  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Rawai
  4. Residential complex Apartments in the Aura Condominium complex in Rawai.

Residential complex Apartments in the Aura Condominium complex in Rawai.

Rawai, Thailand
from
$91,800
BTC
1.0919427
ETH
57.2333867
USDT
90 761.2376353
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 28084
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Rawai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A modern residential complex in the prestigious Rawai area, it perfectly combines the comforts of city life with proximity to nature and famous beaches.

One of the complex's main advantages is its convenient location – just minutes from Nai Harn and Kata beaches, as well as popular tourist attractions such as Big Buddha and Old Phuket.

Excellent transport links to major shopping centers, restaurants, and medical facilities make this location attractive for both vacationers and those seeking permanent residence in Phuket.

Approximately half of the complex's apartments offer breathtaking sea views, creating the perfect environment for living in harmony with nature.

The apartments' interiors are decorated in a contemporary style with thoughtful details that provide a cozy and aesthetically pleasing atmosphere. The spacious rooms feature large windows.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 550 m
  • Bedrooms: studios, 1, 2, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1-3
  • Living area: 29 m² - 96 m²

Income: Actual rental income (management company)
Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners.

No-interest installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q2 2026

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pools with relaxation areas
  • Children's playground
  • Relaxation areas
  • Restaurants
  • Fitness center
  • And much more

Location on the map

Rawai, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and green areas close to bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$894,890
Residential complex Wanda Vista Resort – Phase 2
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Price on request
Residential complex Apartments at the Radisson Blu - Laya Resort, 350 meters from Layan Beach.
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$135,000
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views near the beach, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$1,18M
Residential complex Title Heritage
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$158,464
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartments in the Aura Condominium complex in Rawai.
Rawai, Thailand
from
$91,800
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Modern townhouses in a first-class residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern townhouses in a first-class residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern townhouses in a first-class residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern townhouses in a first-class residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern townhouses in a first-class residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Modern townhouses in a first-class residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern townhouses in a first-class residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Ban Sa Pam, Thailand
from
$236,704
A magnificent complex on the east coast of Phuket includes several zones - 3 luxury villas, townhouses, 2 apartment buildings, a club house, a hotel and a marina. A 20-minute boat ride takes you to another secluded island, Coconut Island, just 500 meters away. Residents and guests of the com…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex WING SAMUI CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex WING SAMUI CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex WING SAMUI CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex WING SAMUI CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex WING SAMUI CONDOMINIUM
Show all Residential complex WING SAMUI CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex WING SAMUI CONDOMINIUM
Baan Chaweng Noi, Thailand
from
$80,645
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Vip Karon Condominium
Residential complex Vip Karon Condominium
Residential complex Vip Karon Condominium
Residential complex Vip Karon Condominium
Residential complex Vip Karon Condominium
Show all Residential complex Vip Karon Condominium
Residential complex Vip Karon Condominium
Karon, Thailand
from
$105,316
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 8
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction;…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Ever Prime Residences: Luxury Condos on Karon Beach, Phuket
26.08.2025
Ever Prime Residences: Luxury Condos on Karon Beach, Phuket
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
Show all publications