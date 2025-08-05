Residential complex EVER PRIME RESIDENCES, KARON-PHUKET

Welcome to Ever Prime Residences, an exclusive development located in the heart of Karon Beach, Phuket – one of the island’s most beautiful and vibrant destinations. This is more than just a residence; it’s a lifestyle upgrade and a smart investment opportunity rolled into one.

🌴 Why Choose Ever Prime Residences?



✔️ Prime Location – Only minutes away from Karon Beach, one of Phuket’s most iconic stretches of sand. Surrounded by shopping, fine dining, nightlife, and cultural attractions.

✔️ Modern Design & Comfort – Contemporary residences built with attention to detail, offering stylish layouts, high-quality finishes, and stunning views of mountains and sea.

✔️ Smart Investment – With Phuket’s ever-growing tourism industry, Ever Prime Residences offers strong rental demand, high occupancy potential, and attractive ROI for investors.

✔️ Resort-Style Facilities – Enjoy a world-class swimming pool, fitness center, on-site security, and premium services designed for convenience and relaxation.

✔️ Lifestyle & Leisure – Whether you’re looking for a holiday home, a permanent residence, or a property that generates income while you’re away, Ever Prime delivers the perfect balance.

🌅 Imagine waking up to breathtaking tropical mornings, spending your days by the beach, exploring Phuket’s rich culture, and returning home to the comfort of your own stylish residence.

📍 Location Highlights:

5 minutes to Karon Beach

10 minutes to Kata Beach

15 minutes to Patong (nightlife & shopping)

45 minutes to Phuket International Airport

💼 Who is this for?

Investors seeking high returns from Phuket’s booming real estate market

Buyers wanting a luxury vacation home in Thailand’s top beach destination

Lifestyle seekers who dream of living by the sea with all modern conveniences

