  Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and sports areas close to Rawai Promenade and Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and sports areas close to Rawai Promenade and Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Rawai, Thailand

from $800,247

Rawai, Thailand
$800,247
14/04/2025
$798,069
13/04/2025
$798,537
12/04/2025
$794,460
11/04/2025
$802,475
10/04/2025
$790,043
ID: 25722
ID: 25722
In CRM: 2446655
Last update: 14/04/2025
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Rawai

About the complex

The complex includes 16 luxurious 2-storey villas, in which modern eco-style is combined with tropical greenery. The high-tech style will appeal to those who are looking for innovative solutions, without forgetting about harmony with nature.

The residential development offers the unique common area of 500 m2 with different amenities. The complex will fit for everyone: families with kids, sportsmen, freelancers & digital nomads, retiree or investors.

Each villas has:

  • outdoor dining and lounge areas
  • salt-water swimming pool with a waterfall, a jacuzzi and a kids' area
  • barbecue area
  • parking for 2 cars
  • ample storage space
  • garden

The complex infrastructure:

  • around-the-clock security and reception
  • video surveillance
  • sports zone for yoga, fitness, and grappling activities
  • workout zone
  • 300-meter jogging track
  • badminton court
  • children's playground with a trampoline & a swimming area
  • clubhouse with a cafe, indoor and outdoor lounge areas
  • guest parking

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Roof-top solar panels
  • Integrated sound system
  • "Smart Home" system
  • Multi-zone lighting control
  • Water filtration system
  • Built-in furniture
  • Kitchen
  • Air conditioning
Advantages

Guaranteed rental income program is 7% for 3 years from the date of project completion.

3 years of pool & garden service for free.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in Rawai, Phuket's largest district popular with expats and winterers with convenient transport accessibility to Nai Harn, Yanui beach, Rawai beachfront, seafood market, Tops supermarket, Starbucks, Rawai park, international schools.

  • Airport - 48 km
  • Seafood market - 1 km
  • Waterpark - 14 km
  • Restaurants - 950 meters
  • Nai Harn beach - 1.8 km
  • Tops supermarket - 950 meters
  • Chalong hospital - 5 km
  • Gym, muai tai - 1.2 km
  • Rawai beachfront - 950 meters
  • Rawai park - 650 meters
  • Lighthouse school - 2 km
  • Makro store - 3 km

Location on the map

Rawai, Thailand

