Residential complex New high-class residential complex near Kata beach, Phuket, Thailand

The complex offers a combination of style, the best quality and profitable investments. This is a place where luxury meets comfort, and every day is filled with joyful emotions. The territory will have water and green areas, 2 large paking lots. In addition, for pet owners there will be a separate pet-friendly block!

Complex consists of 10 buildings, including 8 residential buildings and 2 parking buildings. It offers a variety of layouts to suit different lifestyles:

1-bedroom units: Sizes ranging from 28 to 37 m2, perfect for singles or couples seeking a compact and functional space.

1-bedroom Plus units: Spacious options between 41 and 54 m2, offering enhanced comfort and flexibility.

2-bedroom units: Sizes from 56 to 71 m2, ideal for families or shared living arrangements.

Penthouses: Luxury living with expansive layouts ranging from 68 to 129 m2, offering exclusivity and ample space for a sophisticated lifestyle.

Every unit is thoughtfully crafted to provide maximum comfort and functionality, making it the perfect blend of luxury and practicality.

Features of the flats

Fully furnished, appliances, decor and textiles.

2 onsen

beauty salon

grooming

fitness

yoga

home theater

swimming pool

pet playground

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantages

A reliable developer - since 1989 has successfully implemented 6 large resort projects in Phuket.

Up to 30% capitalization in 2 years of construction.

Expected rental yield of more than 8% per annum. Rental prices in the low season start from 6 thousand baht per day, in the high season - reach 25 thousand baht. At the same time, there is an acute shortage of five-star hotels and condominiums on Kata.

Location and nearby infrastructure

This complex is located in the heart of Kata area, 800 meters from the beach. Nestled just a few steps from the pristine, sandy shores complex offers a serene retreat. This location is perfect for those seeking seclusion and tranquility, while still enjoying convenient access to Phuket’s vibrant attractions and infrastructure.