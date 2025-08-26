  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.

Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.

Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$160,000
8
ID: 27565
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 001155
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 06/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Phuket City Municipality

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A modern condominium in the Andaman City complex, located in the Choeng Thalei area (Phuket), just 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach.

The project includes two 7-storey buildings with a total area of ​​about 9.5000 m2 and only 311 apartments. Apartments on the ground floor have direct access to shared or private pools.

Complex management - Radisson Hotel Group:

  • Radisson Hotel Group is one of the largest and most dynamically developing operators in the hotel business.
  • The Radisson portfolio includes nine brands and more than 1,500 hotels in 114 countries. The company has been working in the hospitality industry for more than 60 years, focusing on personalization and a unique experience for guests.
  • Radisson hotel management guarantees a high level of service and a stable income for investors.
  • The complex will operate a Rental Pool system in a 70/30 ratio with the possibility for owners to live in the apartments themselves.
  • In addition, Radisson offers its own loyalty program with exclusive rates and privileges for members.
  • The project implements modern engineering solutions: smart home systems, panoramic windows, soundproofing, fireproof doors, fire extinguishing systems, Japanese water purification system, private water heaters, underground parking and charging stations for electric vehicles.

The location has a well-developed infrastructure: golf courses, spa centers, international restaurants, sports clubs, shopping areas Boat Avenue and Porto de Phuket are located nearby. Phuket International Airport is about 30 minutes' drive away.

Completion date: Q4 2026.

Infrastructure:

  • Restaurant on the ground floor
  • Rooftop restaurant with a bar
  • Fitness area on the roof
  • Coworking and lobby
  • Swimming pools and recreation areas
  • Wellness & SPA
  • Water sports and equipment rental
  • Children's playground for different ages
  • Water park and children's club with animation
  • Mini disco, quests and master classes

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Phuket City Municipality, Thailand

You are viewing
Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$160,000
