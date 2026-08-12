The province of Valencia is located on the Mediterranean coast of Spain. It has a pleasant climate with 300 sunny days a year. Every year the region attracts an average of 7-9% more tourists, which stimulates demand. However, supply does not keep up, which is why it is not always possible buy property in Valencia even at the excavation stage.

Features of Purchasing New Residential Complexes in Valencia

New builds in Valencia comply with strict EU energy efficiency standards (class A or B), reducing utility costs by 30-50% compared to resale homes. Developers use local materials, such as ceramic tiles from Castellón, and integrate ventilation systems adapted to the Mediterranean climate with temperatures of 18-30°C.

Advantages of new housing in Valencia:

Energy efficiency. Aeration systems and solar panels reduce energy costs.

Aeration systems and solar panels reduce energy costs. Residential complex infrastructure. New residential complexes include swimming pools, coworking spaces and children's playgrounds.

New residential complexes include swimming pools, coworking spaces and children's playgrounds. Flexible layouts. Possibility of combining rooms or adding terraces during the construction phase.

Possibility of combining rooms or adding terraces during the construction phase. Legal purity . New properties come with a developer's warranty.

. New properties come with a developer's warranty. Investment potential . The average rental yield in the province reaches 8%.

. The average rental yield in the province reaches 8%. Early purchase. Can buy house in Valencia under construction at a price 15–30% lower than the final one.

Prices for New Buildings in Valencia

Prices for new buildings depend on the location and stage of construction. In 2024, the average cost per square meter in new residential complexes in Valencia is €1,709 in the province and €2,243 in the city of Valencia. In the suburbs, prices are more favorable and amount to €1,252 per square meter.

Average prices for real estate in Valencia from the developer:

District/City Average area (sq.m) Average price per sq.m (€) Estimated total cost (€) Ciutat Vella 60–120 3000–4000 180,000–480,000 Maritimes 80–150 2500–3500 200,000–525,000 Quatre Carreres 70–130 2000–2800 140,000–364,000 Paterna 80–150 1250–1800 100,000–270,000 Gandia 70–120 1500–2200 105,000–264,000

Areas of Valencia, Where it is Better to Invest and Where to Buy Housing in a New Building for Living

The province of Valencia offers a variety of locations to buy, including off-plan properties in Valencia. Here are five popular areas and cities:

Ciutat Vella (Valencia). The historic centre is suitable for investment thanks to rent. Apartments start from €200,000.

The historic centre is suitable for investment thanks to rent. Apartments start from €200,000. Poblats Marítims (Valencia). Area near the beach of Malvarrosa, ideal for living and renting. Apartments cost from €180,000 for 70 sq.m.

Area near the beach of Malvarrosa, ideal for living and renting. Apartments cost from €180,000 for 70 sq.m. Quatre Carreres (Valencia) . An area with modern infrastructure and the "City of Arts and Sciences". Suitable for families and investors. Prices start from €160,000 for a 60 sq.m. home.

. An area with modern infrastructure and the "City of Arts and Sciences". Suitable for families and investors. Prices start from €160,000 for a 60 sq.m. home. Paterna. Suburb 10 km from Valencia with apartments for €125,000.

Suburb 10 km from Valencia with apartments for €125,000. Gandia. Resort town 65 km from Valencia with villas from €250,000. Access by train (40 minutes to Valencia).