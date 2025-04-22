Investment-attractive object! Guaranteed income 6%!
A popular complex with a favorable prospect of price growth. Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! The favorable location of the LCD guarantees you a high demand for rental housing!
The apartment is fully furnished!
There's an installment!
Karon Beach is 800m!
Stylish apartment in an attractive residential complex VIP VENUS KARON, located in the popular area of Karon. The apartments offer stunning views.
PROJECT FAVORITY: landscaped area, swimming pool, gym, garden, lobby and reception, parking, round-the-clock security and video surveillance.
Location:
- Karon beach - 5 minutes;
- Caron Park, 5 minutes.
- volleyball beach - 5 minutes;
- Kata beach - 8 minutes; Surfing station - 9 minutes;
- Kata Noi Beach - 13 minutes.
