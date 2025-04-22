  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New high-class residential complex near Kata beach, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New high-class residential complex near Kata beach, Phuket, Thailand

Karon, Thailand
from
$163,514
14/04/2025
$162,504
13/04/2025
$162,598
12/04/2025
$161,769
11/04/2025
$163,401
10/04/2025
$160,869
09/04/2025
$162,978
08/04/2025
$162,593
07/04/2025
$163,923
06/04/2025
$163,939
05/04/2025
$163,472
04/04/2025
$164,551
03/04/2025
$167,492
02/04/2025
$167,801
01/04/2025
$168,172
31/03/2025
$168,289
30/03/2025
$168,243
29/03/2025
$168,927
28/03/2025
$169,044
27/03/2025
$169,098
26/03/2025
$168,395
;
16
ID: 24868
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2419456
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Karon

About the complex

The complex offers a combination of style, the best quality and profitable investments. This is a place where luxury meets comfort, and every day is filled with joyful emotions. The territory will have water and green areas, 2 large paking lots. In addition, for pet owners there will be a separate pet-friendly block!

Complex consists of 10 buildings, including 8 residential buildings and 2 parking buildings. It offers a variety of layouts to suit different lifestyles:

  • 1-bedroom units: Sizes ranging from 28 to 37 m2, perfect for singles or couples seeking a compact and functional space.
  • 1-bedroom Plus units: Spacious options between 41 and 54 m2, offering enhanced comfort and flexibility.
  • 2-bedroom units: Sizes from 56 to 71 m2, ideal for families or shared living arrangements.
  • Penthouses: Luxury living with expansive layouts ranging from 68 to 129 m2, offering exclusivity and ample space for a sophisticated lifestyle.

Every unit is thoughtfully crafted to provide maximum comfort and functionality, making it the perfect blend of luxury and practicality.

Features of the flats

Fully furnished, appliances, decor and textiles.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • 2 onsen
  • beauty salon
  • grooming
  • fitness
  • yoga
  • home theater
  • swimming pool
  • pet playground
Advantages

A reliable developer - since 1989 has successfully implemented 6 large resort projects in Phuket.

Up to 30% capitalization in 2 years of construction.

Expected rental yield of more than 8% per annum. Rental prices in the low season start from 6 thousand baht per day, in the high season - reach 25 thousand baht. At the same time, there is an acute shortage of five-star hotels and condominiums on Kata.

Location and nearby infrastructure

This complex is located in the heart of Kata area, 800 meters from the beach. Nestled just a few steps from the pristine, sandy shores complex offers a serene retreat. This location is perfect for those seeking seclusion and tranquility, while still enjoying convenient access to Phuket’s vibrant attractions and infrastructure.

Location on the map

Karon, Thailand

