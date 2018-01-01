  1. Realting.com
  THE ONE

THE ONE

Phuket, Thailand
€103,302
About the complex

This is a premium apartment complex located in the south of Phuket island in Thailand. 

8 floors, 209 unique apartments, 12 types of layouts, swimming pools, fitness room, children's play area and much more are collected in one place. 

900 meters away is Nai Harn Beach, one of the most beautiful beaches on the island of Phuket according to Tripadvisor.

The quality of construction and equipment is excellent, since the general contractor is a proven company with impressive experience.  

Purchasing apartments in THE ONE complex is the best investment decision of this year, as the price will rise by 25% before completion of construction. It can also generate passive income from 7% per annum.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
8
New building location
Phuket, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Other complexes
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€455,648
Agency: TRANIO
The project includes everything for family entertainment, sports and outdoor activities. In order to take care of Phuket's natural environment, modern and environmentally friendly technologies were used in the construction. The residential complex has apartments of different layouts: studios, standard apartments with 1–3 bedrooms, and duplexes. Features of the flats Studios:kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and balcony. One-bedroom apartments: living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, and balcony. Two-bedroom apartments: living room, kitchen and foyer, 2 bedrooms, bathroom, 2 balconies in each bedroom. Primary bedroom has ensuite dressing area and ensuite bathroom. Three-bedroom apartments: hall, pantry, living room, kitchen and foyer, 3 bedrooms, bathroom, 3 balconies in each bedroom. Two of the bedrooms have their own dressing areas and bathrooms. Duplexes: front terrace, living room, kitchen, WC, storage room and stairs, rear terrace, garden in front of the pool, 2 bedrooms, 1–2 bathrooms, and lounge. Facilities and equipment in the house Each unit is equipped with furniture and appliances, automatic climate control, inverter centralized air conditioning system and smart home technology. Other facilities: storage space for luggage and suitcases, baby cots and high chairs on request, store with basic necessities, pharmacy, tour booking, restaurant and bar, shuttle bus to the beach, ramps for prams and disabled people, kids club, walking paths, yoga area, and sports ground. Advantages Eco-friendliness. Thailand's first EDGE-certified green project. For owners and guests it means savings of up to 40% on electricity and water consumption. Guaranteed income program. You can join the guaranteed income program, which allows you to receive passive income in the amount of 5% per annum on the value of the acquired property for 3 years. Options for investment programs: Option A: The guaranteed income program involves paying 50% of the cost of the apartment and receiving installments during the entire construction period for the second half of the cost. The payment of income starts one year after 100% payment of the cost of the apartments. Option B: Special conditions for Thai citizens with 5% income for 3 years. The second part is divided into 12 monthly payments for a total of 20% minus the reservation fee. Rental Pool Program You can join the Rental Pool rental income program, which allows you to receive 60% of rental income. Installment program options: Estimated payment terms: Reservation payment: THB 100,000 within 3 working days from the date of signing the reservation 1st payment: within 30 days after the reservation (minus the reservation amount) 2nd payment: to the beginning of laying the foundation 3rd payment: upon completion of the entire external structure of the condominium building 4th payment: after finishing plastering 5th payment: after the transfer of ownership Location and nearby infrastructure 700 metres to Bang Tao Beach 2 km to the lagoon, the island's most exclusive recreational area 10 minutes by car to tennis courts, golf courses and spa services 15 minutes by car from Tesco Lotus and Macro supermarkets 20 minutes by car to the airport.
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II
Phuket, Thailand
from
€116,099
Completion date: 2025
Agency: Udomo
Babylon Sky Garden II - New condominium with sea views, located in Rawai, Thailand. A unique project, distinguished by Italian design and traditional Thai hospitality. Five-storey building of 49 stylish one/two bedroom units and suites with private pool. Each apartment has a “living terrace” overlooking the sea, this is our distinctive feature. 
Apartment building Proekt ViKata 3 - Ostrov Phuket Tailand
Apartment building Proekt ViKata 3 - Ostrov Phuket Tailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€104,667
Area 31–153 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2024
Project - ViKata 3 Phuket Island ( Thailand )     ❖ A total of 130 apartments in the complex.  ❖ Building Date, Q4 2024. ❖ The distance to the sea is 300 meters to the beach of Kata and 700 meters to the beach of Karon. ❖ Guaranteed income - 7% for 5 years  At an apartment price of 117K $, the annual income will be from 8.1K $. ❖ Property form - your choice of Freehold / Leasehold. ❖ Installment for construction time. Individual terms of payment and installments are discussed additionally.  Our job is to get the best conditions for you at the negotiating table.  ❖ Remote transaction possible ❖ Critable payment possible ❖ Professional real estate management from the developer ( completely passive income ).  ❖ The annual rise in the cost of real estate on the island = 3-10% ( due to land shortages and construction restrictions ) ❖ Inflation in Thailand - less than 1% ❖ World-class year-round popular resort, here the demand for rent has always exceeded supply. ❖ When purchasing real estate with a total value of 350K $ we help to apply for an investor visa for a period of 5 years.   🔹 Having absorbed the entire spectrum of world trends, Phuket9 presents the concept of the complex closest to nature, integrating the smoothness of lines into the classic angular development of the tourist area. 🔹 The overall balance of apartment types and modern settlement solutions are to the maximum extent a competitive project in the Kata area of Phuket.  🔹 In the current circumstances, the complex can be called one of a kind in this location of Phuket. 🔹 On the roof of the complex there is a swimming pool with panoramic views, a bar and a separate entrance to the gym with showers and a sauna. 🔹 Hotel management will be carried out by Hotels9, a hotel group of the Phuket9 holding. The hotel's class of account is 4 stars, but only the need for a 5-minute walk for Kata Beach separates from the highest category. 🔹 The third phase of the condominium chooses environmental friendliness and space as its main narrative. A significant segment of the apartments is confidently declared in the premium segment, and part of the top rooms has its own pools. 🔹 Walking accessibility to a magnificent beach, highly developed tourism infrastructure and proximity to other popular Phuket areas ( Karon, Chalong ) largely distinguish Wekata 3. The previous phases of the complex already accept tourists and apartment owners and receive high quality ratings in all booking systems. 🔹 The adjacent infrastructure and hotels, which are limited in construction altitude, allows you to obtain the most open spaces on the roofs of buildings. In the Third phase, popular bars at the rooftop pools with panoramic views are also implemented. 🔹 The complex’s own infrastructure has everything necessary for a comfortable stay. A spacious gym with partial sea views is designed taking into account the preferences of both simple connoisseurs of a healthy lifestyle and for more demanding athletes. 🔹 Guests with children have always been one of the most important landmarks for the developer. The Wekata 3 complex, following traditions, provides a cozy play area and a kids club. 🔹 The arrangement of cafes and restaurants is represented by spacious halls with high ceilings and panoramic windows. As in all existing projects of the company, nutrition has a special role to play, to provide maximum service without the need to leave the complex. 🔹 The interior design of apartments is developing at the peak of the possibilities of its price range, in fact, a fully premium class is offered within the available budget. 🔹 Two-bedroom apartments by optimizing spaces, offer comparable comfort to a full-fledged villa, apartments equipped with a private pool, even surpass in convenience.  🔹 Fully functional kitchens, a residential area and isolated rooms will be sufficiently convenient for both family vacations and long-term rental or permanent residence of apartment owners. 🔹 Particular emphasis is placed on one-bedroom apartments. Accommodation here is a small family or just a couple of travelers in comfort radically surpass the usual hotel room. 🔹 Relatively small, and Phuket's absolute classic studio apartments are also included in the apartment pool. Due to spent ergonomic solutions, apartments of this type have enough space despite their modest size. Procedure for processing a transaction: Reservation ( deposit / deposit ) - 3K $ * Amount is included in the value of the property. ** Non-refundable deposit  If you are not in Thailand, then the contract and within 15-20 days the courier service will deliver it to you personally. You will receive 3 sets that you need to sign and 2 of them send back. On the basis of the contract, the first payment is made by transfer to the Thai account of the developer. Subsequent payments are made according to the schedule in the contract. 1st payment 30% ( minus the reservation ) - paid within 30 days after signing the contract and making a reservation We discuss the remaining payments individually based on your wishes. You can pay monthly, you can quarterly.  The only condition is that payments do not exceed 4 months. ** Please note that the payment schedule may vary, as the project may be at any stage of construction at the time of your purchase. Additionally paid ( separately after 100% payment ): Registration of ownership: Freehold - 6.3% Leasehold - 1.1% Installing water and light meters - 600 $ Overhaul - 500 THB per 1 m ²   Annual payments: Serving common areas - 60 THB per 1 m ²   🔻 THE PROPOSAL IS INTEREST OR WANT TO KNOW MORE THE PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES OF INVESTMENT IN DISPOSAL TO THE COURSE, WRITE US NOW
