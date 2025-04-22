  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New stylish residential complex 400 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New stylish residential complex 400 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand

Rawai, Thailand
from
$157,454
14/04/2025
$156,481
13/04/2025
$156,573
12/04/2025
$157,156
11/04/2025
$160,709
10/04/2025
$161,363
09/04/2025
$162,173
08/04/2025
$162,073
06/04/2025
$162,169
05/04/2025
$160,691
04/04/2025
$162,838
03/04/2025
$164,643
02/04/2025
$164,298
01/04/2025
$163,925
30/03/2025
$163,423
29/03/2025
$164,644
28/03/2025
$165,244
27/03/2025
$164,665
26/03/2025
$164,563
25/03/2025
$164,000
24/03/2025
$163,439

20
ID: 25093
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2426709
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Rawai

About the complex

Anticipated high-profile Title project from the beloved developer Rhom Bho Property in Phuket.

The project will pay special attention to the comfort and satisfaction of residents' needs: design taking into account privacy, use of high-quality materials. The visual part will cause admiration for every detail and harmony. Low-rise buildings (4 floors) will predominate. Modern design, high quality standards and developed infrastructure make this project attractive for both living and investment. The complex will consist of 8 buildings and 210 apartments (with 1, 1+ and 2 bedrooms).

The architecture blends Mediterranean influences with modern elegance. Every detail is designed to enhance your living experience, offering a luxurious yet comfortable atmosphere.

Inside, each unit is meticulously crafted to provide comfort and style. With a focus on functionality and aesthetics, the interiors offer a perfect balance of warmth and sophistication.

The landscape design brings nature into your daily life. With lush greenery, serene water features, and beautifully curated spaces, the environment complements the peaceful coastal lifestyle.

Facilities and equipment in the house

OUTDOOR FACILITIES

  • ARRIVAL AREA WITH THE GRAND FOUNTAIN
  • PALM COURT AND MULTI PURPOSE AREA
  • POOL TERRACE AND SUNBATHING
  • RELAXING SWING
  • ICONIC FUN POOL SEASCAPE
  • PLAYSCAPE
  • ARCH WATER TUNNEL
  • 50- METER LAP POOL
  • LEISURE ISLAND
  • WELLNESS POOL
  • JACUZZI AND LEISURE PODS
  • PRIVATE POOL
  • ICONIC JACUZZI
  • SECRET GARDEN
  • 450 M JOGGING TRACK
  • COOLDOWN AND STRETCHING AREA
  • SKY POOL
  • SKY BAR

INDOOR FACILITIES

  • MAIN LOBBY
  • CO-WORKING SPACE
  • MEETING ROOM
  • PRIVATE WORKING ROOMS
  • GYM
  • MINI BAR
  • STEAM ROOMS
  • KIDS ROOM
  • LAUNDRY ROOM
Advantages
  • Reliable developer - since 1989 has successfully implemented 6 large resort projects in Phuket.
  • Walking distance to the beach
  • Low-rise buildings (4 floors) will predominate
Infrastructure
  • cafe - 250 m
  • shop - 350 m
  • school - 500 m
  • massage parlor - 800 m
Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in a picturesque and quiet area, 400 meters from Rawai Beach and 2 km from the famous Promthep Cape with magical sunsets. The project is also surrounded by an authentic fishing village where you can enjoy traditional Thai culture.

Location on the map

Rawai, Thailand

