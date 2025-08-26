Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Phuket with rental income guarantee.

Radisson Blu is located among exclusive luxury hotel complexes, on the border with Sirinat National Park, and Layan Beach is 350 meters away.
Within walking distance and quick transport accessibility there are shops, cafes, restaurants, Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping centers, as well as the elite Laguna Golf club.
Phase 1 (sold): operating hotel complex Laya Resort 5*
Phase 2 (on sale): Radisson Blu hotel, consisting of three 7-storey buildings
The project offers investors:
🟦Under management - Radisson Blu for 15+10 years.
🟦5 years guaranteed rental income of 6% per annum.
🟦Rental pool ratio of net income 70% to the owner, 30% to the management company.
🟦The rental program allows the owner to use the unit for up to 4 weeks a year.
This condition is initially specified in the purchase and sale agreement, which means that you will not lose the invested money under any circumstances, and your income is guaranteed.
For sale:
Building G: 209 units • Building H: 230 units • Building I: 94 units.
🟦All residences are delivered "turnkey" - with furniture, appliances, textiles and dishes.
Property rights:
Down payment 30%
No% installments until the end of construction
Completion of construction: 2nd quarter of 2026.
Infrastructure:
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.