Apartment in a new building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada

Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
from
$429,688
13
ID: 27626
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  Country
    Spain
  State
    Valencian Community
  Region
    el Baix Segura La Vega Baja
  Town
    Pilar de la Horadada

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    2027

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

2 Bedroom Beachfront Apartments with Sea Views in Pilar de la Horadada

Mil Palmeras, on the southern Costa Blanca, is a sought-after coastal destination known for its fine sandy beaches, Mediterranean climate, and vibrant lifestyle. The area offers a wide selection of restaurants, beach bars, sports facilities, and scenic promenades, making it ideal for both holidaymakers and year-round residents.

Apartments for sale in Pilar de la Horadada are located 0.25 km from the beach, 0.3 km from local restaurants and beach bars, 0.8 km from the supermarket, 4 km from the center of Pilar de la Horadada, 9 km from Lo Romero Golf, 14 km from Torrevieja, 45 km from Murcia Aiport, and 74 km from Alicante Airport.

This boutique development of 24 exclusive tourist apartments offers landscaped gardens, a communal swimming pool, a reception area, and a social lounge. The secure gated community is designed for comfort, privacy, and leisure, all within a serene seaside setting.

Each apartment features a contemporary design with open-plan living spaces, high-quality finishes, and large terraces offering panoramic sea views. Apartments come fully furnished with fitted kitchens, integrated appliances, air conditioning, a garage, and storage. Interiors maximize natural light and create a relaxing coastal atmosphere.


ALC-01117

Location on the map

Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Interest rate
Loan amount
Period
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
from
$482,664
Apartment building Guarensa
Orihuela, Spain
from
$372,562
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$1,18M
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Orihuela, Spain
from
$394,371
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Finestrat, Spain
from
$523,867
Other complexes
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Malaga, Spain
from
$314,320
The year of construction 2028
Exclusive Apartments with Rooftop Pool in Málaga’s Historic Center Málaga’s historic center is one of the most vibrant areas in southern Spain, where tradition and modern life blend seamlessly. Here, narrow streets filled with charming cafés, authentic tapas bars, and boutiques open onto gra…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$971,213
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Prestigious Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola The apartments are in a prestigious project located in a prime area of Fuengirola between Benalmadena. The region has a right to fame to offer wide options of amenities. In addition, the sunny Mediterranean climate helps the area be an idea…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$794,629
The year of construction 2027
Apartments With Solariums and Infinity Pool in San Pedro de Alcántara San Pedro de Alcántara is one of Marbella’s most authentic and welcoming areas, combining the charm of a traditional Andalusian town with the convenience of modern living. Its lively center, wide avenues, and proximity to …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Latest News in Spain
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
09.09.2025
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
03.09.2025
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
22.08.2025
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
29.07.2025
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
11.07.2025
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
09.07.2025
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
10.04.2025
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
Show all publications