Residential complex New stylish residential complex 400 m from Rawai beach, Phuket, Thailand

Anticipated high-profile Title project from the beloved developer Rhom Bho Property in Phuket.

The project will pay special attention to the comfort and satisfaction of residents' needs: design taking into account privacy, use of high-quality materials. The visual part will cause admiration for every detail and harmony. Low-rise buildings (4 floors) will predominate. Modern design, high quality standards and developed infrastructure make this project attractive for both living and investment. The complex will consist of 8 buildings and 210 apartments (with 1, 1+ and 2 bedrooms).

The architecture blends Mediterranean influences with modern elegance. Every detail is designed to enhance your living experience, offering a luxurious yet comfortable atmosphere.

Inside, each unit is meticulously crafted to provide comfort and style. With a focus on functionality and aesthetics, the interiors offer a perfect balance of warmth and sophistication.

The landscape design brings nature into your daily life. With lush greenery, serene water features, and beautifully curated spaces, the environment complements the peaceful coastal lifestyle.

Facilities and equipment in the house

OUTDOOR FACILITIES

ARRIVAL AREA WITH THE GRAND FOUNTAIN

PALM COURT AND MULTI PURPOSE AREA

POOL TERRACE AND SUNBATHING

RELAXING SWING

ICONIC FUN POOL SEASCAPE

PLAYSCAPE

ARCH WATER TUNNEL

50- METER LAP POOL

LEISURE ISLAND

WELLNESS POOL

JACUZZI AND LEISURE PODS

PRIVATE POOL

ICONIC JACUZZI

SECRET GARDEN

450 M JOGGING TRACK

COOLDOWN AND STRETCHING AREA

SKY POOL

SKY BAR

INDOOR FACILITIES

MAIN LOBBY

CO-WORKING SPACE

MEETING ROOM

PRIVATE WORKING ROOMS

GYM

MINI BAR

STEAM ROOMS

KIDS ROOM

LAUNDRY ROOM

Reliable developer - since 1989 has successfully implemented 6 large resort projects in Phuket.

Walking distance to the beach

Low-rise buildings (4 floors) will predominate

cafe - 250 m

shop - 350 m

school - 500 m

massage parlor - 800 m

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in a picturesque and quiet area, 400 meters from Rawai Beach and 2 km from the famous Promthep Cape with magical sunsets. The project is also surrounded by an authentic fishing village where you can enjoy traditional Thai culture.