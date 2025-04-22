  1. Realting.com
Residential complex VIP VENUS KARON

Karon, Thailand
from
$103,196
16/05/2025
$103,196
13/06/2024
$94,271
;
9
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 19959
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Karon

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Investment-attractive object! Guaranteed income 6%!

A popular complex with a favorable prospect of price growth. Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! The favorable location of the LCD guarantees you a high demand for rental housing!

The apartment is fully furnished!

There's an installment!

Karon Beach is 800m!

Stylish apartment in an attractive residential complex VIP VENUS KARON, located in the popular area of Karon. The apartments offer stunning views.

PROJECT FAVORITY: landscaped area, swimming pool, gym, garden, lobby and reception, parking, round-the-clock security and video surveillance.

Location:

- Karon beach - 5 minutes;

- Caron Park, 5 minutes.

- volleyball beach - 5 minutes;

- Kata beach - 8 minutes; Surfing station - 9 minutes;

- Kata Noi Beach - 13 minutes.

Call us and we will be happy to tell you about the most profitable real estate in Thailand! We'll give you free advice!

Location on the map

Karon, Thailand

You are viewing
Residential complex VIP VENUS KARON
Karon, Thailand
from
$103,196
