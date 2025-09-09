Apartment in a new building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada

3-Bedroom Apartments with Sea Views Near Playa Higuericas in Torre de la Horadada

These stylish and modern apartments are part of a premium coastal development just steps from the golden sands of Playa Higuericas in Torre de la Horadada, one of southern Costa Blanca's most sought-after beach towns. With Mediterranean charm and all essential amenities nearby, this location blends a relaxed atmosphere with vibrant local life.

From these apartments in Pilar de la Horadada, several key amenities are easily reachable: Playa Higuericas Beach 0.4 km, local restaurants and shops 0.5 km, the town center of Torre de la Horadada 1.2 km, Pilar de la Horadada 3.5 km, Lo Romero Golf 7.4 km, Zenia Boulevard Shopping Centre 11.2 km, San Pedro del Pinatar 12.1 km, Mar Menor beaches 12.8 km, Torrevieja 18.5 km, Cartagena 35.2 km, Murcia Airport 40.5 km, Murcia city 52.3 km, and Alicante Airport 74.9 km.

This gated community consists of tastefully designed buildings arranged in six phases, offering a mix of three-story and two-story blocks. Residents enjoy a secure and private setting with lush landscaped gardens, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fully equipped gym, a wellness spa, and social areas for relaxing and gathering.

Each apartment features a contemporary open-plan layout connecting the kitchen, dining, and living spaces. The interiors boast three spacious bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and two modern bathrooms, including one en-suite. Options include ground-floor units with private gardens, mid-level homes with large balconies, or penthouses with private rooftop terraces and sea views. Every residence comes with a private parking space and storage room.

