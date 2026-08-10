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New Buildings in Villajoyosa, Spain

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Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Show all Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$488,525
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Communal Pool Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa Ultra-modern apartments situated in Villajoyosa, often referred to as La Vila Joiosa, is a picturesque coastal town located in the province of Alicante, within the Valencian Community of Spain. Known fo…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Show all Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$431,530
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Communal Pool Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa Ultra-modern apartments situated in Villajoyosa, often referred to as La Vila Joiosa, is a picturesque coastal town located in the province of Alicante, within the Valencian Community of Spain. Known fo…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Show all Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$540,867
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Communal Pool Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa Ultra-modern apartments situated in Villajoyosa, often referred to as La Vila Joiosa, is a picturesque coastal town located in the province of Alicante, within the Valencian Community of Spain. Known fo…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Show all Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$715,340
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Communal Pool Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa Ultra-modern apartments situated in Villajoyosa, often referred to as La Vila Joiosa, is a picturesque coastal town located in the province of Alicante, within the Valencian Community of Spain. Known fo…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Show all Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$726,972
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Communal Pool Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa Ultra-modern apartments situated in Villajoyosa, often referred to as La Vila Joiosa, is a picturesque coastal town located in the province of Alicante, within the Valencian Community of Spain. Known fo…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Allonbay Alba
Residential complex Allonbay Alba
Residential complex Allonbay Alba
Residential complex Allonbay Alba
Residential complex Allonbay Alba
Residential complex Allonbay Alba
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$916,019
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 95–120 m²
2 real estate properties 2
We present luxurious new apartments, duplexes and penthouses located right on the seafront between Benidorm and Villajoyosa on the Costa Blanca. These elegant white buildings, each with just six floors, are surrounded by extensive green areas and offer one to four bedrooms with spacious livi…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
95.0
901,557
Apartment 3 rooms
120.0
1,26M
Agency
EspanaTour
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Residential complex Allonbay Urban
Residential complex Allonbay Urban
Residential complex Allonbay Urban
Residential complex Allonbay Urban
Residential complex Allonbay Urban
Residential complex Allonbay Urban
Residential complex Allonbay Urban
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$292,421
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Area 58–127 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Discover Villajoyosa in our new residential complex located in the heart of the city, just a few steps from the central beach. Here you will find apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, offering sea views and central convenience.The complex features new apartments, duplexes and penthouses built…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
58.0
287,805
Apartment 2 rooms
82.0
483,720
Apartment 3 rooms
90.0 – 127.0
658,830 – 918,548
Agency
EspanaTour
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Residential complex Allonbay Azure
Residential complex Allonbay Azure
Residential complex Allonbay Azure
Residential complex Allonbay Azure
Residential complex Allonbay Azure
Residential complex Allonbay Azure
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$351,566
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 48–115 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Unique design with high-quality construction and premium materials. Residential complex Azure Residencial is located just a few meters from the beach, surrounded by mountains. In the public areas there is a swimming pool, extensive gardens, a playground, a fully equipped gym, a sauna and a s…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
48.0
344,441
Apartment 3 rooms
91.0 – 115.0
583,700 – 728,759
Agency
EspanaTour
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Residential complex Alonis Living
Residential complex Alonis Living
Residential complex Alonis Living
Residential complex Alonis Living
Residential complex Alonis Living
Show all Residential complex Alonis Living
Residential complex Alonis Living
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$381,663
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 8
Area 74–226 m²
4 real estate properties 4
The residential complex Alonis Living Playa del Torres stands out for its innovative and elegant architecture and is only less than a 5-minute walk from the idyllic Playa del Torres. It is an ideal place for those who dream every day to enjoy the sea breeze, the Mediterranean sun and the pic…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
74.0
375,649
Apartment 2 rooms
106.0 – 226.0
433,441 – 746,674
Apartment 3 rooms
131.0
528,220
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Residential complex Orizonne
Residential complex Orizonne
Residential complex Orizonne
Residential complex Orizonne
Residential complex Orizonne
Show all Residential complex Orizonne
Residential complex Orizonne
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$373,094
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 9
Area 82–108 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The Orizonne complex is located in a natural area, just 2 km from the center of Villajoyosa and 10 km from Benidorm. The beaches of Paradis, Bolnou and Asparayo are nearby. Villajoyosa is a quiet and cozy town on the Costa Blanca, where there is everything you need for a comfortable life. Th…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
82.0
404,545
Apartment 3 rooms
108.0
439,220
Agency
EspanaTour
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