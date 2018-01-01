New residence with swimming pools, gardens and a co-working area, Phuket, Thailand

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

We offer furnished apartments.

The residence features a co-working area and a games room, a 30-meter-long swimming pool and a jacuzzi, a kids' pool, a fitness center and a yoga area, a solarium, gardens, a parking, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. The roof-top terrace has a picturesque view of the whole island.

Ownership - Freehold.

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2025.

Installment.

30% - down payment

70% - until completion

Resale is possible after 30% payment.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The residential complex is located close to Wichit Songkram Road, from which you can easily get both to Patong Beach, hospitals, leading international schools, and Central Festival Shopping Mall, which is considered to be the best mall of Phuket (550 m), by regular transfer.

  • Central Phuket - 550 meters
  • Hospital - 10 minutes
  • Phuket old town - 15 minutes
  • Patong - 25 minutes
