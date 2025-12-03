  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter FANTASEA CONDO CHALONG

Chalong, Thailand
$78,998
ID: 33041
Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Chalong

Property characteristics

  • The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    5

  • Security

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

Invest in unique apartments that provide high returns and price increases every year.
Installment!
Fully furnished apartment!
FANTASEA CONDO CHALONG will be located in the heart of Chalong, opposite the Robinson Lifestyle Mall. This project offers the perfect combination of accessibility and natural beauty, supporting the desires and preferences of each resident.
Facilities: parking, swimming pool, coworking area, fitness, security 24/7.
Location:
a few minutes drive from the picturesque beaches of the south;
- there are numerous shops, restaurants and entertainment;
- near an international school and kindergarten.
* The cost may vary depending on the course

Location on the map

Chalong, Thailand

You are viewing
