Residential complex The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.

A modern condominium in the Andaman City complex, located in the Choeng Thalei area (Phuket), just 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach.
The project includes two 7-storey buildings with a total area of about 9.5000 m2 and only 311 apartments. Apartments on the ground floor have direct access to shared or private pools.
Complex management - Radisson Hotel Group:
The location has a well-developed infrastructure: golf courses, spa centers, international restaurants, sports clubs, shopping areas Boat Avenue and Porto de Phuket are located nearby. Phuket International Airport is about 30 minutes' drive away.
Completion date: Q4 2026.
Infrastructure:
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.