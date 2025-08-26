Residential complex So Origin Kata Apartment Complex is located 800 meters from Kata Beach.

Located just 800 meters from Kata Beach, one of Phuket's most popular tourist destinations, the apartment complex offers ideal living, leisure, and investment opportunities.

Restaurants, shops, and spas are within walking distance, providing residents with a high level of comfort and convenience.

The complex comprises 686 apartments, all fully furnished using high-quality materials such as engineered stone and textured wood.

The interior is designed in a contemporary style, with an emphasis on ergonomics and functionality. Large windows and balconies provide ample natural light and stunning views of the natural landscape and sea.

Property details:

Distance to the sea: 800 m

Bedrooms: Studios, 1, 2

Bathrooms: 1-2

Living area: 26 m² - 75 m²

Income: Actual rental income (management company)

Price includes: finishing, furniture package, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners

Interest-free installment plan until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2026

Amenities: