  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Karon
  4. Residential complex So Origin Kata Apartment Complex is located 800 meters from Kata Beach.

Residential complex So Origin Kata Apartment Complex is located 800 meters from Kata Beach.

Karon, Thailand
from
$116,000
BTC
1.3797969
ETH
72.3210551
USDT
114 687.4026764
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 28080
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Karon

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Located just 800 meters from Kata Beach, one of Phuket's most popular tourist destinations, the apartment complex offers ideal living, leisure, and investment opportunities.

Restaurants, shops, and spas are within walking distance, providing residents with a high level of comfort and convenience.

The complex comprises 686 apartments, all fully furnished using high-quality materials such as engineered stone and textured wood.

The interior is designed in a contemporary style, with an emphasis on ergonomics and functionality. Large windows and balconies provide ample natural light and stunning views of the natural landscape and sea.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 800 m
  • Bedrooms: Studios, 1, 2
  • Bathrooms: 1-2
  • Living area: 26 m² - 75 m²

Income: Actual rental income (management company)

Price includes: finishing, furniture package, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners

Interest-free installment plan until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2026

Amenities:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
  • Outdoor lounge areas
  • Coworking areas
  • Garden and terrace for sunset viewing

Location on the map

Karon, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex The Title Artrio
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$127,031
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments on Kata Beach, Karon, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$296,705
Residential complex WYNDHAM GRAND
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$178,699
Apartment building THE BASE RISE
Wichit, Thailand
from
$74,661
Residential complex Wekata 3 Apartment Complex is located 300 meters from the sea in the Kata area.
Karon, Thailand
from
$132,000
You are viewing
Residential complex So Origin Kata Apartment Complex is located 800 meters from Kata Beach.
Karon, Thailand
from
$116,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments with a yield of 7% in Patong, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments with a yield of 7% in Patong, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments with a yield of 7% in Patong, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments with a yield of 7% in Patong, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments with a yield of 7% in Patong, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments with a yield of 7% in Patong, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments with a yield of 7% in Patong, Thailand
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$132,537
The modern residential complex consists of 3 blocks in the middle of which there is a swimming pool and a green area. In addition, the complex has a fitness room, co-working area, lobby, laundry, roof garden, parking. All apartments have balconies and are fully furnished. Freehold property. …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex WYNDHAM GRAND
Residential complex WYNDHAM GRAND
Residential complex WYNDHAM GRAND
Residential complex WYNDHAM GRAND
Residential complex WYNDHAM GRAND
Show all Residential complex WYNDHAM GRAND
Residential complex WYNDHAM GRAND
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$178,699
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
An ultra-modern complex for comfortable living and investment. Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 7%! Instalments available! Apartments are furnished! Wyndham Grand Phuket Surin Beach — This is a complex with sea views and ultra-modern design both outside and insi…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,42M
We offer villas with swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces, terraces. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet and picturesque area, 15 minutes away from Layan Beach
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Ever Prime Residences: Luxury Condos on Karon Beach, Phuket
26.08.2025
Ever Prime Residences: Luxury Condos on Karon Beach, Phuket
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
Show all publications