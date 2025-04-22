Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and sports areas close to Rawai Promenade and Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, Thailand

The complex includes 16 luxurious 2-storey villas, in which modern eco-style is combined with tropical greenery. The high-tech style will appeal to those who are looking for innovative solutions, without forgetting about harmony with nature.

The residential development offers the unique common area of 500 m2 with different amenities. The complex will fit for everyone: families with kids, sportsmen, freelancers & digital nomads, retiree or investors.

Each villas has:

outdoor dining and lounge areas

salt-water swimming pool with a waterfall, a jacuzzi and a kids' area

barbecue area

parking for 2 cars

ample storage space

garden

The complex infrastructure:

around-the-clock security and reception

video surveillance

sports zone for yoga, fitness, and grappling activities

workout zone

300-meter jogging track

badminton court

children's playground with a trampoline & a swimming area

clubhouse with a cafe, indoor and outdoor lounge areas

guest parking

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Roof-top solar panels

Integrated sound system

"Smart Home" system

Multi-zone lighting control

Water filtration system

Built-in furniture

Kitchen

Air conditioning

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantages

Guaranteed rental income program is 7% for 3 years from the date of project completion.

3 years of pool & garden service for free.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in Rawai, Phuket's largest district popular with expats and winterers with convenient transport accessibility to Nai Harn, Yanui beach, Rawai beachfront, seafood market, Tops supermarket, Starbucks, Rawai park, international schools.