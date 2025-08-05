  1. Realting.com
Residential complex EVER PRIME RESIDENCES, KARON-PHUKET

Karon, Thailand
$199,530
$3,885/m²
ID: 27483
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Karon

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Welcome to Ever Prime Residences, an exclusive development located in the heart of Karon Beach, Phuket – one of the island’s most beautiful and vibrant destinations. This is more than just a residence; it’s a lifestyle upgrade and a smart investment opportunity rolled into one.

🌴 Why Choose Ever Prime Residences?


✔️ Prime Location – Only minutes away from Karon Beach, one of Phuket’s most iconic stretches of sand. Surrounded by shopping, fine dining, nightlife, and cultural attractions.
✔️ Modern Design & Comfort – Contemporary residences built with attention to detail, offering stylish layouts, high-quality finishes, and stunning views of mountains and sea.
✔️ Smart Investment – With Phuket’s ever-growing tourism industry, Ever Prime Residences offers strong rental demand, high occupancy potential, and attractive ROI for investors.
✔️ Resort-Style Facilities – Enjoy a world-class swimming pool, fitness center, on-site security, and premium services designed for convenience and relaxation.
✔️ Lifestyle & Leisure – Whether you’re looking for a holiday home, a permanent residence, or a property that generates income while you’re away, Ever Prime delivers the perfect balance.

🌅 Imagine waking up to breathtaking tropical mornings, spending your days by the beach, exploring Phuket’s rich culture, and returning home to the comfort of your own stylish residence.

📍 Location Highlights:

  • 5 minutes to Karon Beach

  • 10 minutes to Kata Beach

  • 15 minutes to Patong (nightlife & shopping)

  • 45 minutes to Phuket International Airport

💼 Who is this for?

  • Investors seeking high returns from Phuket’s booming real estate market

  • Buyers wanting a luxury vacation home in Thailand’s top beach destination

  • Lifestyle seekers who dream of living by the sea with all modern conveniences

📞 Contact us today to learn more about available units and investment packages!

Location on the map

Karon, Thailand

Video Review of residential complex EVER PRIME RESIDENCES, KARON-PHUKET

