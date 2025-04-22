Residential complex Complex of new villas next to the golf club and a 5-minute drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand

A unique project, located among the picturesque landscapes of Phuket island, consists of 35 villas with views of the mountains, lake and golf course. The interior design of the project is made in a modern style using neutral colors.

The complex is located 5 minutes from the international school in Phuket, in a quiet area of ​​Chalong. There is all the necessary infrastructure nearby. All this makes the project ideal for your own residence.

Installment plan: 30% upon signing the contract, then 15% - 15% - 15% - 15% - 10%. Furniture package - 1,500,000 THB.

Advantages

The first smart villas with artificial intelligence in Phuket.

The developer is a subsidiary of the famous Hongyok family, which manages businesses in Phuket and Phang Nga and has extensive experience in tourism, catering, hotel business, construction, and agriculture.

Residents of the villas are offered free membership to the adjacent Phunaka Golf Driving Range. Free membership period: 3 years, with a limit of 4 thousand balls per year.

The management company offers the following list of services:

pool cleaning

house cleaning

plant care

repair service

24 hour security

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the Chalong area, located on the east coast of Phuket Island, with well-developed infrastructure, international schools, hospitals, sports centers, kindergartens and clubs for children.

This area of ​​the island is mainly inhabited by locals and expats with children.

Tiger Muay Thai – 5 min

Lotus's Chalong – 5 min

Villa Market – 10 min

Robinson Lifestyle Chalong – 10 min

Big C Phuket – 15 min

Phuket Old Town – 20 min

Schools

Kinderville Nova International School – 2 min

Berda Claude International School – 5 min

Oak Meadow International School – 10 min

Headstart International School – 10 min

Raumrudee International School – 15 min

British International School – 25 min

Hospitals