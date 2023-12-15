  1. Realting.com
Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and panoramic views in a prestigious residence, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
€143,406
About the complex

We offer apartments with panoramic views of the sea and the mountains.

The duplex apartments on the upper floor have private terraces.

The flats on the ground floor have private gardens.

The premium residence features a roof-top infinity pool and a terrace, a two-level panoramic restaurant, a gym with a view of the mountains, a kids' pool and a playground, an underground parking.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.

  • "Smart home" system
  • Kitchen island and kitchen cabinetry
Advantages

Annual income of 7% within 5 years.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a prestigious area close to Rawai Promenade, Nai Kharn and Yanui Beaches, international schools, supermarkets, Chalong Pier.

  • Kata Beach - 8 km
  • Karon Beach - 9 km
  • Nai Kharn - 5.4 km
  • Yanui Beach - 6.5 km
  • Rawai Beach - 4 km
  • International school - 2 km
  • Large shopping complex - 12 km
  • Supermarket - 1.9 km
  • Chalong Pier - 3 km
Phuket, Thailand

