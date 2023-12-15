Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and panoramic views in a prestigious residence, Phuket, Thailand

Surat Thani Province, Thailand

from €193,251

Completion date: 2024

Sunshine Beach Condominium – is a new world-class condotel from the developer of TH Group Phuket. The beach complex will turn dreams of a luxurious vacation on an exotic island washed by the azure waters of the Andaman Sea into reality. The Sunshine Beach Condominium Phuket has an excellent location in the Cherngtal area: just 50 meters to the delightful beach, along which the most luxurious and eminent hotels and beach clubs are located. Sunshine Beach – is a complex consisting of 9 buildings with a height of 4 and 5 floors, which offer 672 luxury apartments presented by studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. All apartments have beautiful views of the sea, river, mountains, pool. Infrastructure: The condotel will be a small town with carefully thought-out infrastructure: – pool; – restaurant « Aquarium »; - bars near pools and Sky bar on the roof; – conference center; – SPA; – kids club; – fitness center; – security and video surveillance 24/7; – secure parking; – laundry services; – wi fi. Location – Layan Beach – 50 meters; – Laguna Phuket – 5 minutes drive to the prestigious area, where all the best restaurants and beach clubs of the island are concentrated; – Bowt Avenue – 8 minutes drive to the famous shopping street; – Porto de Phuket Shopping and Leisure Center – 8 minutes drive; – Blue Tree Entertainment Complex – 15 minutes drive; – Distance to Utapao International Airport – 20 minutes drive. Project Features: Sunshine Beach Condominium Phuket – This project consists of two parts: resident and hotel. In which part, choosing an apartment depends on the purpose of acquiring real estate. If you always dreamed of an island life or a long vacation in an elite area, then the resident part is exactly what you need. The benefits of the apartment include: – the ability to live in an apartment all year round without restrictions; – the apartments are fully furnished, including a kitchen as opposed to hotel rooms; – the ability to use all the services of the complex, including the hotel part. For investors, a hotel part is provided. Apartments with a unique layout and incredible amenities make it possible not only to invest money profitably, but also to spend an unforgettable vacation for 30 days a year. By purchasing investment apartments, you get: – professional management of hotel real estate; – full furniture; - guaranteed rental income of 7% for 5 years; – the ability to return 115% of the cost of apartments after 5 years ( return buyback ); – free management for 5 years.