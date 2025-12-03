Residential quarter FANTASEA CONDO CHALONG

Invest in unique apartments that provide high returns and price increases every year.
Installment!
Fully furnished apartment!
FANTASEA CONDO CHALONG will be located in the heart of Chalong, opposite the Robinson Lifestyle Mall. This project offers the perfect combination of accessibility and natural beauty, supporting the desires and preferences of each resident.
Facilities: parking, swimming pool, coworking area, fitness, security 24/7.
Location:
a few minutes drive from the picturesque beaches of the south;
- there are numerous shops, restaurants and entertainment;
- near an international school and kindergarten.
Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course