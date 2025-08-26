  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.

Karon, Thailand
$129,999
12
ID: 28079
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Karon

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

This modern Mediterranean-style residential complex, located within walking distance of the popular Kata Beach, offers comfortable apartments and well-developed infrastructure.

The complex consists of eight seven-story buildings, two parking buildings, and a pet-friendly area. The project includes 760 apartments ranging in size from 28 m² to 168 m², including studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, and penthouses.

The complex offers everything for comfortable living and relaxation, and is close to shops, restaurants, cafes, and popular Phuket attractions.

The apartments are decorated in an elegant Mediterranean style using warm colors and natural materials. Spacious rooms, a modern kitchen, and large windows create a comfortable space with views of the greenery and surrounding landscapes.

Income: Actual rental income (management company)
Completion date: Q2 2027.

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pools
  • Fitness center
  • Yoga area
  • Mini-cinema
  • Coworking areas
  • Game room
  • And much more

For more information on this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Karon, Thailand

Residential complex The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Karon, Thailand
$129,999
