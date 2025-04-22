  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Complex of new villas next to the golf club and a 5-minute drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex Complex of new villas next to the golf club and a 5-minute drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand

Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Chalong
  • Village
    Ban Nai Trok

About the complex

A unique project, located among the picturesque landscapes of Phuket island, consists of 35 villas with views of the mountains, lake and golf course. The interior design of the project is made in a modern style using neutral colors.

The complex is located 5 minutes from the international school in Phuket, in a quiet area of ​​Chalong. There is all the necessary infrastructure nearby. All this makes the project ideal for your own residence.

Installment plan: 30% upon signing the contract, then 15% - 15% - 15% - 15% - 10%. Furniture package - 1,500,000 THB.

Advantages

The first smart villas with artificial intelligence in Phuket.

The developer is a subsidiary of the famous Hongyok family, which manages businesses in Phuket and Phang Nga and has extensive experience in tourism, catering, hotel business, construction, and agriculture.

Residents of the villas are offered free membership to the adjacent Phunaka Golf Driving Range. Free membership period: 3 years, with a limit of 4 thousand balls per year.

The management company offers the following list of services:

  • pool cleaning
  • house cleaning
  • plant care
  • repair service
  • 24 hour security
Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the Chalong area, located on the east coast of Phuket Island, with well-developed infrastructure, international schools, hospitals, sports centers, kindergartens and clubs for children.

This area of ​​the island is mainly inhabited by locals and expats with children.

  • Tiger Muay Thai – 5 min
  • Lotus's Chalong – 5 min
  • Villa Market – 10 min
  • Robinson Lifestyle Chalong – 10 min
  • Big C Phuket – 15 min
  • Phuket Old Town – 20 min

Schools

  • Kinderville Nova International School – 2 min
  • Berda Claude International School – 5 min
  • Oak Meadow International School – 10 min
  • Headstart International School – 10 min
  • Raumrudee International School – 15 min
  • British International School – 25 min

Hospitals

  • Dibuk Hospital – 10 min
  • Bangkok Hospital Siriroj – 15 min
  • Bangkok Hospital Phuket – 15 min

Location on the map

Ban Nai Trok, Thailand

