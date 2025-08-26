Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.

This modern Mediterranean-style residential complex, located within walking distance of the popular Kata Beach, offers comfortable apartments and well-developed infrastructure.

The complex consists of eight seven-story buildings, two parking buildings, and a pet-friendly area. The project includes 760 apartments ranging in size from 28 m² to 168 m², including studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, and penthouses.

The complex offers everything for comfortable living and relaxation, and is close to shops, restaurants, cafes, and popular Phuket attractions.

The apartments are decorated in an elegant Mediterranean style using warm colors and natural materials. Spacious rooms, a modern kitchen, and large windows create a comfortable space with views of the greenery and surrounding landscapes.

Income: Actual rental income (management company)

Completion date: Q2 2027.

Infrastructure:

Swimming pools

Fitness center

Yoga area

Mini-cinema

Coworking areas

Game room

And much more

