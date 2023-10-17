la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain

from €242,000

Completion date: 2025

Designed to live with maximum functionality, overseeing the Mediterranean Sea, BREEZE is the new private and gated community, in an very quiet area, with easy communications and close to beaches, (less than 8 kms from the Cala of Finestrat) and the exclusive golf course of Puig Campana, Mall, Restaurants, schools, pharmacies, banks and La Marina. TYPOLOGY of houses: 2-3 BR Apartments + 2 Baths & 3 BD Townhouses Each house is designed with the gorgeous view of the common areas in mind, overlooking the swimming pool and private gardens, enhancing the natural surroundings, the Benidorm skyline and some properties also have sea views. BREEZE is a gated community, built with excellent qualities and fine finishing’s. Amenities of the Residential: Private outdoor parking Storage rooms Landscaped Garden areas Childrens´ play area Communal Pool Cycle Storage area Towhouses and villas has as optional, a private pool 55 kms from Airport Amenities of the House: Aerothermal System for hot water Solar thermal panels to support electricity supply A/C and Heater unit with heat pump included Double glazing in all windows Pre-installation for electric vehicle Kitchen equipped with vitroceramic hob, electric oven and extractor hob Motorised shutters with control switch to bedrooms and living room. Delivery Date: March 2025 LOCATION: 45 min driving from the International Airport, 5 hour from Madrid, Marbella & Barcelona, 1 and ½ hour from Valencia, and 35 min from Alicante City. CLIMATE: known as the Florida of the Mediterranean Sea, wheather is sunny and mild, all year round. COST OF LIVING: remarkably affordable when compared, for example with big cities, such as Barcelona or Madrid, where the standard is higher by a 31% in consumer prices Price and Terms and conditions of payment: 2 BD + 2 Baths with a 72 mts2 of livable area + 43 mts of Terrace - From 242.000€ 3 BD + 2 Baths with a 83 mts2 of livable area + 52 mts of Terrace - From 262.000€ 3 BD + 3 Baths TOWHOUSES: 176 mts 2 + 17 mts of Terrace + 67 mts of private garden- From 367.000€ Reservation: 6.000€ plus IVA = 6.600€ 30 days from Reservation: 30% 6 month from Reserve: 10% Hand in keys: March 2025: 60% Balance paid at the Notary signature (IVA, Notary & Property Registration, not included) Want to know more? Call me and I will be more than happy to provide further information