014
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex with excellent infrastructure on Nai Harn beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$130,050
Residential complex The Marin Phuket at Kamala beach
Kamala, Thailand
from
$181,794
You are viewing
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a wide range of services near Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$361,308
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Park Residences
Residential complex Park Residences
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$223,033
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 47–153 m²
6 real estate objects 6
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it suitable for: Those looking for exclusive accommodation with a high level of comfort and security. The project is ideal for families who value luxury and tranquility, as well as for investors seeking profitable investments. About the locatio…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with terraces and swimming pools in a residence with a gym, Choeng Mon, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with terraces and swimming pools in a residence with a gym, Choeng Mon, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$301,217
The complex consists of 48 villas with 2 bedrooms. The area of each plot is 200-250 m2. Features swimming pool terrace parking The complex infrastructure: gym stem bath and sauna Completion - 2026. Payment plan (30%, 20%, 20%, 15%, 10%, 5%) Location and nearby infrastructure The propert…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$142,265
We offer apartments with balconies and a panoramic sea view. The residence features a security system, an underground parking, a swimming pool, a sauna, a fitness center, a garden. Facilities and equipment in the house Modern kitchen Wardrobes Air conditioning Location and nearby infrast…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications