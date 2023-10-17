  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community

New buildings for sale in Valencian Community

Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
6
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
3
el Baix Vinalopo
2
Santa Pola
2
Orihuela
2
la Marina Baixa
1
Guardamar del Segura
1
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parametres
Sort
The list On the map
Apartment building Guarensa
Apartment building Guarensa
Playa Flamenca I, Spain
from
€340,000
Area 104–159 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2023
Location: Oriuela Costa / Playa Flamenca  Cost: from 340.000 € Date of delivery of the facility: August, October, November 2023   Playa Flamenca residential complex is located in the municipality of Oriuela Costa in the eponymous area of Playa Flamenca.   The complex consists of several phases of construction. 1 and 2 phases are completed and sold out. Currently, construction of phase 3 is underway, which will be completed in November 2023.    The complex includes apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms ranging in size from 102 m2.   Complex infrastructure: The complex resembles a Central European village with open natural spaces, hiking and cycling paths. Large common areas with pools, a seating area, hot tubs and a water area. Glazed gym with panoramic views and Finnish sauna.   Area infrastructure: The complex is located 700 meters from Playa Flamenca Beach and a well-groomed beautiful promenade. The area is very developed - 1 km away is the shopping center Zena Boulevard - this is an open-air shopping center with more than 150 shops and a wide selection of entertainment and restaurants with all amenities, and 200 meters from the apartment is the Merkadon store. Within walking distance, a fitness club, a leisure center for adults and children, beauty salons, and bank branches. Three champion golf courses are 3 km away, including the stunning Villamartin field, which hosts the Mediterranean Open. Public Secondary School and Kindergarten 1 km away and a private British school is a 10-minute drive away.   For rent of apartments in high season: 180 - 200 € / night   The Costa Blanca has the longest tourist season on the entire Mediterranean coast of Spain.    The start of the high season at the Costa Blanca begins in the second half of June. In July, the air begins to warm up to + 30, and the sea to + 26. The peak of the season falls on July and August. At this time, the maximum number of vacationers and excellent weather.  The end of the high tourist season on the Costa Blanca is October, at this time the air temperature is + 26 + 28, water + 25.    In the spring, from April to May, the perfect weather for outdoor activities and travel on the Costa Blanca. At this time, it is already warm enough, but not too hot, on the beaches you can sunbathe, but the water in the sea is still cool for swimming.   
Apartment building Amanecer
Apartment building Amanecer
Orihuela, Spain
from
€195,000
Completion date: 2023
Got that terrace feeling?  AMANECER X integrates luxury and functionality in an inspiring concept, characterized by shapes, use of high quality materials, with different textures and excellent finished. Located at Orihuela Costa, a very peaceful area, surrounding by groves and wooded areas 2 BD + 2 BT with gorgeous interior design and fully furnish.  Parking and Storage included – Completion Date:  July 2024  Pre-reservation just start. AMANECER X, a deluxe residential complex of 108 apartments, build on a plot of 5.000 mts of landscaped and well-kept areas, surrounding a community swimming pool and rest areas.  Also there is gym, sauna & Jacuzzi,, as well as kid playground area. PentHouses with a great terrace and solarium, and private lift. Prices: (price list updated weekly) Corners start from 205.000€ + IVA Centres start from 195.000€ + IVA (notary and  property registration not included) Turn in key:  July 2024 PRE-RESERVATION OPEN FOR BLOCK 1 & 2:   10.000€  Payment Terms & Conditions: To reserve:                  10:000€ 30 days from reserve:  20% + IVA 60 days from reserve:  20% + IVA Notary signature:  balance + IVA Apartments on BLOCK 1 & 2 are oriented toward morning sun Furniture Pack include:  (Furnish is an Specila Promo until March 31, 2023) 1.    Air Conditioning installation and machinery from LG or Hisense 2.    Air thermic Water heater 3.    Inside & outside lighting pack 4.    All Kitchen appliances, iron, coffee machine, toaster and kitchen utensils 5.    Salon and dinning furniture and Smart TV 6.    Electrical shutters with remote control on all windows 7.    Wall decorations, rollable curtains and lamps 8.    Bedsheets & towels HIGH QUALITY FINISHINGS: Armored access door to the property Kitchen furniture Included panelled appliances, refrigerator, Oven, induction hob, extractor fan, dishwasher Bathroom furniture & screen showers Built-in wardrobes with sliding doors and drawers Private underfloor garage for 1 car Area services and amenities:   5 minutes walk: parks, supermarket, and bus stop 15 minutes walk:  Restaurants  5 minutes by car:  Golf Camp, Beaches, maritime promenades and beach bars 10 minutes by car:  La Zenia Boulevard Mall LOCATION: 40 min driving from Alicante International Airport, and 1 ½, from Valencia International Airport.  Distance from main cities, are 5 hours from Madrid, Marbella & Barcelona.   CLIMATE: known as the Florida of the Mediterranean Sea, weather in La Costa Blanca, is sunny and mild, all year round. COST OF LIVING: significantly more affordable compared, to larger cities like Barcelona or Madrid, for example, where the standard is at least 31% higher in terms of consumer prices. Services close by: supermarket, schools, medical care, gold sandy beaches, bakery, restaurants and much more Ask me for Spanish Mortgages for Non-Resident and/or Mortgage for Retiree in Spain IBAKA HOMES purpose is to simplify the experience of buying and selling real estate by cultivating a spirit of building trust, collaboration, and integrity, in each one of the customers. Our philosophy is that we work as we live, by the Golden Rule, as the principle of treating others, the same exactly way, one wants to be treated. We help you throughout the whole process of buying your home, and provide you with direct and reliable assistance in the following areas: NIE procedures Opening a bank account in a Spanish bank Apply for electricity, water and internet services Furnishing your new home Buying a car Car insurance Health insurance Cleaning and maintenance services Remodeling services, and much more Come with us to discover La Costa Blanca, enjoy the Mediterranean style of life, with, great sunsets, typical flavors and much more…   The rest, you will have to discover on your own during your visit at our properties  
Residential complex La Costa Blanca! Sal & Sol Resort complex in
Residential complex La Costa Blanca! Sal & Sol Resort complex in
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
€249,000
Completion date: 2023
A Premium Location, with private community and apartments built with comfort in mind.  Incomparable state-of-the-art and contemporary wave-like façade with elegant balconies-terraces.  Luxury apartments with high finishing that bring attentions to every detail and makes your Spanish Dreams House, bring to life. Innovative and versatile Co-working  & Coffe corner, right under your home, allows you to have a dedicate and independent area for work separate from you living space, so you can optimize your productivity.  Enjoy all year-round the Mediterranean Lifestyle in a property ideal for digital nomads, as a vacation home or as an investment for rental purposes.     A Mini-golf course for endless entertainment for all ages is also a great benefit. Great Location in El Raso urbanization, very close to BLUE FLAG beaches at Guardamar and the Laguna La Mata nature reserve salt lake. Service of all kinds nearby, supermarket, restaurant, and fresh produces private & public schools (both local and international bilingual)   Residential amenities:   Gated complex Community Pool and landscaped areas Private Reception and Co-working area 24 hour Coffee Corner Smart Post-Office Premium Spa  & Fitness Center to be enjoyed all year-round Electric Car Charger Mini Golf area Children's playground on the premises. High-speed fiber-optic internet     Apartment includes: To choose apartments from 78.37 mts2 or 80.30 mts2 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathrooms Fully equipped Kitchen with appliances High ceiling with panoramic windows. Large terraces from 19 mts2 to 56 mts2. Living Room Underground parking A-Energy Certificate (Minimal electricity consumption) Solar panels and energy-efficient solutions achieve Class A energy efficiency.   Timelines: Construction begins in the second quarter of 2023, completion of phase 1 (buildings 1 and 2, pool, co-working space, spa, and parking) in the IV quarter of 2024. Book your Virtual Tour NOW! Prices, Terms & Conditions: Apartments from €249,000 to €319,000 plus VAT, parking included. Reserve & deposit:     10,000€ 1ST. Payment:              50% Balance:                      50% upon completion of construction   Please find about a mortgage of up to 20 years migh be available Reservations can be place by the initial deposit of 10.000€ payment on-line, 40% upon start of construction and 60% on delivery. Your reservation is refundable for the first month after placing it. Your purchase is protected by BANK GUARANTEE LOCATION: La Marina is located just 40 minutes from Alicante International Airport, 5 hours from Madrid, Marbella or Barcelona, 1and a half hours from Valencia, and 15 minutes from Alicante or Elche. CLIMATE: known as the Florida of the Mediterranean, the climate is sunny and temperate throughout the year. QUALITY OF LIVING AND COST OF LIVING: remarkably affordable, if compared, for example, with large cities such as Barcelona, Seville or Madrid, where the standard of living is 31% higher in consumer prices. Book your Virtual Tour NOW.  If you have any questions, reach out to us on WhatsApp +34618871478
Realting.com
Go
Residential complex BREEZE, smell the scents of the Mediterranean
Residential complex BREEZE, smell the scents of the Mediterranean
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
from
€242,000
Completion date: 2025
Designed to live with maximum functionality, overseeing  the Mediterranean Sea, BREEZE is the new private and gated community, in an  very quiet area, with easy communications and close to beaches, (less than 8 kms from the Cala of Finestrat)  and the exclusive golf course of Puig Campana, Mall, Restaurants, schools, pharmacies,  banks and La Marina. TYPOLOGY of houses:   2-3 BR Apartments + 2 Baths & 3 BD Townhouses Each house is designed with the gorgeous view of the common areas in mind, overlooking the swimming pool and private gardens, enhancing the natural surroundings, the Benidorm skyline and some properties also have sea views. BREEZE is a gated community, built with excellent qualities and fine finishing’s. Amenities of the Residential: Private outdoor parking Storage rooms Landscaped Garden areas Childrens´ play area Communal Pool Cycle Storage area Towhouses and villas has as optional, a private pool 55 kms from Airport Amenities of the House: Aerothermal System for hot water Solar thermal panels to support electricity supply A/C and Heater unit with heat pump included Double glazing  in all windows Pre-installation for electric vehicle Kitchen equipped with vitroceramic hob, electric oven and extractor hob Motorised shutters with control switch to bedrooms and living room. Delivery Date:  March 2025 LOCATION: 45 min driving from the International Airport, 5 hour from Madrid, Marbella & Barcelona, 1 and ½ hour from Valencia, and 35 min from Alicante City. CLIMATE: known as the Florida of the Mediterranean Sea, wheather is sunny and mild, all year round. COST OF LIVING: remarkably affordable when compared, for example with big cities, such as Barcelona or Madrid, where the standard is higher by a 31% in consumer prices Price and Terms and conditions of payment: 2 BD + 2 Baths with a 72 mts2 of livable area + 43 mts of Terrace - From 242.000€ 3 BD + 2 Baths with a 83 mts2 of livable area + 52 mts of Terrace - From 262.000€ 3 BD + 3 Baths TOWHOUSES:  176 mts 2 + 17 mts of Terrace + 67 mts of private garden- From 367.000€   Reservation: 6.000€ plus IVA = 6.600€ 30 days from Reservation:        30% 6 month from Reserve:             10% Hand in keys: March 2025:        60% Balance paid at the Notary signature (IVA, Notary & Property Registration, not included) Want to know more?  Call me and I will be more than happy to provide further information  
Apartment building Iconic
Apartment building Iconic
Santa Pola, Spain
from
€330,000
Completion date: 2023
La Costa Blanca… The hidden place in El Levante Español that can be incredibly affordable. Apartments with frontal views of the Mediterranean Sea and golden sand beaches. Homes built to high standard in a lovely residential complex in Gran Alcant. From your own terrace, you will be able to experience beautiful sunsets, and enjoy the quality of life that living in front of the sea offers, with a communal swimming pool and infinite views, landscaped walkways, children's play area, and the exclusivity of a biomechanical circuit that will help you keep in shape. Quality & De Luxe Finishings: - Kitchens equipped with glass-ceramic hob, electric oven, and high capacity furniture with self-closing. - Marble worktop in the kitchen - Aluminium coated skirting board with protector - Terraces with anti-slip protection - Pre-installation for jacuzzi, spa type, (only in certain house typology) - Electric blinds in bedrooms and living room area - Climalit type windows with 14 mm thermal break windows - Vitrified porcelain bathroom fittings, washbasin with cabinet and mirror and shower enclosures - Wardrobes in each room, with wardrobes - Bithermal plumbing installations for washing machine and tumble dryer - Electrical installation in accordance with current regulations - Individual aerothermal equipment for each dwelling, for hot water production. - Pre-installation of electrical socket for electric vehicle charging. LOCATION: only 10 min driving from the International Airport, 5 hour from Madrid, Marbella & Barcelona, 1 and ½ hour from Valencia, and 15 min from Alicante or Elche. TYPOLOGY of houses: 2-3 BR Apartments, Penthouse or Groundfloor CLIMATE: known as the Florida of the Mediterranean Sea, wheather is sunny and mild, all year round. COST OF LIVING: remarkably affordable when compared, for example with big cities, such as Barcelona or Madrid, where the standard is higher by a 31% in consumer prices Terms and conditions of payment: Reservation: 6.000€ plus IVA = 6.600€ 30 days from Reservation: 30% 6 month from Reserve: 10% Hand in keys: April or October 2023 60% Balance paid at the Notary signature Want to know more? I invite you to ? your family memorabilia in this Home in Gran Alacant. Want to arrange a viewing? I will be more than glad yo coordinate it for you  
Residential complex BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Santa Pola, Spain
from
€285,000
Completion date: 2023
BAHIA Bungalows, beauty and functionality to enjoy every day’s life, with all the comfort.  Because you deserve it. Prices under construction and turnkey for June 2023. Gran Alacant is an area located in the Cape of Santa Pola.  You could say that it is the Mediterranean in its purest form. Beaches of warm waters, golden sands, an invitation to practice open air sports and nautical activities.  The beaches have been proudly flying the BLUE FLAG for more than 15 years.  It is one of the most beautiful beaches of the Mediterranean Arc, with sunsets that definitely  YOU will fall in love. Gran Alacant offers all the services, such as shopping centers, schools, pharmacies, supermarkets, bus stop, parks, squares, terraces and cafes, excellent roads and much more. Only 12 Bungalow, to choose between 2 and 3 bedroom homes, community pools, garden areas, private parking for 2 cars, children's area and surrounded by an idyllic setting for the enjoyment of a lifestyle to the fullest.   General description of the urbanization: - Private urbanization, with very good location and communication routes. - Reinforced concrete structure - Top quality non-slip rectified porcelain pavement in walkable terraces of the homes. - Individual gardens of 25 mts, for each home - Communal swimming pools and garden areas - Off-street parking     Interior distribution of the Bungalow: - 3 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms + 1 toilet. - Armored doors - Includes the installation of 2 air conditioning units with ducts and grilles. - Hot water by Aerothermal system - Built-in closets Vitrified porcelain sanitary ware and mixer faucets - Kitchen with granite countertop and appliances: Oven, induction ceramic hob and extractor hood - Led lighting in facade and garden - Paved garden areas combined with porcelain tiles and artificial grass. Bungalow 3 bedrooms + 3 bathrooms: from 285.000 + VAT Notary and Property Registry fees not included. (estimated a 3% of total price) LOCATION: Gran Alacant is located just 15 minutes from Alicante International Airport, 5 hours from Madrid, Marbella or Barcelona, 1and a half hours from Valencia, and 15 minutes from Alicante or Elche. CLIMATE: known as the Florida of the Mediterranean, the climate is sunny and temperate throughout the year. QUALITY OF LIVING AND COST OF LIVING: remarkably affordable, if compared, for example, with large cities such as Barcelona, Seville or Madrid, where the standard of living is 31% higher in consumer prices. Ask me for Spanish Mortgages for Non-Resident and/or Mortgage for Retiree in Spain IBAKA HOMES purpose is to simplify the experience of buying and selling real estate by cultivating a spirit of building trust, collaboration, and integrity, in each one of the customers. Our philosophy is that we work as we live, by the Golden Rule, as the principle of treating others, the same exactly way, one wants to be treated. We help you throughout the whole process of buying your home, and provide you with direct and reliable assistance in the following areas: NIE procedures Opening a bank account in a Spanish bank Apply for electricity, water and internet services Furnishing your new home Buying a car Car insurance Health insurance Cleaning and maintenance services Remodeling services, and much more Come with us to discover La Costa Blanca, enjoy the Mediterranean style of life, with, great sunsets, typical flavors and much more…  The rest, you will have to discover on your own during your visit at our properties Would you like to arrange a visit for more information?  Contact me and I will be happy to arrange a visit to expand with you the lifestyle in Gran Alacant, Alicante.
Realting.com
Go