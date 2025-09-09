Apartment in a new building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada

Apartments for Sale in Ciudad Quesada Alicante with Garden or Solarium

Set in the charming town of Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante this new private development combines modern architecture with everyday comfort. Known for its relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle, the area offers coastal proximity and a wide range of services within walking distance, ideal for both permanent living and holiday escapes.

The project is ideally situated close to key amenities; 0,3 km to the pharmacy, 0,6 km to the supermarket, 0,6 km to cafés and restaurants, 0,8 km to the health center, 1,5 km to the golf course, 2 km to the international school, 6,2 km to the shopping mall, 7,5 km to Guardamar Beach, 12,4 km to Torrevieja city center, and 39,6 km to Alicante Airport.

The apartments in Ciudad Quesada for sale are thoughtfully designed, featuring peaceful landscaped communal areas centered around a large swimming pool. This green oasis offers a tranquil setting to unwind or enjoy social moments. Additionally, Each apartment includes an assigned parking space within a secure community, adding extra convenience.

Available in 2 and 3-bedroom layouts, these elegant apartments offer either a private garden on the ground floor or a spacious rooftop solarium on the top floor. Inside, you'll find bright, open-plan living spaces that combine a living room, dining area, and fully equipped kitchen. Modern bathrooms and generously sized bedrooms make each home both comfortable and practical for everyday living.

ALC-01037