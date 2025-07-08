  1. Realting.com
New Buildings in Denia, Spain

Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Denia, Spain
from
$287,860
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 52–112 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Caelus is the first project in the Talasa Utopian Village complex, which initially includes 51 apartments with one, two and three bedrooms. The Talasa Caelus buildings are designed as compact and efficient volumes, ensuring the optimum temperature in your home in both winter and summer. The …
