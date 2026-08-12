The province of Valencia is located on the Mediterranean coast of Spain. It has a pleasant climate with 300 sunny days a year. Every year the region attracts an average of 7-9% more tourists, which stimulates demand. However, supply does not keep up, which is why it is not always possible buy property in Valencia even at the excavation stage.
Features of Purchasing New Residential Complexes in Valencia
New builds in Valencia comply with strict EU energy efficiency standards (class A or B), reducing utility costs by 30-50% compared to resale homes. Developers use local materials, such as ceramic tiles from Castellón, and integrate ventilation systems adapted to the Mediterranean climate with temperatures of 18-30°C.
Advantages of new housing in Valencia:
- Energy efficiency. Aeration systems and solar panels reduce energy costs.
- Residential complex infrastructure. New residential complexes include swimming pools, coworking spaces and children's playgrounds.
- Flexible layouts. Possibility of combining rooms or adding terraces during the construction phase.
- Legal purity. New properties come with a developer's warranty.
- Investment potential. The average rental yield in the province reaches 8%.
- Early purchase. Can buy house in Valencia under construction at a price 15–30% lower than the final one.
Prices for New Buildings in Valencia
Prices for new buildings depend on the location and stage of construction. In 2024, the average cost per square meter in new residential complexes in Valencia is €1,709 in the province and €2,243 in the city of Valencia. In the suburbs, prices are more favorable and amount to €1,252 per square meter.
Average prices for real estate in Valencia from the developer:
|District/City
|Average area (sq.m)
|Average price per sq.m (€)
|Estimated total cost (€)
|Ciutat Vella
|60–120
|3000–4000
|180,000–480,000
|Maritimes
|80–150
|2500–3500
|200,000–525,000
|Quatre Carreres
|70–130
|2000–2800
|140,000–364,000
|Paterna
|80–150
|1250–1800
|100,000–270,000
|Gandia
|70–120
|1500–2200
|105,000–264,000
Areas of Valencia, Where it is Better to Invest and Where to Buy Housing in a New Building for Living
The province of Valencia offers a variety of locations to buy, including off-plan properties in Valencia. Here are five popular areas and cities:
- Ciutat Vella (Valencia). The historic centre is suitable for investment thanks to rent. Apartments start from €200,000.
- Poblats Marítims (Valencia). Area near the beach of Malvarrosa, ideal for living and renting. Apartments cost from €180,000 for 70 sq.m.
- Quatre Carreres (Valencia). An area with modern infrastructure and the "City of Arts and Sciences". Suitable for families and investors. Prices start from €160,000 for a 60 sq.m. home.
- Paterna. Suburb 10 km from Valencia with apartments for €125,000.
- Gandia. Resort town 65 km from Valencia with villas from €250,000. Access by train (40 minutes to Valencia).
Frequently Asked Questions about Buying a New Build in Valencia
Is it possible to buy a new home in Valencia remotely?
Remote purchase is possible through a power of attorney (poder notarial) issued by a notary. Agencies conduct video tours of the property. NIE and a Spanish bank account are required.
Can foreigners buy property in new buildings in Valencia?
Foreigners have equal rights to purchase new buildings in Valencia. For the transaction, you need an NIE, which is issued in 1-2 weeks through the consulate or in Spain.
What is the minimum price per square meter in new builds in Valencia?
The most affordable prices are in the suburbs, where you can find properties priced at €550–€1,250 per sq.m. In the city of Valencia, the minimum price starts at €1,500 per sq.m. in the Rascaña area.
What are the most popular areas in Valencia for buying apartments and houses in new residential complexes?
For apartments, Ciutat Vella, Poblats Marítims and Quatre Carreres are popular. For houses, Paterna and Gandía.
What determines the price of housing in a new building in the city of Valencia?
The price depends on the area (Ciutat Vella is more expensive than Rascania), the stage of construction (a pit is 15-30% cheaper) and the view (sea or city).
What are the advantages of new housing compared to resale real estate in the city of Valencia?
New housing in Valencia is energy efficient, which means you will have to pay 30-50% less for utilities. Plus, such housing comes with a guarantee from the developer. Secondary housing often requires repairs or is located far from large cities.