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Apartment building Guarensa
Apartment building Guarensa
Apartment building Guarensa
Apartment building Guarensa
Apartment building Guarensa
Show all Apartment building Guarensa
Apartment building Guarensa
Orihuela, Spain
from
$372,562
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 4
Location: Oriuela Costa / Playa Flamenca  Cost: from 340.000 € Date of delivery of the facility: August, October, November 2023   Playa Flamenca residential complex is located in the municipality of Oriuela Costa in the eponymous area of Playa Flamenca.   The complex consis…
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Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Show all Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$264,744
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura Nestled near the picturesque Salt Lakes of La Mata in Guardamar del Segura, these modern flats are part of a new phase in the renowned El Raso residential complex, located in the stunning southern Costa Blanca reg…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex BUNGALOWS - DULY LO MARABU
Residential complex BUNGALOWS - DULY LO MARABU
Residential complex BUNGALOWS - DULY LO MARABU
Residential complex BUNGALOWS - DULY LO MARABU
Residential complex BUNGALOWS - DULY LO MARABU
Residential complex BUNGALOWS - DULY LO MARABU
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
from
$290,324
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 78–79 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The residential complex has a common swimming pool with green spaces, a spa area (gym, sauna, jacuzzi), a children's area. Within walking distance there is a developed infrastructure: shops, a shopping center, a medical center, pharmacies, administrative offices, banks, a school, recreatio…
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TekceTekce
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
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Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$488,525
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Communal Pool Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa Ultra-modern apartments situated in Villajoyosa, often referred to as La Vila Joiosa, is a picturesque coastal town located in the province of Alicante, within the Valencian Community of Spain. Known fo…
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Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Monforte del Cid, Spain
from
$374,375
The year of construction 2027
2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Monforte del Cid Located in the tranquil inland town of Monforte del Cid, these apartments are part of a thoughtfully planned residential complex surrounded by nature and modern conveniences. Known for its peaceful ambiance and prox…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Show all Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$290,425
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura Nestled near the picturesque Salt Lakes of La Mata in Guardamar del Segura, these modern flats are part of a new phase in the renowned El Raso residential complex, located in the stunning southern Costa Blanca reg…
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Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Show all Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
La Nucia, Spain
from
$517,750
The year of construction 2027
2 and 3 Bedroom Homes in La Nucia Near Benidorm and Altea The properties are located in La Nucia, a tranquil town on the Costa Blanca in the Alicante province. Nestled in a scenic natural environment, the area is close to the renowned Ciudad Deportiva, which offers top-tier sports facilities…
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Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Show all Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Orihuela, Spain
from
$738,563
The year of construction 2026
2, 3, 4 Bedroom Elegant Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach in Playa Flamenca Situated within walking distance of the beach, this contemporary community provides convenient access to extensive daily amenities in the coastal town. Notably, a lively weekly Saturday market is held o…
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Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Monforte del Cid, Spain
from
$544,631
The year of construction 2027
2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Monforte del Cid Located in the tranquil inland town of Monforte del Cid, these apartments are part of a thoughtfully planned residential complex surrounded by nature and modern conveniences. Known for its peaceful ambiance and prox…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Show all Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
La Nucia, Spain
from
$409,088
The year of construction 2027
2 and 3 Bedroom Homes in La Nucia Near Benidorm and Altea The properties are located in La Nucia, a tranquil town on the Costa Blanca in the Alicante province. Nestled in a scenic natural environment, the area is close to the renowned Ciudad Deportiva, which offers top-tier sports facilities…
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Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Show all Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Denia, Spain
from
$757,098
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Beachfront Apartments in a Private Complex in Denia Alicante These remarkable apartments in Dénia, a port city in the Alicante province of Spain, offer breathtaking sea views and direct access to the beach. Nestled along the front line of the magnificent Mediterranean coastline, in the Cost…
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Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Show all Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$328,010
The year of construction 2026
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Aguas Nuevas Torrevieja Located in the prestigious Aguas Nuevas neighborhood of Torrevieja, these modern apartments offer an ideal combination of comfort and proximity to the sea. The area is renowned for its year-round amenities, stunnin…
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Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Show all Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Finestrat, Spain
from
$409,556
The year of construction 2028
2 Bedroom Apartments with Stunning Mediterranean Views in Finestrat Located in Finestrat, one of the most tranquil and high-demand areas on the Costa Blanca, these luxury apartments offer a peaceful lifestyle surrounded by natural beauty, golf courses, and Mediterranean beaches. This coastal…
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Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Show all Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$258,933
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura Nestled near the picturesque Salt Lakes of La Mata in Guardamar del Segura, these modern flats are part of a new phase in the renowned El Raso residential complex, located in the stunning southern Costa Blanca reg…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Monforte del Cid, Spain
from
$363,547
The year of construction 2027
2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Monforte del Cid Located in the tranquil inland town of Monforte del Cid, these apartments are part of a thoughtfully planned residential complex surrounded by nature and modern conveniences. Known for its peaceful ambiance and prox…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Show all Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
from
$493,102
The year of construction 2026
3-Bedroom Apartments with Sea Views Near Playa Higuericas in Torre de la Horadada These stylish and modern apartments are part of a premium coastal development just steps from the golden sands of Playa Higuericas in Torre de la Horadada, one of southern Costa Blanca's most sought-after beach…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Modern Flats with Private Gardens in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building Modern Flats with Private Gardens in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building Modern Flats with Private Gardens in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building Modern Flats with Private Gardens in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building Modern Flats with Private Gardens in Ciudad Quesada
Show all Apartment building Modern Flats with Private Gardens in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building Modern Flats with Private Gardens in Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$425,465
The year of construction 2025
2, 3 Bedroom Modern Flats with Private Gardens in Ciudad Quesada Located in the sought-after town of Ciudad Quesada, these flats offer a blend of tranquility and accessibility. The area is known for its vibrant community, scenic surroundings, and year-round amenities. Flats for sale in Rojal…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Show all Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Orihuela, Spain
from
$425,140
The year of construction 2026
2, 3, 4 Bedroom Elegant Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach in Playa Flamenca Situated within walking distance of the beach, this contemporary community provides convenient access to extensive daily amenities in the coastal town. Notably, a lively weekly Saturday market is held o…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Monforte del Cid, Spain
from
$425,724
The year of construction 2027
2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Monforte del Cid Located in the tranquil inland town of Monforte del Cid, these apartments are part of a thoughtfully planned residential complex surrounded by nature and modern conveniences. Known for its peaceful ambiance and prox…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Show all Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
el Verger, Spain
from
$511,253
Newly-Built 1 to 3 Bedroom Apartments with a Pool and Spa in El Verger, Alicante Nestled in the heart of the Marina Alta region, El Verger offers a serene blend of coastal charm and everyday convenience. Surrounded by natural beauty, this quiet town is located near the golden beaches of the …
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Show all Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$431,530
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Communal Pool Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa Ultra-modern apartments situated in Villajoyosa, often referred to as La Vila Joiosa, is a picturesque coastal town located in the province of Alicante, within the Valencian Community of Spain. Known fo…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Show all Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$275,915
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura Nestled near the picturesque Salt Lakes of La Mata in Guardamar del Segura, these modern flats are part of a new phase in the renowned El Raso residential complex, located in the stunning southern Costa Blanca reg…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Show all Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Denia, Spain
from
$413,492
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Beachfront Apartments in a Private Complex in Denia Alicante These remarkable apartments in Dénia, a port city in the Alicante province of Spain, offer breathtaking sea views and direct access to the beach. Nestled along the front line of the magnificent Mediterranean coastline, in the Cost…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Show all Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
el Verger, Spain
from
$341,995
Newly-Built 1 to 3 Bedroom Apartments with a Pool and Spa in El Verger, Alicante Nestled in the heart of the Marina Alta region, El Verger offers a serene blend of coastal charm and everyday convenience. Surrounded by natural beauty, this quiet town is located near the golden beaches of the …
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Show all Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$374,445
The year of construction 2026
2 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Quesada Ciudad Quesada is a vibrant and well-established town on the Costa Blanca, known for its year-round amenities, international atmosphere, and close proximity to beautiful Mediterranean beaches. This lively area offers a wide range …
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Show all Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$373,181
The year of construction 2025
Apartments for Sale in Ciudad Quesada Alicante with Garden or Solarium Set in the charming town of Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante this new private development combines modern architecture with everyday comfort. Known for its relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle, the area offers coastal proxim…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
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Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Rojales, Spain
from
$419,300
The year of construction 2027
2- and 3-Bedroom Luxury Apartments with Communal Pool in Ciudad Quesada Alicante Nestled in the prestigious enclave of Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, these exceptional residences offer an unparalleled blend of tranquility and sophistication. The area is renowned for its scenic beauty, vibrant inte…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Show all Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$397,702
The year of construction 2026
2 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Quesada Ciudad Quesada is a vibrant and well-established town on the Costa Blanca, known for its year-round amenities, international atmosphere, and close proximity to beautiful Mediterranean beaches. This lively area offers a wide range …
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
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Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
from
$480,570
The year of construction 2027
2 Bedroom Beachfront Apartments with Sea Views in Pilar de la Horadada Mil Palmeras, on the southern Costa Blanca, is a sought-after coastal destination known for its fine sandy beaches, Mediterranean climate, and vibrant lifestyle. The area offers a wide selection of restaurants, beach bars…
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Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Show all Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$498,501
The year of construction 2025
Apartments for Sale in Ciudad Quesada Alicante with Garden or Solarium Set in the charming town of Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante this new private development combines modern architecture with everyday comfort. Known for its relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle, the area offers coastal proxim…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Show all Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$358,563
The year of construction 2025
Apartments for Sale in Ciudad Quesada Alicante with Garden or Solarium Set in the charming town of Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante this new private development combines modern architecture with everyday comfort. Known for its relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle, the area offers coastal proxim…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Show all Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
from
$462,563
The year of construction 2026
3-Bedroom Apartments with Sea Views Near Playa Higuericas in Torre de la Horadada These stylish and modern apartments are part of a premium coastal development just steps from the golden sands of Playa Higuericas in Torre de la Horadada, one of southern Costa Blanca's most sought-after beach…
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Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
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Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
La Nucia, Spain
from
$430,127
The year of construction 2027
2 and 3 Bedroom Homes in La Nucia Near Benidorm and Altea The properties are located in La Nucia, a tranquil town on the Costa Blanca in the Alicante province. Nestled in a scenic natural environment, the area is close to the renowned Ciudad Deportiva, which offers top-tier sports facilities…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Show all Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
el Verger, Spain
from
$447,492
Newly-Built 1 to 3 Bedroom Apartments with a Pool and Spa in El Verger, Alicante Nestled in the heart of the Marina Alta region, El Verger offers a serene blend of coastal charm and everyday convenience. Surrounded by natural beauty, this quiet town is located near the golden beaches of the …
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
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Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Orihuela, Spain
from
$599,580
The year of construction 2026
2, 3, 4 Bedroom Elegant Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach in Playa Flamenca Situated within walking distance of the beach, this contemporary community provides convenient access to extensive daily amenities in the coastal town. Notably, a lively weekly Saturday market is held o…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
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Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Altea, Spain
from
$597,525
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
Luxurious Eco-Friendly Apartments in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante Luxurious apartments are situated in Altea, a town on the Mediterranean coast of Spain, Costa Blanca. It's located in the province of Alicante, in the Valencian Community. Altea is known for its picturesque natural beaut…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Show all Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Denia, Spain
from
$413,492
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Beachfront Apartments in a Private Complex in Denia Alicante These remarkable apartments in Dénia, a port city in the Alicante province of Spain, offer breathtaking sea views and direct access to the beach. Nestled along the front line of the magnificent Mediterranean coastline, in the Cost…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
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Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Monforte del Cid, Spain
from
$524,865
The year of construction 2027
2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Monforte del Cid Located in the tranquil inland town of Monforte del Cid, these apartments are part of a thoughtfully planned residential complex surrounded by nature and modern conveniences. Known for its peaceful ambiance and prox…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex Laguna Homes
Residential complex Laguna Homes
Residential complex Laguna Homes
Residential complex Laguna Homes
Calp, Spain
from
$434,821
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 11
Lagune Homes brings together everything you need to enjoy purely Mediterranean life.Lagune Homes is located in Calpe, next to the natural area of Las Salinas and just a 5-minute walk from the famous Fossa beach and 10 minutes from Arenal beach.Calpe, known as El Penion de Ifach, one of the i…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
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Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Show all Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$348,951
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura Nestled near the picturesque Salt Lakes of La Mata in Guardamar del Segura, these modern flats are part of a new phase in the renowned El Raso residential complex, located in the stunning southern Costa Blanca reg…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Spacious Well Priced Golf Apartments in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Spacious Well Priced Golf Apartments in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Spacious Well Priced Golf Apartments in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Spacious Well Priced Golf Apartments in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Spacious Well Priced Golf Apartments in Monforte del Cid
Show all Apartment building Spacious Well Priced Golf Apartments in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Spacious Well Priced Golf Apartments in Monforte del Cid
Monforte del Cid, Spain
from
$309,615
The year of construction 2027
3 Bedroom Well Priced Golf Apartments in Monforte del Cid The apartments are situated meters from the golf course in Monforte del Cid, Monforte del Cid is a small town located in the province of Alicante, in the Valencian Community of Spain. The town has a rich history that dates back to anc…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex Lagune Homes
Residential complex Lagune Homes
Residential complex Lagune Homes
Residential complex Lagune Homes
Residential complex Lagune Homes
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Residential complex Lagune Homes
Calp, Spain
from
$423,948
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 10
Area 94–113 m²
4 real estate properties 4
The Lagune Homes residential complex is located in Calpe, in close proximity to the Las Salinas Nature Reserve and just a few minutes walk from the famous La Fossa Beach, as well as a 10-minute walk from Arenal Beach. Two ten-storey buildings with original architecture offer new two- and thr…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
94.0
430,468 – 484,709
Apartment 3 rooms
111.0 – 113.0
495,096 – 508,945
Agency
EspanaTour
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Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Show all Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$715,340
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Communal Pool Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa Ultra-modern apartments situated in Villajoyosa, often referred to as La Vila Joiosa, is a picturesque coastal town located in the province of Alicante, within the Valencian Community of Spain. Known fo…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Show all Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$462,563
The year of construction 2025
Apartments for Sale in Ciudad Quesada Alicante with Garden or Solarium Set in the charming town of Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante this new private development combines modern architecture with everyday comfort. Known for its relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle, the area offers coastal proxim…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
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Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Finestrat, Spain
from
$341,297
The year of construction 2028
2 Bedroom Apartments with Stunning Mediterranean Views in Finestrat Located in Finestrat, one of the most tranquil and high-demand areas on the Costa Blanca, these luxury apartments offer a peaceful lifestyle surrounded by natural beauty, golf courses, and Mediterranean beaches. This coastal…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Show all Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
from
$427,825
The year of construction 2027
2 Bedroom Beachfront Apartments with Sea Views in Pilar de la Horadada Mil Palmeras, on the southern Costa Blanca, is a sought-after coastal destination known for its fine sandy beaches, Mediterranean climate, and vibrant lifestyle. The area offers a wide selection of restaurants, beach bars…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Show all Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Denia, Spain
from
$553,264
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Beachfront Apartments in a Private Complex in Denia Alicante These remarkable apartments in Dénia, a port city in the Alicante province of Spain, offer breathtaking sea views and direct access to the beach. Nestled along the front line of the magnificent Mediterranean coastline, in the Cost…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Show all Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Altea, Spain
from
$579,951
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
Luxurious Eco-Friendly Apartments in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante Luxurious apartments are situated in Altea, a town on the Mediterranean coast of Spain, Costa Blanca. It's located in the province of Alicante, in the Valencian Community. Altea is known for its picturesque natural beaut…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Show all Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Orihuela, Spain
from
$382,639
The year of construction 2026
2, 3, 4 Bedroom Elegant Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach in Playa Flamenca Situated within walking distance of the beach, this contemporary community provides convenient access to extensive daily amenities in the coastal town. Notably, a lively weekly Saturday market is held o…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Show all Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$726,972
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Communal Pool Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa Ultra-modern apartments situated in Villajoyosa, often referred to as La Vila Joiosa, is a picturesque coastal town located in the province of Alicante, within the Valencian Community of Spain. Known fo…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Show all Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
el Verger, Spain
from
$279,392
Newly-Built 1 to 3 Bedroom Apartments with a Pool and Spa in El Verger, Alicante Nestled in the heart of the Marina Alta region, El Verger offers a serene blend of coastal charm and everyday convenience. Surrounded by natural beauty, this quiet town is located near the golden beaches of the …
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Show all Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
from
$369,372
The year of construction 2026
2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Salinas Views in San Miguel San Miguel de Salinas is a charming inland town located in the province of Alicante. Known for its traditional Spanish character and proximity to both countryside and coast, it offers a peaceful yet well-connected lifestyle. …
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Show all Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Orihuela, Spain
from
$348,359
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Apartments with a Pool Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela, Alicante These newly constructed apartments are situated in Orihuela, a city in the southern region of the Valencian Community, within the province of Alicante. Alicante is the second most populous province in the Valencian…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Show all Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$315,215
The year of construction 2026
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Aguas Nuevas Torrevieja Located in the prestigious Aguas Nuevas neighborhood of Torrevieja, these modern apartments offer an ideal combination of comfort and proximity to the sea. The area is renowned for its year-round amenities, stunnin…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Show all Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$288,667
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura Nestled near the picturesque Salt Lakes of La Mata in Guardamar del Segura, these modern flats are part of a new phase in the renowned El Raso residential complex, located in the stunning southern Costa Blanca reg…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Show all Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$540,867
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Communal Pool Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa Ultra-modern apartments situated in Villajoyosa, often referred to as La Vila Joiosa, is a picturesque coastal town located in the province of Alicante, within the Valencian Community of Spain. Known fo…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Show all Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
from
$726,716
The year of construction 2027
2 Bedroom Beachfront Apartments with Sea Views in Pilar de la Horadada Mil Palmeras, on the southern Costa Blanca, is a sought-after coastal destination known for its fine sandy beaches, Mediterranean climate, and vibrant lifestyle. The area offers a wide selection of restaurants, beach bars…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Show all Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Orihuela, Spain
from
$474,618
The year of construction 2026
2, 3, 4 Bedroom Elegant Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach in Playa Flamenca Situated within walking distance of the beach, this contemporary community provides convenient access to extensive daily amenities in the coastal town. Notably, a lively weekly Saturday market is held o…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Show all Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
from
$631,479
The year of construction 2026
3-Bedroom Apartments with Sea Views Near Playa Higuericas in Torre de la Horadada These stylish and modern apartments are part of a premium coastal development just steps from the golden sands of Playa Higuericas in Torre de la Horadada, one of southern Costa Blanca's most sought-after beach…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential quarter SaliSol Hills
Residential quarter SaliSol Hills
Residential quarter SaliSol Hills
Residential quarter SaliSol Hills
Residential quarter SaliSol Hills
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Residential quarter SaliSol Hills
Finestrat, Spain
from
$568,877
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 168–225 m²
4 real estate properties 4
SaliSol Hills is a new development of villas in the Balcon Finestrat area, located near Benidorm and 6 minutes from the Terra Mítica theme park. The complex has panoramic views of the sea and the Puig Campana mountain. The distance to Alicante - Elche Airport is 57 km
Agency
EspanaTour
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Residential complex Allonbay Azure
Residential complex Allonbay Azure
Residential complex Allonbay Azure
Residential complex Allonbay Azure
Residential complex Allonbay Azure
Residential complex Allonbay Azure
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$351,566
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 48–115 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Unique design with high-quality construction and premium materials. Residential complex Azure Residencial is located just a few meters from the beach, surrounded by mountains. In the public areas there is a swimming pool, extensive gardens, a playground, a fully equipped gym, a sauna and a s…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
48.0
343,913
Apartment 3 rooms
91.0 – 115.0
582,805 – 727,641
Agency
EspanaTour
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Residential complex Orizonne
Residential complex Orizonne
Residential complex Orizonne
Residential complex Orizonne
Residential complex Orizonne
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Residential complex Orizonne
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$373,094
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 9
Area 82–108 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The Orizonne complex is located in a natural area, just 2 km from the center of Villajoyosa and 10 km from Benidorm. The beaches of Paradis, Bolnou and Asparayo are nearby. Villajoyosa is a quiet and cozy town on the Costa Blanca, where there is everything you need for a comfortable life. Th…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
82.0
403,924
Apartment 3 rooms
108.0
438,546
Agency
EspanaTour
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Residential complex Eagle Tower by TM
Residential complex Eagle Tower by TM
Residential complex Eagle Tower by TM
Residential complex Eagle Tower by TM
Residential complex Eagle Tower by TM
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Residential complex Eagle Tower by TM
Benidorm, Spain
from
$435,197
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 24
Area 97–372 m²
5 real estate properties 5
The sea, golf and life of Benidorm are all enjoyable in Eagle Tower by TM. Privileged location, next to Las Rejas Golf Club, just 1 km from Poniente Beach, with excellent connections to the N-332 and AP7 motorways. Eagle Tower by TM will consist of one tower with a diverse type of accommodat…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
97.0 – 120.0
512,407 – 585,113
Apartment 3 rooms
117.0 – 325.0
540,104 – 923,256
Apartment 4 rooms
372.0
1,02M
Agency
EspanaTour
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Residential complex La Costa Blanca! Sal & Sol Resort complex in
Residential complex La Costa Blanca! Sal & Sol Resort complex in
Residential complex La Costa Blanca! Sal & Sol Resort complex in
Residential complex La Costa Blanca! Sal & Sol Resort complex in
Residential complex La Costa Blanca! Sal & Sol Resort complex in
Show all Residential complex La Costa Blanca! Sal & Sol Resort complex in
Residential complex La Costa Blanca! Sal & Sol Resort complex in
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$273,515
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
A Premium Location, with private community and apartments built with comfort in mind.  Incomparable state-of-the-art and contemporary wave-like façade with elegant balconies-terraces.  Luxury apartments with high finishing that bring attentions to every detail and makes your Spanish Dream…
Agency
IBAKA HOMES REAL ESTATE INTERNATIONAL
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Residential complex SaliSol RESORT
Residential complex SaliSol RESORT
Residential complex SaliSol RESORT
Residential complex SaliSol RESORT
Residential complex SaliSol RESORT
Show all Residential complex SaliSol RESORT
Residential complex SaliSol RESORT
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$262,315
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Area 79 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Gated community with swimming pool, green area, year-round spa. On site there is a co-working space, smart post office, 24-hour coffee shop, charging for electric cars and scooters, and a children's playground. High-speed fiber-optic internet. Near the complex there is everything you need …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
79.0
290,825 – 312,753
Agency
EspanaTour
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Residential complex Luz 2
Residential complex Luz 2
Residential complex Luz 2
Residential complex Luz 2
Residential complex Luz 2
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Residential complex Luz 2
Benidorm, Spain
from
$406,286
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 160–229 m²
4 real estate properties 4
The bungalow is located in the modern complex LUZ 2 – Balcón de Finestrat. The complex has a communal swimming pool, gym and places for sports without leaving the complex
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EspanaTour
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Residential complex BREEZE, smell the scents of the Mediterranean
Residential complex BREEZE, smell the scents of the Mediterranean
Residential complex BREEZE, smell the scents of the Mediterranean
Residential complex BREEZE, smell the scents of the Mediterranean
Residential complex BREEZE, smell the scents of the Mediterranean
Show all Residential complex BREEZE, smell the scents of the Mediterranean
Residential complex BREEZE, smell the scents of the Mediterranean
Finestrat, Spain
from
$260,822
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Designed to live with maximum functionality, overseeing  the Mediterranean Sea, BREEZE is the new private and gated community, in an  very quiet area, with easy communications and close to beaches, (less than 8 kms from the Cala of Finestrat)  and the exclusive golf course of Puig Campana, M…
Agency
IBAKA HOMES REAL ESTATE INTERNATIONAL
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Residential complex Amaneser X
Residential complex Amaneser X
Residential complex Amaneser X
Residential complex Amaneser X
Residential complex Amaneser X
Callosa de Segura, Spain
from
$276,572
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
The residential complex Amanecer X consists of 108 apartments with large terraces. 108 apartments with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 8 blocks divided into ground floor, first floor, first floor and penthouses with private terrace-solarium. Each with its own individual elevator
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EspanaTour
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Residential complex Finestrat Paradise Resort
Residential complex Finestrat Paradise Resort
Residential complex Finestrat Paradise Resort
Residential complex Finestrat Paradise Resort
Residential complex Finestrat Paradise Resort
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Residential complex Finestrat Paradise Resort
Finestrat, Spain
from
$397,514
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Finestrat Paradise Resort is a unique residential complex in Finestrat, comprising 66 apartments and 14 villas. The resort is located near the beaches of Benidorm and is surrounded by infrastructure: shopping centers, golf courses and hotels. The houses are distinguished by privacy, with t…
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EspanaTour
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Residential complex Sunset Sailors by TM
Residential complex Sunset Sailors by TM
Residential complex Sunset Sailors by TM
Residential complex Sunset Sailors by TM
Residential complex Sunset Sailors by TM
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Residential complex Sunset Sailors by TM
Benidorm, Spain
from
$470,630
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 30
Area 76–423 m²
6 real estate properties 6
The Sunset Sailors by TM complex is located in a privileged area of ​​​​Poniente Beach, just 50 meters away. The urbanization has apartments with 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms with impressive sea views and large terraces that will allow you to experience the unique sensation of floating without lea…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
76.0
572,418
Apartment 2 rooms
109.0
738,604 – 772,072
Apartment 3 rooms
134.0 – 423.0
836,700 – 2,29M
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EspanaTour
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Residential complex SLIM TOWER
Residential complex SLIM TOWER
Residential complex SLIM TOWER
Residential complex SLIM TOWER
Residential complex SLIM TOWER
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Residential complex SLIM TOWER
Benidorm, Spain
from
$284,521
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 22
Area 56–59 m²
7 real estate properties 7
The new SLIM TOWER building in Benidorm features an innovative and avant-garde architectural design. The building is equipped with an air conditioning system with air distribution through ducts, as well as a mechanical ventilation system that ensures clean and healthy indoor air and compli…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
56.0 – 59.0
466,186 – 549,799
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EspanaTour
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Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Finestrat, Spain
from
$655,152
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Area 129 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Residential complex of individual houses in the area of Finestrat
Agency
VYM Canarias
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Residential complex Eden Beach
Residential complex Eden Beach
Residential complex Eden Beach
Residential complex Eden Beach
Residential complex Eden Beach
Residential complex Eden Beach
Residential complex Eden Beach
La Mata, Spain
from
$314,172
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
Area 84–113 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Residential complex of closed type Eden Beach with 3 swimming pools for adults and children, green and sports areas, playground, parking.The price includes:fully equipped bathrooms,built-in wardrobes throughout the house,air conditioning,furnished and equipped kitchen equipment,Authorized bl…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
84.0
334,680
Apartment 3 rooms
101.0 – 113.0
611,657 – 669,360
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EspanaTour
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Residential complex Riomar Healthy Living
Residential complex Riomar Healthy Living
Residential complex Riomar Healthy Living
Residential complex Riomar Healthy Living
Residential complex Riomar Healthy Living
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
from
$170,777
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 69 m²
1 real estate property 1
Residencial Riomar is a gated community with 46 1 and 2 bedroom medical apartments, with basement parking, distributed in a block with a basement and 2 floors. If you have any mobility limitations, you don’t have to worry, as Riomar Healthy Living will have almost every possible adaptation t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
69.0
181,189
Agency
EspanaTour
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Residential complex Alonis Living
Residential complex Alonis Living
Residential complex Alonis Living
Residential complex Alonis Living
Residential complex Alonis Living
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Residential complex Alonis Living
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$381,663
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 8
Area 74–226 m²
4 real estate properties 4
The residential complex Alonis Living Playa del Torres stands out for its innovative and elegant architecture and is only less than a 5-minute walk from the idyllic Playa del Torres. It is an ideal place for those who dream every day to enjoy the sea breeze, the Mediterranean sun and the pic…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
74.0
375,073
Apartment 2 rooms
106.0 – 226.0
432,776 – 745,529
Apartment 3 rooms
131.0
527,410
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EspanaTour
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Residential complex Ocean Dream by TM
Residential complex Ocean Dream by TM
Residential complex Ocean Dream by TM
Residential complex Ocean Dream by TM
Residential complex Ocean Dream by TM
Residential complex Ocean Dream by TM
Residential complex Ocean Dream by TM
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$335,391
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 6
Area 146 m²
1 real estate property 1
Ocean Dream by TM is located in a privileged area of Punta Prima: next to the protected natural area of Lo Ferris, just 300 meters from Cala Peteras beach and just 5 minutes from Torrevieja. The urbanization will have a total of 36 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and extraordinary s…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
146.0
475,477
Agency
EspanaTour
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Residential complex Allonbay Alba
Residential complex Allonbay Alba
Residential complex Allonbay Alba
Residential complex Allonbay Alba
Residential complex Allonbay Alba
Residential complex Allonbay Alba
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$916,019
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 95–120 m²
2 real estate properties 2
We present luxurious new apartments, duplexes and penthouses located right on the seafront between Benidorm and Villajoyosa on the Costa Blanca. These elegant white buildings, each with just six floors, are surrounded by extensive green areas and offer one to four bedrooms with spacious livi…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
95.0
900,174
Apartment 3 rooms
120.0
1,26M
Agency
EspanaTour
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Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Residential complex Talasa Caelus
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Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Denia, Spain
from
$287,860
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 52–112 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Caelus is the first project in the Talasa Utopian Village complex, which initially includes 51 apartments with one, two and three bedrooms. The Talasa Caelus buildings are designed as compact and efficient volumes, ensuring the optimum temperature in your home in both winter and summer. The …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
52.0
281,593
Apartment 2 rooms
79.0 – 80.0
334,680 – 447,779
Apartment 3 rooms
98.0 – 99.0
408,541 – 548,183
Townhouse
93.0 – 112.0
450,087 – 500,866
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EspanaTour
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Residential complex RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Residential complex RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Residential complex RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Residential complex RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Residential complex RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Residential complex RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Residential complex RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
from
$312,832
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 88–102 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Modern residential complex located in Mil Plumeras, perfectly integrated into a privileged environment, just 750 meters from one of the best beaches of the Mediterranean. The first phase consists of 24 high-quality apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms and 12 bungalows with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathr…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
88.0
356,607 – 460,474
Apartment 3 rooms
102.0
375,073 – 432,776
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EspanaTour
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Residential complex CAPRI IX APARTMENTS
Residential complex CAPRI IX APARTMENTS
Residential complex CAPRI IX APARTMENTS
Residential complex CAPRI IX APARTMENTS
Residential complex CAPRI IX APARTMENTS
Residential complex CAPRI IX APARTMENTS
Callosa de Segura, Spain
from
$239,562
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 75–77 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Apartments with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. A few meters from all our services: supermarket, restaurants, pharmacy, corte for Padl Tennis, English Bowling, Golf Field ... The finish of the highest quality. a large public zone with a pool.
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
75.0 – 77.0
265,321 – 334,565
Agency
EspanaTour
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Residential complex VALONIA RESORT
Residential complex VALONIA RESORT
Residential complex VALONIA RESORT
Residential complex VALONIA RESORT
Residential complex VALONIA RESORT
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Residential complex VALONIA RESORT
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$344,228
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 9
Area 89–99 m²
2 real estate properties 2
This residential area will offer you 2 or 3 bedroom homes in a modern building. The communal areas will include 3 swimming pools, a gym, a paddle court and large gardens
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
89.0
398,154
Apartment 3 rooms
99.0
420,081
Agency
EspanaTour
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Residential complex BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
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Residential complex BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Santa Pola, Spain
from
$314,980
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
BAHIA Bungalows, beauty and functionality to enjoy every day’;s life, with all the comfort.  Because you deserve it. Prices under construction and turnkey for June 2023. Gran Alacant is an area located in the Cape of Santa Pola.  You could say that it is the Mediterranean in its purest…
Agency
IBAKA HOMES REAL ESTATE INTERNATIONAL
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Residential complex Residencial La Isla III
Residential complex Residencial La Isla III
Residential complex Residencial La Isla III
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$271,510
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 73–101 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Residencial "La Isla III"  is an urban complex consisting of 44 semi-detached apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms. The complex has a large communal garden, a communal swimming pool. The residential complex is located close to all types of services and about 500 meters from the beach of Los Loco…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
73.0 – 80.0
312,637 – 317,600
Apartment 3 rooms
81.0 – 101.0
327,987 – 372,187
Agency
EspanaTour
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Residential complex Vitania Home
Residential complex Vitania Home
Residential complex Vitania Home
Residential complex Vitania Home
Residential complex Vitania Home
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Residential complex Vitania Home
Calp, Spain
from
$345,863
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 7
Discover an exclusive new project that rethinks the concept of luxury living on the Costa Blanca. Located in the heart of Calpe, this innovative complex offers the perfect combination of modern design, sustainability and comfort, created for those looking for an exceptional lifestyle.The pro…
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Residential complex Lagoons Village Laguna Rosa
Residential complex Lagoons Village Laguna Rosa
Residential complex Lagoons Village Laguna Rosa
Residential complex Lagoons Village Laguna Rosa
Residential complex Lagoons Village Laguna Rosa
Residential complex Lagoons Village Laguna Rosa
Residential complex Lagoons Village Laguna Rosa
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$250,597
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 55–179 m²
9 real estate properties 9
The Lagoons Village by TM residential complex is located in a privileged natural environment - between the La Mata Natural Park and the Pink Lagoon of Torrevieja. Laguna Rosa will consist of 240 houses of different types, such as apartments, bungalows, duplexes and detached villas with 1, 2 …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
55.0
300,058
Apartment 2 rooms
98.0 – 137.0
318,523 – 365,840
Apartment 3 rooms
129.0 – 179.0
406,232 – 437,392
Agency
EspanaTour
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Residential complex Polop Hills Nature
Residential complex Polop Hills Nature
Residential complex Polop Hills Nature
Residential complex Polop Hills Nature
Residential complex Polop Hills Nature
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Residential complex Polop Hills Nature
Polop, Spain
from
$514,668
The year of construction 2025
Area 124–158 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Gated residential complex. Surrounded by pine trees and protected by Mount Ponoich, the Polop Hills residential complex offers the perfect combination of security, convenience and proximity to nature. The complex has 24-hour security, a large communal swimming pool for adults and children, r…
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EspanaTour
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Apartment building Iconic
Apartment building Iconic
Apartment building Iconic
Apartment building Iconic
Apartment building Iconic
Show all Apartment building Iconic
Apartment building Iconic
Santa Pola, Spain
from
$353,679
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 3
La Costa Blanca… The hidden place in El Levante Español that can be incredibly affordable. Apartments with frontal views of the Mediterranean Sea and golden sand beaches. Homes built to high standard in a lovely residential complex in Gran Alcant. From your own terrace, you will be …
Agency
IBAKA HOMES REAL ESTATE INTERNATIONAL
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Apartment building Edificio Intercosta Sunrise
Apartment building Edificio Intercosta Sunrise
Apartment building Edificio Intercosta Sunrise
Apartment building Edificio Intercosta Sunrise
Apartment building Edificio Intercosta Sunrise
Apartment building Edificio Intercosta Sunrise
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$300,959
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 67–89 m²
9 real estate properties 9
The building consists of 12 apartments. The common swimming pool is on the roof of the building
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
67.0 – 77.0
229,660 – 356,607
Apartment 3 rooms
78.0 – 89.0
321,985 – 448,933
Agency
EspanaTour
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Residential quarter Euromarina Apartments
Residential quarter Euromarina Apartments
Residential quarter Euromarina Apartments
Residential quarter Euromarina Apartments
Residential quarter Euromarina Apartments
Show all Residential quarter Euromarina Apartments
Residential quarter Euromarina Apartments
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
from
$321,327
Finishing options Finished
Area 83–116 m²
4 real estate properties 4
For those seeking privacy or an enclave of tranquility, Euromarina luxury apartments are the perfect option. With a privileged location on Spain’s most stunning coastline, these properties offer more than just a home, but an invitation to live life to the fullest. The Costa Calida and Costa…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
83.0 – 90.0
355,453 – 370,456
Apartment 3 rooms
116.0
488,171
Agency
EspanaTour
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Residential complex POSIDONIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex POSIDONIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex POSIDONIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex POSIDONIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex POSIDONIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex POSIDONIA RESIDENCIAL
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$484,947
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 9
Area 72–106 m²
2 real estate properties 2
New complex in Punta Prima, Alicante, by the sea, with houses with 2 or 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and large terraces. The common areas will have swimming pools, a children's playground and large gardens. With sea views, on the first line or a few meters from the beach. Video surveillance in en…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
72.0
518,177
Apartment 3 rooms
106.0
662,436
Agency
EspanaTour
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Residential complex Innova Sun
Residential complex Innova Sun
Residential complex Innova Sun
Residential complex Innova Sun
Residential complex Innova Sun
Residential complex Innova Sun
Residential complex Innova Sun
Callosa de Segura, Spain
from
$270,553
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 76–87 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The complex is located in Orihuela Costa - a picturesque resort area, part of the Spanish Costa Blanca coast. Here you can enjoy the original Mediterranean landscape - valleys, mountain pine and oak groves, meadows, saturated with the aromas of various fragrant plants. The surrounding salt l…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
76.0
300,058
House
87.0
403,809
Agency
EspanaTour
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Residential complex AREAbeach IV CIUDAD QUESADA
Residential complex AREAbeach IV CIUDAD QUESADA
Residential complex AREAbeach IV CIUDAD QUESADA
Residential complex AREAbeach IV CIUDAD QUESADA
Residential complex AREAbeach IV CIUDAD QUESADA
Show all Residential complex AREAbeach IV CIUDAD QUESADA
Residential complex AREAbeach IV CIUDAD QUESADA
Rojales, Spain
from
$406,622
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 94–137 m²
3 real estate properties 3
AREAbeach IV offers 30 exceptional homes, each with private plots, summer kitchens and swimming pools. Every detail has been carefully selected to guarantee high-quality finishes and an urbanization that takes maximum care of every aspect of your well-being
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EspanaTour
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Residential complex Isea Views
Residential complex Isea Views
Residential complex Isea Views
Residential complex Isea Views
Residential complex Isea Views
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Residential complex Isea Views
Calp, Spain
from
$857,253
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 18
Area 74–109 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Isea Views is two 18-storey towers in a luxury residential complex. The complex has an outdoor swimming pool with a swimming lane, a paddle court, petanque, table tennis, a putting green, a viewing platform over the salt flats and a children's play area. There is also a floor in one of the t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
74.0 – 109.0
1,03M – 1,90M
Agency
EspanaTour
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Residential complex Nwcia Village
Residential complex Nwcia Village
Residential complex Nwcia Village
Residential complex Nwcia Village
Residential complex Nwcia Village
Show all Residential complex Nwcia Village
Residential complex Nwcia Village
La Nucia, Spain
from
$484,693
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
A modern design and construction village where you can enjoy the climate, sunshine all year round, breathtaking views of the bays of Benidorm and Albir and lead a healthy lifestyle. It is close to all services and the sports center of La Nusia. The size of the houses and their configuration …
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EspanaTour
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Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Show all Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
from
$435,468
Finishing options Finished
Area 131–205 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Euromarina presents its select collection of luxury villas on the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida, architectural gems located in the most idyllic corners of the Mediterranean coast. Imagine waking up to the sound of the waves, sunbathing more than 300 days a year and having the freedom to c…
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EspanaTour
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Apartment building Navale Residencial
Apartment building Navale Residencial
Apartment building Navale Residencial
Apartment building Navale Residencial
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$269,826
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 9
Area 96 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Navale Residencial is an oasis of tranquility opposite the spectacular Las Dunas Natural Park and the sea. This modern 10-storey residential complex offers 18 apartments plus 2 penthouses with common areas and direct sea views from the upper floors. Public spaces are designed to provide the …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
96.0
298,904 – 622,043
Agency
EspanaTour
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Residential complex Allonbay Urban
Residential complex Allonbay Urban
Residential complex Allonbay Urban
Residential complex Allonbay Urban
Residential complex Allonbay Urban
Residential complex Allonbay Urban
Residential complex Allonbay Urban
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$292,421
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Area 58–127 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Discover Villajoyosa in our new residential complex located in the heart of the city, just a few steps from the central beach. Here you will find apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, offering sea views and central convenience.The complex features new apartments, duplexes and penthouses built…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
58.0
287,363
Apartment 2 rooms
82.0
482,978
Apartment 3 rooms
90.0 – 127.0
657,820 – 917,139
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EspanaTour
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Residential complex Thiar Village
Residential complex Thiar Village
Residential complex Thiar Village
Residential complex Thiar Village
Residential complex Thiar Village
Residential complex Thiar Village
Residential complex Thiar Village
Orihuela, Spain
from
$311,136
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 72–121 m²
5 real estate properties 5
The complex is located in Orihuela Costa - a picturesque resort area, part of the Spanish Costa Blanca coast. Here you can enjoy the original Mediterranean landscape - valleys, mountain pine and oak groves, meadows, saturated with the aromas of various fragrant plants. The surrounding salt l…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
72.0
346,105
Apartment 3 rooms
82.0 – 84.0
340,450 – 380,843
House
121.0
663,590
Agency
EspanaTour
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Apartment building KASIA V
Apartment building KASIA V
Apartment building KASIA V
Apartment building KASIA V
Apartment building KASIA V
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Apartment building KASIA V
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$389,523
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
Area 85 m²
1 real estate property 1
A new real estate icon is being created in Torrevieja, the pearl of the Costa Blanca: Kasia V, the latest residential project. This five-storey residential complex of 34 apartments redefines the concept of luxury and comfort in the city centre. Kasia V is majestically located in the heart …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
85.0
379,689
Agency
EspanaTour
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Residential complex Halar
Residential complex Halar
Residential complex Halar
Residential complex Halar
Residential complex Halar
Residential complex Halar
Residential complex Halar
Alicante, Spain
from
$338,345
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 73–114 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Halar comprises 47 modern apartments designed with sustainability and unique design in mind. The apartments are sold with included parking space and storage.On the territory of the complex there is a swimming pool, well-groomed gardens and a playground. Additional amenities include an elevat…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
73.0
360,647
Apartment 3 rooms
102.0
477,208
Apartment 4 rooms
114.0
531,449
Agency
EspanaTour
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On the map
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The province of Valencia is located on the Mediterranean coast of Spain. It has a pleasant climate with 300 sunny days a year. Every year the region attracts an average of 7-9% more tourists, which stimulates demand. However, supply does not keep up, which is why it is not always possible buy property in Valencia even at the excavation stage.

Features of Purchasing New Residential Complexes in Valencia

New builds in Valencia comply with strict EU energy efficiency standards (class A or B), reducing utility costs by 30-50% compared to resale homes. Developers use local materials, such as ceramic tiles from Castellón, and integrate ventilation systems adapted to the Mediterranean climate with temperatures of 18-30°C.

Advantages of new housing in Valencia:

  • Energy efficiency. Aeration systems and solar panels reduce energy costs.
  • Residential complex infrastructure. New residential complexes include swimming pools, coworking spaces and children's playgrounds.
  • Flexible layouts. Possibility of combining rooms or adding terraces during the construction phase.
  • Legal purity. New properties come with a developer's warranty.
  • Investment potential. The average rental yield in the province reaches 8%.
  • Early purchase. Can buy house in Valencia under construction at a price 15–30% lower than the final one.

Prices for New Buildings in Valencia

Prices for new buildings depend on the location and stage of construction. In 2024, the average cost per square meter in new residential complexes in Valencia is €1,709 in the province and €2,243 in the city of Valencia. In the suburbs, prices are more favorable and amount to €1,252 per square meter.

Average prices for real estate in Valencia from the developer:

District/City Average area (sq.m) Average price per sq.m (€) Estimated total cost (€)
Ciutat Vella 60–120 3000–4000 180,000–480,000
Maritimes 80–150 2500–3500 200,000–525,000
Quatre Carreres 70–130 2000–2800 140,000–364,000
Paterna 80–150 1250–1800 100,000–270,000
Gandia 70–120 1500–2200 105,000–264,000

Areas of Valencia, Where it is Better to Invest and Where to Buy Housing in a New Building for Living

The province of Valencia offers a variety of locations to buy, including off-plan properties in Valencia. Here are five popular areas and cities:

  • Ciutat Vella (Valencia). The historic centre is suitable for investment thanks to rent. Apartments start from €200,000.
  • Poblats Marítims (Valencia). Area near the beach of Malvarrosa, ideal for living and renting. Apartments cost from €180,000 for 70 sq.m.
  • Quatre Carreres (Valencia). An area with modern infrastructure and the "City of Arts and Sciences". Suitable for families and investors. Prices start from €160,000 for a 60 sq.m. home.
  • Paterna. Suburb 10 km from Valencia with apartments for €125,000.
  • Gandia. Resort town 65 km from Valencia with villas from €250,000. Access by train (40 minutes to Valencia).

Frequently Asked Questions about Buying a New Build in Valencia

Is it possible to buy a new home in Valencia remotely?

Remote purchase is possible through a power of attorney (poder notarial) issued by a notary. Agencies conduct video tours of the property. NIE and a Spanish bank account are required.

Can foreigners buy property in new buildings in Valencia?

Foreigners have equal rights to purchase new buildings in Valencia. For the transaction, you need an NIE, which is issued in 1-2 weeks through the consulate or in Spain.

What is the minimum price per square meter in new builds in Valencia?

The most affordable prices are in the suburbs, where you can find properties priced at €550–€1,250 per sq.m. In the city of Valencia, the minimum price starts at €1,500 per sq.m. in the Rascaña area.

What are the most popular areas in Valencia for buying apartments and houses in new residential complexes?

For apartments, Ciutat Vella, Poblats Marítims and Quatre Carreres are popular. For houses, Paterna and Gandía.

What determines the price of housing in a new building in the city of Valencia?

The price depends on the area (Ciutat Vella is more expensive than Rascania), the stage of construction (a pit is 15-30% cheaper) and the view (sea or city).

What are the advantages of new housing compared to resale real estate in the city of Valencia?

New housing in Valencia is energy efficient, which means you will have to pay 30-50% less for utilities. Plus, such housing comes with a guarantee from the developer. Secondary housing often requires repairs or is located far from large cities.

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