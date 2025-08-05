Residential complex EVER PRIME RESIDENCES, KARON-PHUKET

Welcome to Ever Prime Residences, an exclusive development located in the heart of Karon Beach, Phuket – one of the island’s most beautiful and vibrant destinations. This is more than just a residence; it’s a lifestyle upgrade and a smart investment opportunity rolled into one.
🌴 Why Choose Ever Prime Residences?
✔️ Prime Location – Only minutes away from Karon Beach, one of Phuket’s most iconic stretches of sand. Surrounded by shopping, fine dining, nightlife, and cultural attractions.
✔️ Modern Design & Comfort – Contemporary residences built with attention to detail, offering stylish layouts, high-quality finishes, and stunning views of mountains and sea.
✔️ Smart Investment – With Phuket’s ever-growing tourism industry, Ever Prime Residences offers strong rental demand, high occupancy potential, and attractive ROI for investors.
✔️ Resort-Style Facilities – Enjoy a world-class swimming pool, fitness center, on-site security, and premium services designed for convenience and relaxation.
✔️ Lifestyle & Leisure – Whether you’re looking for a holiday home, a permanent residence, or a property that generates income while you’re away, Ever Prime delivers the perfect balance.
🌅 Imagine waking up to breathtaking tropical mornings, spending your days by the beach, exploring Phuket’s rich culture, and returning home to the comfort of your own stylish residence.
📍 Location Highlights:
5 minutes to Karon Beach
10 minutes to Kata Beach
15 minutes to Patong (nightlife & shopping)
45 minutes to Phuket International Airport
💼 Who is this for?
Investors seeking high returns from Phuket’s booming real estate market
Buyers wanting a luxury vacation home in Thailand’s top beach destination
Lifestyle seekers who dream of living by the sea with all modern conveniences
📞 Contact us today to learn more about available units and investment packages!