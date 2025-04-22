Residential complex New high-class residential complex near Kata beach, Phuket, Thailand

The complex offers a combination of style, the best quality and profitable investments. This is a place where luxury meets comfort, and every day is filled with joyful emotions. The territory will have water and green areas, 2 large paking lots. In addition, for pet owners there will be a separate pet-friendly block!
Complex consists of 10 buildings, including 8 residential buildings and 2 parking buildings. It offers a variety of layouts to suit different lifestyles:
Every unit is thoughtfully crafted to provide maximum comfort and functionality, making it the perfect blend of luxury and practicality.Features of the flats
Fully furnished, appliances, decor and textiles.Facilities and equipment in the house
A reliable developer - since 1989 has successfully implemented 6 large resort projects in Phuket.
Up to 30% capitalization in 2 years of construction.
Expected rental yield of more than 8% per annum. Rental prices in the low season start from 6 thousand baht per day, in the high season - reach 25 thousand baht. At the same time, there is an acute shortage of five-star hotels and condominiums on Kata.Location and nearby infrastructure
This complex is located in the heart of Kata area, 800 meters from the beach. Nestled just a few steps from the pristine, sandy shores complex offers a serene retreat. This location is perfect for those seeking seclusion and tranquility, while still enjoying convenient access to Phuket’s vibrant attractions and infrastructure.