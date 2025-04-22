  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New premium villas 5 minutes drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New premium villas 5 minutes drive from the international school, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand

Chalong, Thailand
from
$1,20M
14/04/2025
$1,20M
13/04/2025
$1,20M
12/04/2025
$1,20M
11/04/2025
$1,23M
10/04/2025
$1,24M
09/04/2025
$1,24M
08/04/2025
$1,24M
06/04/2025
$1,24M
05/04/2025
$1,23M
04/04/2025
$1,25M
03/04/2025
$1,26M
02/04/2025
$1,26M
01/04/2025
$1,26M
30/03/2025
$1,25M
29/03/2025
$1,26M
28/03/2025
$1,27M
27/03/2025
$1,26M
26/03/2025
$1,26M
25/03/2025
$1,26M
24/03/2025
$1,25M
;
14
ID: 19681
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2366673
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Chalong

About the complex

Complex comes with 13 two-storуy luxury pool villas with functional designs, luxury finishes and cutting-edge technology. Each villa, designed with fully functional, lots of usable space for storage, living and flexibility, features 3-5 bedrooms with large walk-in closets, en-suite bathrooms with smart toilets, European & Asian kitchens, extra long pool & deck length with an automated pool monitoring system, extra large space for parking, Smart home capabilities with facial recognition door entry and eco-friendly with green-living oasis, large roadways and a beautifully curated neighborhood plan.

Advantages
  • ROI 6%
  • discounts from 30% to 50% if children go to BCIS school
  • payment scheme: 30% upon conclusion of the contract, then 15%, 15%, 15%, 15% and 10%
Location and nearby infrastructure

Complex is located in a prime area of Chalong sitting in the southern portion of the Phuket Province. Chalong is an urban-commercial bay area that is surrounded by restaurants, seafood, mountain, activities, and beaches.

  • Palai beach - 1.4 km
  • BCIS Phuket international school - 2.2 km
  • Chalong pier - 4.1 km
  • Bangkok hospital Dibuk - 5.2 km
  • KING POWER shopping mall - 5.5 km
  • CENTRAL FESTIVAL FLORESTA shopping mall - 7.2 km
  • Phuket town - 7.8 km
  • Kata beach - 9 km
  • Andaman water park - 9.4 km
  • Patong beach - 18 km
  • Phuket international airport - 38 km

Location on the map

Chalong, Thailand

