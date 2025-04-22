Residential complex Magnificent residential complex just steps away from Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand

This contemporary condominium with a unique style captivates from the very first second with its cozy atmosphere and a feeling of absolute serenity. The architectural concept of the condominium combines modern style with tropical elements, emphasizing the stunning views from the window. An exciting cocktail of light colors, surprisingly simple forms and characteristic interiors creates a feeling of spaciousness and perfectly emphasizes the diversity of the surrounding nature. Here you will find a wide range of services to meet any need. Common areas and tropical roof gardens reveal the luxury of life in all its glory, and the areas adjacent to the living areas conceal simplicity and tranquility in their purest form. For true connoisseurs of all the delights of modern life.

The use of high-quality building materials, specially designed for the humid tropical climate, will easily stand the test of time and weather conditions, while granite ceramics and mosaic tiles add sophistication and elegance.

Advantages

Walking distance to Karon Beach.

Operated by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchisor with over 9,200 properties worldwide.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located within walking distance from Karon Beach, with its white sand and crystal clear sea. Being the cradle of tourism and the second most popular beach on the island, Karon is distinguished by its colorfulness and exotic atmosphere, and the view of the endless ocean gives a feeling of absolute peace and tranquility.

Karon Beach is located in the western part of the island, surrounded by tropical forests and lush greenery of coastal hills, its length is about three kilometers.

Karon is famous for its "singing sand", which creaks due to the high content of quartz in its composition. In the south of the beach you can admire the coral reefs and the view of the majestic Big Buddha, and in the north you can enjoy delicacies in numerous restaurants of international cuisine.

There, on the territory of the Buddhist temple Wat Suwan Khiikhet, there is a night market where you can buy souvenirs and fresh fruits.