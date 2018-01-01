Villas with private pools, terraces, tropical gardens, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand

The project is based on the tradition of feng shui, a well-known Eastern philosophy whose origins are lost in time. The first aim was to create a direct connection with nature.

Thanks to the large number of windows, the wind literally blows through the walls of the house, thus creating a visual connection with plants and other natural elements. The bedrooms are separated from the rest of the house; the primary bedroom has been placed above the living area, creating two separate but connected spaces.

Soft colours together with the greenery of the garden, the distinctive blue of the pool and the sound of the waterfall will remind you of the colours and sounds of the sea.

Standard payment conditions

1% Upon signing contract

29% After signing contract within 10 days

20% Upon completion of the foundation

20% Upon completion of the concrete structure

10% After completion of the roof

10% Upon completion of electrical and plumbing work

10% Upon handover of keys

Features of the flats

Tropical Modern villas on one level: living room, dining room, kitchen in one room, primary bedroom and dressing room, primary bathroom, 2 ordinary bedrooms with dressing rooms and bathrooms, nursery or study, terrace, pool, lounge (optional), garage.

Two-storey villas in tropical modern style: living room, dining room, kitchen in one room, primary bedroom and dressing room, primary bathroom, 3 ordinary bedrooms with dressing rooms and bathrooms, study, laundry or storage room, game room, fitness area, terrace, pool, balcony, garage.

Single storey villas in Bali classical style: living room, dining room, kitchen in one room, primary bedroom and dressing room, primary bathroom, 3 ordinary bedrooms with bathrooms, terrace, pool, garage.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Rawai is a tranquil area on Phuket Island. Isolated from the outside world, it is conveniently located a short drive from Nai Harn and Kata Beach. The complex is located next to the Stay and Fresca Hotel, surrounded by rubber plantations and palm trees