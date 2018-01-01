Turnkey apartments in a residential complex near Karon Beach, Muang Phuket, Phuket, Thailand

Palmetto architectural style is the Asian mix designed combine with the lines and colors of nature; inspired by an idea of living in a greenery oasis. The architectural creates a harmonic green living with warm and peaceful atmosphere. Due to the minimal space, each unit layout is specialized design to maximize functional usage. Stylish unit at Palmetto is completed fully finished with details designed to add the sense of luxury living.
Bright furnished apartments with a luxurious interior and panoramic mountain views in a new comfortable condominium with a rooftop swimming pool and a rooftop garden, a fitness center, a concierge, a parking, a round-the-clock security and five elevators.Location and nearby infrastructure
The boutique-style condominium is situated 600 meters to Phuket’s famous Karon beach.