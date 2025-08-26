  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phuket City Municipality
  4. Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Phuket with rental income guarantee.

Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Phuket with rental income guarantee.

Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$128,000
BTC
1.5225345
ETH
79.8025436
USDT
126 551.6167463
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
21
Leave a request
ID: 27990
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Phuket City Municipality

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Radisson Blu is located among exclusive luxury hotel complexes, on the border with Sirinat National Park, and Layan Beach is 350 meters away.

Within walking distance and quick transport accessibility there are shops, cafes, restaurants, Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping centers, as well as the elite Laguna Golf club.

Phase 1 (sold): operating hotel complex Laya Resort 5*

Phase 2 (on sale): Radisson Blu hotel, consisting of three 7-storey buildings

The project offers investors:

🟦Under management - Radisson Blu for 15+10 years.
🟦5 years guaranteed rental income of 6% per annum.
🟦Rental pool ratio of net income 70% to the owner, 30% to the management company.

  • Payback period from 5 to 7 years
  • Capitalization growth up to 50% in 5 years
  • Expected yield up to 17% per annum

🟦The rental program allows the owner to use the unit for up to 4 weeks a year.

This condition is initially specified in the purchase and sale agreement, which means that you will not lose the invested money under any circumstances, and your income is guaranteed.

For sale:

  • Studio - 25 m2
  • One-bedroom units - 35 m2 and 50 m2
  • Two and three-bedroom units - 70 m2 and 75 m2

Building G: 209 units • Building H: 230 units • Building I: 94 units.

🟦All residences are delivered "turnkey" - with furniture, appliances, textiles and dishes.

Property rights:

  • Freehold
  • Leasehold - 30+30+30

Down payment 30%
No% installments until the end of construction

Completion of construction: 2nd quarter of 2026.

Infrastructure:

  • Restaurants and bars
  • Fitness area
  • Coworking
  • Lobby
  • Swimming pools and recreation areas
  • Wellness & SPA
  • Children's playground for different ages
  • Animation
  • And much more

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Phuket City Municipality, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, gym, parking and co-working area, Nai Yang, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$105,787
Residential complex THE CITY
Wichit, Thailand
from
$130,900
Residential complex Residence with three swimming pools and a roof-top terrace in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$83,260
Residential complex THE ONE
Rawai, Thailand
from
$120,073
Residential complex The Title Residences Nai Yang
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$112,370
You are viewing
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Phuket with rental income guarantee.
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$128,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools, Bophut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools, Bophut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools, Bophut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools, Bophut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools, Bophut, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools, Bophut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools, Bophut, Samui, Thailand
ban bang raks, Thailand
from
$275,992
A modern residential complex of 6 houses, each with a plot of 390 m2. There are villas with 2 and 3 bedrooms to choose from. Each villa will have a 5x3 m swimming pool, a barbecue area with a movie projector, a playground, and a parking. Features of the flats modern interior with elements …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex The Ozone Condominium Phuket
Residential complex The Ozone Condominium Phuket
Residential complex The Ozone Condominium Phuket
Residential complex The Ozone Condominium Phuket
Residential complex The Ozone Condominium Phuket
Show all Residential complex The Ozone Condominium Phuket
Residential complex The Ozone Condominium Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$149,264
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
Area 42–87 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it is for: This project is ideal for those seeking a combination of luxury and tranquility in one of the most desirable locations in Phuket. Suitable for living, vacationing, and investment. About the location: Situated next to Bangtao Beach, The …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
42.0 – 51.0
166,280 – 182,772
Apartment 2 rooms
86.0 – 87.0
378,939 – 437,890
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools near Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools near Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools near Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools near Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools near Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools near Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools near Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand
Baan Bo Phut, Thailand
from
$452,434
We offer villas with swimming pools and parking spaces. The residence features around-the-clock video surveillance. Facilities and equipment in the house Automatic gate European kitchens Water heaters Air conditioning and fans Video surveillance Location and nearby infrastructure Fisher…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Ever Prime Residences: Luxury Condos on Karon Beach, Phuket
26.08.2025
Ever Prime Residences: Luxury Condos on Karon Beach, Phuket
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
Show all publications