  Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Finestrat
  4. Villa

Villa

Finestrat, Spain
from
$655,152
;
4
Address
Params
Description
Apartments
Media
ID: 25851
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Valencian Community
  • Village
    Finestrat

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Русский Русский

Residential complex of individual houses in the area of Finestrat.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 129.0
Price per m², USD 5,079
Apartment price, USD 655,152
Apartments House
Area, m²
Price per m², USD Price on request
Apartment price, USD 1,08M

Location on the map

Finestrat, Spain

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
