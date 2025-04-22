Residential complex New premium villas 5 minutes drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand

Complex comes with 13 two-storуy luxury pool villas with functional designs, luxury finishes and cutting-edge technology. Each villa, designed with fully functional, lots of usable space for storage, living and flexibility, features 3-5 bedrooms with large walk-in closets, en-suite bathrooms with smart toilets, European & Asian kitchens, extra long pool & deck length with an automated pool monitoring system, extra large space for parking, Smart home capabilities with facial recognition door entry and eco-friendly with green-living oasis, large roadways and a beautifully curated neighborhood plan.

ROI 6%

discounts from 30% to 50% if children go to BCIS school

payment scheme: 30% upon conclusion of the contract, then 15%, 15%, 15%, 15% and 10%

AdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

Complex is located in a prime area of Chalong sitting in the southern portion of the Phuket Province. Chalong is an urban-commercial bay area that is surrounded by restaurants, seafood, mountain, activities, and beaches.