Residential complex Modern residential complex with a wide range of services near Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand

This modern condominium with a unique romantic style captivates from the first second with its cozy atmosphere and a feeling of absolute serenity. A sensational cocktail of light shades, surprisingly simple forms and characteristic interiors creates a feeling of spaciousness and perfectly emphasizes the diversity of the surrounding nature. Here you will find a huge range of services to meet any needs. When getting acquainted with the common areas, the word perfectionism in its best sense immediately comes to mind, and the areas adjacent to the residential areas conceal simplicity and tranquility in their purest form. For true connoisseurs of a romantic atmosphere. The complex offers 48 stylish residential units with 1 and 2 bedrooms and good infrastructure:

Reception area

Restaurant

Rooftop bar

Infinity swimming pool with sea views

Sundeck area

Yoga center

Laundry

Shopping area

Parking area

Shuttle bus service to Nai Harn beach

24 hours security

Just 2 minutes from Rawai Beach.

Infinity pool on the roof with stunning sea views.

Beach shuttle available.

AdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

Condominium is conveniently located walking distance from Rawai beach on the loftiness overlooking both Promthep Cape and Nai Harn Beach. Such location allows to enjoy the beaches and every day charming sunsets, visit luxury parties at popular beach clubs around, enjoy internation cuisine restaurants or visit small homely bakery &s cafes all around. Condominium is surrounded with Villa Market, bank, convenient stores, seven-eleven, Tesco Lotus Express, taxi point, travel agencies and exchange counters.