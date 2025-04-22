  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Karon
  4. Residential complex Magnificent residential complex just steps away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex Magnificent residential complex just steps away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Karon, Thailand
from
$296,197
08/05/2025
$296,197
07/05/2025
$295,767
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25860
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2451182
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 08/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Karon

About the complex

This contemporary condominium with a unique style captivates from the very first second with its cozy atmosphere and a feeling of absolute serenity. The architectural concept of the condominium combines modern style with tropical elements, emphasizing the stunning views from the window. An exciting cocktail of light colors, surprisingly simple forms and characteristic interiors creates a feeling of spaciousness and perfectly emphasizes the diversity of the surrounding nature. Here you will find a wide range of services to meet any need. Common areas and tropical roof gardens reveal the luxury of life in all its glory, and the areas adjacent to the living areas conceal simplicity and tranquility in their purest form. For true connoisseurs of all the delights of modern life.

The use of high-quality building materials, specially designed for the humid tropical climate, will easily stand the test of time and weather conditions, while granite ceramics and mosaic tiles add sophistication and elegance.

Advantages

Walking distance to Karon Beach.

Operated by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchisor with over 9,200 properties worldwide.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located within walking distance from Karon Beach, with its white sand and crystal clear sea. Being the cradle of tourism and the second most popular beach on the island, Karon is distinguished by its colorfulness and exotic atmosphere, and the view of the endless ocean gives a feeling of absolute peace and tranquility.

Karon Beach is located in the western part of the island, surrounded by tropical forests and lush greenery of coastal hills, its length is about three kilometers.

Karon is famous for its "singing sand", which creaks due to the high content of quartz in its composition. In the south of the beach you can admire the coral reefs and the view of the majestic Big Buddha, and in the north you can enjoy delicacies in numerous restaurants of international cuisine.

There, on the territory of the Buddhist temple Wat Suwan Khiikhet, there is a night market where you can buy souvenirs and fresh fruits.

Location on the map

Karon, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Marin Phuket Kamala
Kamala, Thailand
from
$178,327
Residential complex High-riser residence with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$218,793
Residential complex Bellevue Beachfront
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$183,161
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools and a kids' entertainment park close to Laguna Golf Corse, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$175,466
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and spa in the prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$868,168
You are viewing
Residential complex Magnificent residential complex just steps away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$296,197
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building RIVIERA MONACO
Apartment building RIVIERA MONACO
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 40
Уникальное предложение для инвестиций в роскошные апартаменты! Доход от 7%! Выгодное расположение ЖК гарантирует высокий спрос на аренду! До центра города - 15 минут езды! Первая линия моря, прямо у пляжа Джомтьен! Вид на море! Riviera Monaco - это элитный современный кондоминиум…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic sea view, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic sea view, Samui, Thailand
Baan Thong Po, Thailand
from
$274,116
We offer furnished apartments with a panoramic sea view. The residence features an infinity pool and a kids' pool, a spa and a fitness center, a restaurant, a sea view garden and a barbecue area, video surveillance, around-the-clock security, a parking. Location and nearby infrastructure Th…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Utopia Dream (UTN) – 7% guaranteed – 3 years
Residential complex Utopia Dream (UTN) – 7% guaranteed – 3 years
Rawai, Thailand
from
$73,954
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
Area 24–340 m²
25 real estate objects 25
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!* Ideal for: The perfect choice for those seeking a blend of comfort, luxury, and investment benefits on the beautiful island of Phuket. The project appeals to both those who wish to enjoy a vacation in a tropical paradise and those seeking a stable rental …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications