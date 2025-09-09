  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Pilar de la Horadada
  4. Apartment in a new building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada

Apartment in a new building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada

Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
from
$469,714
;
30
Leave a request
ID: 27688
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Valencian Community
  • Region
    el Baix Segura La Vega Baja
  • Town
    Pilar de la Horadada

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

3-Bedroom Apartments with Sea Views Near Playa Higuericas in Torre de la Horadada

These stylish and modern apartments are part of a premium coastal development just steps from the golden sands of Playa Higuericas in Torre de la Horadada, one of southern Costa Blanca's most sought-after beach towns. With Mediterranean charm and all essential amenities nearby, this location blends a relaxed atmosphere with vibrant local life.

From these apartments in Pilar de la Horadada, several key amenities are easily reachable: Playa Higuericas Beach 0.4 km, local restaurants and shops 0.5 km, the town center of Torre de la Horadada 1.2 km, Pilar de la Horadada 3.5 km, Lo Romero Golf 7.4 km, Zenia Boulevard Shopping Centre 11.2 km, San Pedro del Pinatar 12.1 km, Mar Menor beaches 12.8 km, Torrevieja 18.5 km, Cartagena 35.2 km, Murcia Airport 40.5 km, Murcia city 52.3 km, and Alicante Airport 74.9 km.

This gated community consists of tastefully designed buildings arranged in six phases, offering a mix of three-story and two-story blocks. Residents enjoy a secure and private setting with lush landscaped gardens, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fully equipped gym, a wellness spa, and social areas for relaxing and gathering.

Each apartment features a contemporary open-plan layout connecting the kitchen, dining, and living spaces. The interiors boast three spacious bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and two modern bathrooms, including one en-suite. Options include ground-floor units with private gardens, mid-level homes with large balconies, or penthouses with private rooftop terraces and sea views. Every residence comes with a private parking space and storage room.


ALC-01090

Location on the map

Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Sea View Flats in Dehesa de Campoamor Alicante
Orihuela, Spain
from
$313,143
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Finestrat, Spain
from
$676,906
Residential complex Lagune Homes
Calp, Spain
from
$423,948
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$323,738
Apartment building Modern Flats with Private Gardens in Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$420,270
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
from
$469,714
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Show all Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
from
$226,028
The year of construction 2026
2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Salinas Views in San Miguel San Miguel de Salinas is a charming inland town located in the province of Alicante. Known for its traditional Spanish character and proximity to both countryside and coast, it offers a peaceful yet well-connected lifestyle. …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Nature-Inspired Homes in Prime Location in Barcelona
Apartment building Nature-Inspired Homes in Prime Location in Barcelona
Apartment building Nature-Inspired Homes in Prime Location in Barcelona
Apartment building Nature-Inspired Homes in Prime Location in Barcelona
Apartment building Nature-Inspired Homes in Prime Location in Barcelona
Show all Apartment building Nature-Inspired Homes in Prime Location in Barcelona
Apartment building Nature-Inspired Homes in Prime Location in Barcelona
Montcada i Reixac, Spain
from
$465,005
The year of construction 2026
Homes Close to Nature and Amenities in Montcada i Reixac Barcelona Montcada Residencial offers modern, spacious homes just 5 km from central Barcelona, combining peaceful natural surroundings with excellent connectivity. The homes for sale in Barcelona provide convenient access to daily serv…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Show all Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
from
$435,468
Finishing options Finished
Area 131–205 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Euromarina presents its select collection of luxury villas on the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida, architectural gems located in the most idyllic corners of the Mediterranean coast. Imagine waking up to the sound of the waves, sunbathing more than 300 days a year and having the freedom to c…
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
09.09.2025
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
03.09.2025
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
22.08.2025
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
29.07.2025
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
11.07.2025
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
09.07.2025
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
10.04.2025
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
Show all publications