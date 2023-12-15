Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and panoramic views in a prestigious residence, Phuket, Thailand

We offer apartments with panoramic views of the sea and the mountains.
The duplex apartments on the upper floor have private terraces.
The flats on the ground floor have private gardens.
The premium residence features a roof-top infinity pool and a terrace, a two-level panoramic restaurant, a gym with a view of the mountains, a kids' pool and a playground, an underground parking.
Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.Facilities and equipment in the house
Annual income of 7% within 5 years.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a prestigious area close to Rawai Promenade, Nai Kharn and Yanui Beaches, international schools, supermarkets, Chalong Pier.