  4. Residential complex Modern townhouses in a first-class residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand

Ban Sa Pam, Thailand
$227,460
ID: 16325
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2364801
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Ko Kaeo
  • Village
    Ban Sa Pam

About the complex

A magnificent complex on the east coast of Phuket includes several zones - 3 luxury villas, townhouses, 2 apartment buildings, a club house, a hotel and a marina. A 20-minute boat ride takes you to another secluded island, Coconut Island, just 500 meters away. Residents and guests of the complex will have access to first-class services for a carefree lifestyle:

  • Supermarket
  • Pharmacy
  • Restaurant
  • Café
  • Water park
  • Rooftop bar
  • Game room
  • Resort shuttle service
  • Round-trip shuttle bus to Phuket Town
  • Over 1000 m² children's playground
  • Family library
  • Water park
  • Kids' restaurant
  • Baby care room
Features of the flats

Townhouse layout - a living/dining room with a kitchen, 1 or 2 bedrooms, a bathroom, a terrace.

Advantages

15-year long-term management agreement, providing a stable annualized return of 6%

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Bangkok Hospital Phuket — 5 km
  • Finnway International School — 6 km
  • British International School Phuket — 6 km
  • Premium Outlet — 5 km
  • Intara Pier — 0.4 km
  • Big C Phuket — 4 km
  • Kajonkiet International School — 9 km
  • Royal Phuket Marina — 6 km
  • Phuket Town — 6 km
  • Coconut Island — 1 km
  • Red Mountain Golf Club — 10 km
  • Chillva Market — 6 km
  • Monkey Hill — 8 km
  • SuStar Islands — 14 km
  • Let’s Relax SPA — 7 km

Location on the map

