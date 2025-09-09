  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Torrevieja
  4. Apartment in a new building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja

Apartment in a new building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja

Torrevieja, Spain
from
$324,915
;
17
Leave a request
ID: 27678
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Valencian Community
  • Region
    el Baix Segura La Vega Baja
  • Town
    Torrevieja

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Aguas Nuevas Torrevieja

Located in the prestigious Aguas Nuevas neighborhood of Torrevieja, these modern apartments offer an ideal combination of comfort and proximity to the sea. The area is renowned for its year-round amenities, stunning coastline, and relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle. Residents can benefit from easy access to local shops, vibrant dining options, and well-maintained parks in the area.

The apartments are ideally located just 1 km from La Mata and Los Locos beaches, within 0.4 km of everyday essentials such as supermarkets and pharmacies, 2.5 km from the popular Habaneras shopping center, only 3 km from Torrevieja’s town center, approximately 13.5 km from the nearest golf course Las Colinas, 2.2 km from the scenic La Mata Natural Park, and conveniently 43.5 km from Alicante Airport as well as 67.5 km from Murcia International Airport.

This gated community features expansive green areas, a communal swimming pool with a dedicated children’s section, and underground parking allocated to each home. The low-rise buildings are designed with privacy and outdoor living in mind.

Available in two layouts, the apartments for sale in Torrevieja, Alicante include ground-floor units with large private gardens and top-floor units with private rooftop solariums. Each home offers 2 or 3-bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, finished to a high standard. Interiors include a fully equipped kitchen (excluding appliances), ducted air conditioning pre-installation, underfloor heating in the bathrooms, electric water heaters, and motorized blinds in the living room. Bathrooms are delivered fully equipped and ready to use.


ALC-01095

Location on the map

Torrevieja, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$1,25M
Residential complex Amara Maris Apartments
San Javier, Spain
from
$297,364
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$706,337
Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Benahavis, Spain
from
$2,83M
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Orihuela, Spain
from
$493,259
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$324,915
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Riomar Healthy Living
Residential complex Riomar Healthy Living
Residential complex Riomar Healthy Living
Residential complex Riomar Healthy Living
Residential complex Riomar Healthy Living
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
from
$170,777
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 98 m²
1 real estate property 1
Residencial Riomar is a gated community with 46 1 and 2 bedroom medical apartments, with basement parking, distributed in a block with a basement and 2 floors. If you have any mobility limitations, you don’t have to worry, as Riomar Healthy Living will have almost every possible adaptation t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
98.0
214,256
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Show all Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Mijas, Spain
from
$476,777
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Golf Views Homes with Energy Efficiency Rating "A" in a Privilege Area of Mijas This new development is located in Mijas, one of the most sought-after municipalities on the Costa del Sol. The region offers a diverse mix of traditional Spanish culture, modern amenities, and proximity to beach…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Show all Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$1,71M
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Astonishing Views BREEAM Certified Apartments with Large Terraces in Fuengirola This project is located in the municipality of Fuengirola. Situated in the heart of the Costa del Sol, bustling and vibrant Fuengirola boasts beautiful sandy beaches, excellent amenities, and a lively year-round …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
09.09.2025
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
03.09.2025
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
22.08.2025
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
29.07.2025
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
11.07.2025
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
09.07.2025
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
10.04.2025
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
Show all publications