  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Rawai
  4. Residential complex The One Nai Harn complex on Nai Harn Beach.

Residential complex The One Nai Harn complex on Nai Harn Beach.

Rawai, Thailand
from
$116,000
BTC
1.3797969
ETH
72.3210551
USDT
114 687.4026764
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
13
Leave a request
ID: 28081
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Rawai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

This 218-unit apartment complex on Nai Harn Beach, managed by a hotel brand, boasts a beautiful lake near the complex, perfect for strolls and evening jogs.

Rawai Beach, renowned for its numerous restaurants serving exceptional seafood, is a 3-minute drive away. Another highlight of this area is Promthep Cape, Phuket's most beautiful sunset spot.

Rental Terms:

  • Management: Burasari Group (an international 5-star hotel chain)
  • Floors 5 through 7 are residential apartments – available for rental in a 60x40 rental pool
  • Floors 1 through 4 are separately managed (occupancy is limited to 3 weeks per year) with a guaranteed 7% return for 3 years

Property Details:

  • Distance to the sea: 1,200 m
  • Bedrooms: Studios, 1, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1-3
  • Living area: 27 m² - 70 m²

Income: Guaranteed 7% return
Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners

Interest-free installment plan until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q2 2025.

Facilities:

  • 3 swimming pools
  • Rooftop pool
  • Restaurant
  • Kids' club
  • Children's pool
  • Outdoor play area
  • Gym
  • SPA
  • Sauna
  • Indoor and outdoor parking
  • 24/7 security

Location on the map

Rawai, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apart-hotel Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Phuket with rental income guarantee.
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$128,000
Residential complex AURORA PRATUMNAK
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$68,987
Residential complex SUNNYMOON
Rawai, Thailand
from
$125,684
Residential complex Laguna Beachside
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$955,211
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$146,541
You are viewing
Residential complex The One Nai Harn complex on Nai Harn Beach.
Rawai, Thailand
from
$116,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New exclusive residential complex within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$530,941
The project includes everything for family entertainment, sports and outdoor activities. In order to take care of Phuket's natural environment, modern and environmentally friendly technologies were used in the construction. The residential complex has apartments of different layouts: studios…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex with a natural waterfall, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex with a natural waterfall, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex with a natural waterfall, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex with a natural waterfall, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex with a natural waterfall, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex with a natural waterfall, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with pools in a residential complex with a natural waterfall, Lamai, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$567,819
The collection of contemporary pool villas nestled in the heart of Lamai, perched on a hill amidst nature. With panoramic views and a serene atmosphere, this property stands out as the only pool villa project in Samui featuring a unique waterfall and stream flowing throughout the entire deve…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a co-working area close to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a co-working area close to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a co-working area close to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a co-working area close to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a co-working area close to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a co-working area close to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a co-working area close to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$59,528
A modern project with rich infrastructure and an excellent location within walking distance from Jomtien Beach. This is a lagoon-type complex, which makes it an ideal place for both personal residence and long-term rent. All necessary infrastructure and transport interchanges are nearby. The…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Ever Prime Residences: Luxury Condos on Karon Beach, Phuket
26.08.2025
Ever Prime Residences: Luxury Condos on Karon Beach, Phuket
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
Show all publications